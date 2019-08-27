Partner Communications : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results1 0 08/27/2019 | 02:02am EDT Send by mail :

Adjusted EBITDA1, 2 Totaled NIS 214 Million Net Debt2 Remained below NIS 1 Billion Cellular Churn Rate Decreased to 7.9%, the Lowest Level since 2011 Partner's CEO, Isaac Benbenisti, Noted: "While our competitors in the telecommunications market are facing instability and impairments, Partner presents business leadership and financial strength." Second quarter 2019 highlights (compared with second quarter 2018) Total Revenues: NIS 781 million (US$ 219 million), a decrease of 2%

Service Revenues: NIS 642 million (US$ 180 million), an increase of 4%

Equipment Revenues: NIS 139 million (US$ 39 million), a decrease of 21%

Total Operating Expenses (OPEX) 2 : NIS 472 million (US$ 132 million), a decrease of 4%

Adjusted EBITDA 1 : NIS 214 million (US$ 60 million), an increase of 2 4 %

4 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 1, 2 : 27% of total revenues compared with 22%

Profit for the Period: NIS 3 million (US$ 1 million), an increase of 50%

Net Debt: NIS 965 million (US$ 271 million), an increase of NIS 72 million

Adjusted Free Cash Flow (before interest) 2 : NIS 31 million (US$ 9 million), a decrease of NIS 24 million

Cellular ARPU: NIS 58 (US$ 16), an increase of 2%

Cellular Subscriber Base: approximately 2.62 million at quarter-end, unchanged

TV Subscriber Base: approximately 160 thousand subscribers at quarter-end, an increase of 77 thousand subscribers since the second quarter of 2018 Partner Communications Company Ltd. (“Partner” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR), a leading Israeli communications provider, announced today its results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Commenting on the results for the second quarter of 2019, Mr. Isaac Benbenisti, CEO of Partner noted: “While our competitors in the telecommunications market are facing instability and impairments, Partner presents business leadership and financial strength. Partner is more prepared than its competitors to cope with the complex challenges in the Israeli telecommunications market that suffers from ongoing market failures. Partner continues to demonstrate positive trends in key KPI’s, a strong balance sheet and operational excellence while other competitors experience balance sheet write-downs and instability. Partner today has an advantage in the range of services that we offer to over 3 million customers: Cellular – Despite the ongoing competition, our ARPU has increased and churn rate has decreased, and is at the lowest level since 2011. This is attributed to our choice to provide our customers with value added services as part of our "MORE" Partner plans. TV – For over two years Partner TV is the fastest growing TV service in Israel. At the end of the second quarter we report a net growth of 77 thousand subscribers compared with the corresponding quarter in 2018, and as of today, Partner TV has over 170 thousand subscribers. Unlike all of our competitors, Partner is the only company that does not need to replace its subscribers' set top boxes to be prepared for the new viewing habits: 100% of Partner TV set top boxes broadcast with 4K quality, support Catch Up and allow access to world leading content applications. Fiber Optics – two years after the launch of Partner Fiber our fiber optic infrastructure reaches over 480 thousand households in Israel. We connect customers in dozens of cities nationwide to the fastest data internet speed in Israel of up to 1,000 mbps. In addition, we are working to switch wholesale internet customers to the independent infrastructure in order to reduce dependency on monopolies and increase the Company's profit. The combination of all these services solidifies our status as a leading communications group and the positive figures in this report reflect Partner's leadership in a range of services within the highly competitive Israeli telecommunications market." Mr. Tamir Amar, Partner's Chief Financial Officer, commented on the results: “Partner completed a positive quarter which was characterized by stability and even slight growth in cellular service revenues, alongside continued growth in the fixed line segment compared with Q2 2018 and Q1 2019, mainly reflecting the growth in our TV and Internet operations. The decline trend in our cellular churn rate continued, as churn rate decreased to the lowest level since the third quarter of 2011, totaling less than 8%. We continue to strive to maintain our customer base while creating value for our customers and limiting price erosion, through our strategic focus on profit rather than market share. Despite the decline in revenues from equipment we experienced only a slight decrease in gross profit from equipment sales. The Adjusted EBITDA increased this quarter and totaled NIS 214 million compared with NIS 197 million in the previous quarter and NIS 172 million in the second quarter 2018. As we announced last quarter, the Company has adopted the IFRS 16 accounting standard, effective as of January 2019. The effect of the new standard totaled NIS 38 million in this quarter; thus even after eliminating the effect of IFRS 16 on Adjusted EBITDA, there was an increase compared with both periods. The increase was mainly a result of the increase in fixed line segment Adjusted EBITDA alongside stability in cellular segment Adjusted EBITDA. Cash Flow from operating activities totaled NIS 216 million and Adjusted Free Cash Flow (before interest) totaled NIS 31 million this quarter. As part of our investment plan, CAPEX totaled NIS 143 million this quarter. The Company continues its investments in growth engines, through both the continued rapid deployment of our fiber optic infrastructure as well as our increased penetration rate in the TV market. These developments have all been pursued according to our strategic plans while maintaining financial strength and a strong balance sheet. As a result of the rapid deployment pace of the fiber optic project, we are expected to increase investment in the project in 2019 compared with 2018 but overall CAPEX is expected to remain unchanged from our original plans for 2019. In addition, in the coming years investments in the fiber optic project are expected to return to 2018 levels. Our investments place the Company at the technological forefront in Israel and have enabled us to reach over 480 thousand households with our fiber infrastructure and to connect customers to Partner's TV and Fiber services." Q2 2019 compared with Q1 2019 NIS Million Q1’19 Q2’19 Comments Service Revenues 624 642 The increase resulted from increases both in cellular service revenues mainly as a result of seasonality and in fixed-line segment service revenues Equipment Revenues 170 139 The decrease reflected a lower volume of equipment sales and a change in product mix Total Revenues 794 781 Gross profit from equipment sales 39 35 OPEX 472 472 Adjusted EBITDA 197 214 The increase mainly resulted from increase in service revenues Profit for the Period 2 3 Profit remained stable despite the increase in Adjusted EBITDA results from income tax expenses in the second quarter compared with income tax income in the first quarter Capital Expenditures (additions) 157 142 Adjusted free cash flow (before interest payments) (11) 31 The increase mainly resulted from the decrease in CAPEX payments Net Debt 977 965 Q1’19 Q2’19 Comments Cellular Post-Paid Subscribers

