Partner Communications : Leading Israeli Telecom Company Renews with Spinnaker Support

DENVER, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spinnaker Support, a leading global provider of Oracle and SAP third-party services, today announced that Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR) has renewed its third-party software support contract for its Oracle applications, databases, and technology products through February 2022. Partner Communications, a leading Israeli communications operator, based its decision on cost savings, responsive local service, and comprehensive expertise in Oracle applications and databases from Spinnaker Support.

Third-party Oracle support, a direct replacement of vendor support, is a proven and popular alternative for organizations that want to reduce the budgetary weight of software vendor support fees while still improving the overall quality of service. Spinnaker Supports reports that it retains its customers at a 91.7% rate, so renewals are common.

Partner Communications Company Ltd is a leading mobile network operator, TV, internet, and fixed telephony service provider in Israel. It first engaged Spinnaker Support in 2015 to support its Oracle Database and Advanced Technology Stack. The company was seeking an alternative support strategy that delivered all services required to maintain Oracle applications and supporting technologies at a cost structure more aligned with its product usage. Spinnaker Support was originally selected for its ability to provide significant cost savings of greater than 60% annually over Oracle maintenance fees while significantly improving the quality of support through more personalized service.

In 2016, Partner Communications chose to move its entire Oracle application landscape to Spinnaker Support. The supported Oracle footprint includes Oracle E-Business Suite, Oracle Database, and Siebel. The contract was extended in February 2019.

"Spinnaker Support has proved to us their competency across multiple Oracle applications, Oracle Database, and surrounding technology stack. Their assigned team of Oracle experts has quickly evolved into a natural extension of our own internal IT team," said Raz Bartov, CIO of Partner Communications. "Partner Communications benefits from Spinnaker Support's global infrastructure, exceptional local support, proven and certified support methods, and strict business practices that mitigate potential risks."

"Partner Communications has been a terrific customer for the past four years, so we are very happy to continue providing them with maintenance and support," stated Bob Harland, Senior Vice President, Global Support Services at Spinnaker Support. "We've sustained high levels of customer satisfaction and retention because of our expertise, culture, and relentless commitment to those customers. For Partner Communications, we support a diverse portfolio of products with an in-country team, backed up with a large and diverse global team of Oracle experts. Partner Communications is heavily invested in Oracle products, and Spinnaker Support is heavily invested in Partner's success."