(end of period, thousands) 2,340 2,337 Decrease of 3 thousand subscribers Cellular Pre-Paid Subscribers (end of period, thousands) 280 279 Decrease of 1 thousand subscribers Monthly Average Revenue per

Cellular User (ARPU) (NIS) 56 58 Quarterly Cellular Churn Rate (%) 8.5% 7.9% Decrease in both Post-Paid and Pre-Paid churn rate Key Financial Results Q2 2019 compared with Q2 2018 NIS MILLION (except EPS) Q2'18 Q2'19 % Change Revenues 797 781 -2% Cost of revenues 661 650 -2% Gross profit 136 131 -4% Operating profit 22 22 0% Profit for the period 2 3 +50% Earnings per share (basic, NIS) 0.01 0.02 Adjusted free cash flow (before interest) 55 31 -44% Key Operating Indicators Q2'18 Q2'19 Change Adjusted EBITDA (NIS million) 172 214 +24% Adjusted EBITDA margin (as a % of total revenues) 22% 27% +5 Cellular Subscribers (end of period, thousands) 2,623 2,616 -7 Quarterly Cellular Churn Rate (%) 10.1% 7.9% -2.2 Monthly Average Revenue per Cellular User (ARPU) (NIS) 57 58 +1 Partner Consolidated Results Cellular Segment Fixed-Line Segment Elimination Consolidated NIS Million Q2'18 Q2'19 Change

% Q2'18 Q2'19 Change

% Q2'18 Q2'19 Q2'18 Q2'19 Change

% Total Revenues 611 568 -7% 230 254 +10% (44) (41) 797 781 -2% Service Revenues 454 453 0% 210 230 +10% (44) (41) 620 642 +4% Equipment Revenues 157 115 -27% 20 24 +20% - - 177 139 -21% Operating Profit 12 14 +17% 10 8 -20% - - 22 22 0% Adjusted EBITDA 126 159 +26% 46 55 +20% - - 172 214 +24% Financial Review In Q2 2019, total revenues were NIS 781 million (US$ 219 million), a decrease of 2% from NIS 797 million in Q2 2018. Service revenues in Q2 2019 totaled NIS 642 million (US$ 180 million), an increase of 4% from NIS 620 million in Q2 2018. Service revenues for the cellular segment in Q2 2019 totaled NIS 453 million (US$ 127 million), approximately unchanged from NIS 454 million in Q2 2018. The stability was mainly the result of the continued price erosion of cellular services (both Post-Paid and Pre-Paid) due to the continued competitive market conditions being offset by a one-time provision which was recorded in Q2 2018 with respect to a class action. Service revenues for the fixed-line segment in Q2 2019 totaled NIS 230 million (US$ 64 million), an increase of 10% from NIS 210 million in Q2 2018. The increase mainly reflected higher revenues from TV services and internet services, which were partially offset principally by the decline in revenues from international calling services. Equipment revenues in Q2 2019 totaled NIS 139 million (US$ 39 million), a decrease of 21% from NIS 177 million in Q2 2018, mainly reflecting a lower volume of equipment sales partially offset by a change in product mix. Gross profit from equipment sales in Q2 2019 was NIS 35 million (US$ 10 million), compared with NIS 37 million in Q2 2018, a decrease of 5%, mainly reflecting the decline in sales volumes, partially offset by higher profit margins from sales due to a change in the product mix. Total operating expenses (‘OPEX’) totaled NIS 472 million (US$ 132 million) in Q2 2019, a decrease of 4% or NIS 20 million from Q2 2018. The decrease mainly reflected the impact of the implementation of IFRS 16 which totaled NIS 38 million, as well as decreases in credit losses and in marketing expenses. These decreases were partially offset by an increase in expenses relating to the growth in TV and internet services as well as the one-time cancellation in Q2 2018 of a provision for a class action in an amount of NIS 8 million. Including depreciation and amortization expenses and other expenses (mainly amortization of employee share based compensation), OPEX in Q2 2019 increased by 3% compared with Q2 2018, the increase largely reflecting the increase in depreciation and amortization expenses related to IFRS 16. Operating profit for Q2 2019 was NIS 22 million (US$ 6 million), unchanged compared with Q2 2018. Excluding the impact of the adoption of IFRS 16, operating profit in Q2 2019 would have been NIS 20 million. See Adjusted EBITDA analysis for each segment below. Adjusted EBITDA in Q2 2019 totaled NIS 214 million (US$ 60 million), an increase of 24% from NIS 172 million in Q2 2018. The impact of the adoption of IFRS 16 on Adjusted EBITDA in Q2 2019 was an increase of NIS 38 million and, therefore, excluding the impact of IFRS 16, Adjusted EBITDA would have been NIS 176 million, an increase of NIS 4 million from Q2 2018. As a percentage of total revenues, Adjusted EBITDA in Q2 2019 was 27% compared with 22% in Q2 2018. Adjusted EBITDA for the cellular segment was NIS 159 million (US$ 45 million) in Q2 2019, an increase of 26% from NIS 126 million in Q2 2018, mainly reflecting the impact of the adoption of IFRS 16 which increased cellular segment Adjusted EBITDA by NIS 35 million, as well as a decrease in other cellular operating expenses, and was partially offset by a decrease in gross profit from cellular equipment sales. As a percentage of total cellular segment revenues, Adjusted EBITDA for the cellular segment in Q2 2019 was 28% compared with 21% in Q2 2018. Adjusted EBITDA for the fixed-line segment was NIS 55 million (US$ 15 million) in Q2 2019, an increase of 20% from NIS 46 million in Q2 2018, reflecting increases in fixed-line service revenues and in gross profit from equipment sales, partially offset by an increase in OPEX among other reasons as a result of the one-time cancellation in Q2 2018 of a provision for a class action in an amount of NIS 8 million. The impact of the adoption of IFRS 16 in Q2 2019 on the Adjusted EBITDA for the fixed-line segment was an increase of NIS 3 million. As a percentage of total fixed-line segment revenues, Adjusted EBITDA for the fixed-line segment in Q2 2019 was 22%, compared with 20% in Q2 2018. Finance costs, net in Q2 2019 were NIS 16 million (US$ 4 million), an increase of 23% compared with NIS 13 million in Q2 2018. The increase largely reflected the impact of the adoption of IFRS 16, which resulted in an increase of NIS 5 million in finance costs. Income tax expenses for Q2 2019 were NIS 3 million (US$ 1 million), a decrease of 57% compared with NIS 7 million in Q2 2018. Profit in Q2 2019 was NIS 3 million (US$ 1 million), an increase of 50% compared with a profit of NIS 2 million in Q2 2018. The impact of the adoption of IFRS 16 in Q2 2019 on profit was a decrease of NIS 2 million. Based on the weighted average number of shares outstanding during Q2 2019, basic earnings per share or ADS, was NIS 0.02 (US$ 0.006), compared with basic earnings per share of NIS 0.01 in Q2 2018. Cellular Segment Operational Review At the end of Q2 2019, the Company's cellular subscriber base (including mobile data, 012 Mobile subscribers and M2M subscriptions) was approximately 2.62 million, including approximately 2.34 million Post-Paid subscribers or 89% of the base, and approximately 279 thousand Pre-Paid subscribers, or 11% of the subscriber base. During the second quarter of 2019, the cellular subscriber base decreased by approximately four thousand. The Pre-Paid subscriber base decreased by approximately one thousand, and the Post-Paid subscriber base decreased by approximately three thousand. The quarterly churn rate for cellular subscribers in Q2 2019 was 7.9%, compared with 10.1% in Q2 2018 – the lowest level since Q3 2011. Total cellular market share (based on the number of subscribers) at the end of Q2 2019 was estimated to be approximately 25%, unchanged from Q2 2018. The monthly Average Revenue per User (“ARPU”) for cellular subscribers in Q2 2019 was NIS 58 (US$ 16), an increase of 2% from NIS 57 in Q2 2018. Excluding a one-time provision recorded in Q2 2018, ARPU would have decreased by NIS 1 as a result of the continued price erosion in key cellular services due to the competition in the cellular market. Funding and Investing Review In Q2 2019, Adjusted Free Cash Flow (including lease payments) totaled NIS 31 million (US$ 9 million), a decrease of 44% from NIS 55 million in Q2 2018. Cash generated from operating activities increased by 36% from NIS 159 million in Q2 2018 to NIS 216 million (US$ 61 million) in Q2 2019, mainly as a result of the adoption of IFRS 16 in 2019, under which lease payments are recorded in cash flows from financing activities instead of in cash flows from operating activities. Lease payments, recorded in cash flows from financing activities under IFRS 16, totaled NIS 43 million (US$ 12 million) in Q2 2019. Cash capital expenditures (‘CAPEX payments’), as represented by cash flows used for the acquisition of property and equipment and intangible assets, were NIS 143 million (US$ 40 million) in Q2 2019, an increase of 38% from NIS 104 million in Q2 2018, mainly reflecting the increased investments in the fiber optics infrastructure. The level of Net Debt at the end of Q2 2019 amounted to NIS 965 million (US$ 271 million), compared with NIS 893 million at the end of Q2 2018, an increase of NIS 72 million. Regulatory Developments Further to the description in the Company's annual report for 2018 regarding Policy principles for the deployment of fiber-optic infrastructure in Israel ("Call for Public Comments Document"), on July 24, 2019, the Ministry of Communications published two hearings (1) a hearing with respect to setting a maximum tariff for ultra-broadband access managed over the Bezeq fiber optic network and (2) a hearing with respect to changing the "reverse bundle" marketing format by Bezeq. On August 4, 2019, the Ministry published an additional hearing regarding the determination of a uniform tariff for fiber-optic based internet access services. Based on the content of these hearings (the "Hearings"), the Hearings form part of the overall fiber optic strategy which the Ministry of Communications is formulating these days. The main provisions proposed in the hearings are as follows: A recommendation regarding the maximum tariff that Bezeq will be allowed to charge for ultra-broadband access managed over its fiber optic network - as proposed in the hearing, for a line with a speed of up to 400 Mbps the proposed maximum tariff will be NIS 71 per month (excluding VAT) and for a line with a speed of up to 1,000 Mbps the suggested maximum tariff will be NIS 85 per month (excluding VAT). The proposed rates include installation and fault repairs. As stated in the hearing documents, the maximum tariff stated is temporary and the Ministry intends to complete a process for setting fixed tariffs for these services in accordance with the principles set out in this regard in the Call for Public Comments Document. A recommendation regarding change in Bezeq's "reverse bundle" marketing format - as proposed in the hearing, the Ministry is considering changing the format that was presented in the hearing regarding the reverse bundle in March 2019, and determining that Bezeq will not be obligated to market in its "reverse bundle" service providers which have accumulated 100,000 or more wholesale Bit Stream Access ("BSA") customers, or more, on the Bezeq network and have access to 100,000 households, or more, with their independent fiber optic infrastructure using Bezeq's physical infrastructure. All existing "reverse bundle" subscribers on the date this format becomes effective, will continue with the same package and with the same service provider (even those who are not obliged to be marketed as stated above). It is proposed that this format will become effective after the launch of Bezeq's fiber project and with at least two months' prior notice to the service providers, and given the reasonable possibility of purchasing BSA service over the fiber network. A recommendation regarding setting a uniform tariff for fiber-optic internet services - as proposed at the hearing, the infrastructure owners (Bezeq and Hot Telecom) and the service providers will be required to set a uniform price (throughout the country) for each fiber-based service (FTTP), whether it is a service provided on the network belonging to said licensee or whether it is provided through another licensee's network. Such discrimination in fiber service prices would be prohibited, whether by providing different tariffs or by providing value.



Conference Call Details Partner will hold a conference call on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 10.00AM Eastern Time / 5.00PM Israel Time.

To join the call, please dial the following numbers (at least 10 minutes before the scheduled time):

International: +972.3.918.0610

North America toll-free: +1.888.407.2553

A live webcast of the call will also be available on Partner's Investors Relations website at: www.partner.co.il/en/Investors-Relations/lobby/

If you are unavailable to join live, the replay of the call will be available from August 27, 2019 until September 10, 2019, at the following numbers:

International: +972.3.925.5928

North America toll-free: +1.877.456.0009

In addition, the archived webcast of the call will be available on Partner's Investor Relations website at the above address for approximately three months. Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the US Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the safe harbor provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "estimate", “believe”, “anticipate”, “expect”, “intend”, “seek”, “will”, “plan”, “could”, “may”, “project”, “goal”, “target” and similar expressions often identify forward-looking statements but are not the only way we identify these statements. Specific statements have been made regarding the steps to be taken by the Company in order to switch wholesale internet customers to Partner's independent infrastructure in order to reduce dependency on monopolies and increase the Company's profit, the continued investment in growth engines and the expected increased investment in the fiber optic project in 2019 compared with 2018, while the expected investments in the coming years is expected to remain similar to 2018. In addition, all statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release regarding our future performance are forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current knowledge and our present beliefs and expectations regarding possible future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, whether market conditions will support the Company's goal to reduce dependency on monopolies and increase the Company's profit by switching customers to the Company's independent fiber optic infrastructure; whether the Company's financial resources and market conditions will enable it to continue to invest in its growth engines according to its plans; whether the Company's technological capabilities in fiber optics will enable it to continue to lead in telecommunication technology; and whether such leadership might be challenged by capabilities developed by competitors or by changes occurring in the regulatory environment. Future results may differ materially from those anticipated herein. For further information regarding risks, uncertainties and assumptions about Partner, trends in the Israeli telecommunications industry in general, the impact of current global economic conditions and possible regulatory and legal developments, and other risks we face, see “Item 3. Key Information - 3D. Risk Factors”, “Item 4. Information on the Company”, “Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects”, “Item 8. Financial Information - 8A. Consolidated Financial Statements and Other Financial Information - 8A.1 Legal and Administrative Proceedings” and “Item 11. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures about Market Risk” in the Company’s Annual Reports on Form 20-F filed with the SEC, as well as its immediate reports on Form 6-K furnished to the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The quarterly financial results presented in this press release are unaudited financial results.

The results were prepared in accordance with IFRS, other than the non-GAAP financial measures presented in the section, “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”. The financial information is presented in NIS millions (unless otherwise stated) and the figures presented are rounded accordingly. The convenience translations of the New Israeli Shekel (NIS) figures into US Dollars were made at the rate of exchange prevailing at June 30, 2019: US $1.00 equals NIS 3.566. The translations were made purely for the convenience of the reader. Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following non-GAAP measures are used in this report. These measures are not financial measures under IFRS and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures for other companies. Further, the measures may not be indicative of the Company’s historic operating results nor are meant to be predictive of potential future results. Non-GAAP Measure Calculation Most Comparable IFRS Financial Measure Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA margin (%) Adjusted EBITDA: Profit (Loss) add Income tax expenses, Finance costs, net, Depreciation and amortization expenses (including amortization of intangible assets, deferred expenses-right of use and impairment charges), Other expenses (mainly amortization of share based compensation) Adjusted EBITDA margin (%): Adjusted EBITDA divided by Total revenues Profit (Loss) Adjusted Free Cash Flow Adjusted Free Cash Flow: Cash flows from operating activities deduct Cash flows from investing activities add Short-term investment in (proceeds from) deposits deduct Lease payments Cash flows from operating activities deduct Cash flows from investing activities Total Operating Expenses (OPEX) Total Operating Expenses: Cost of service revenues add Selling and marketing expenses add General and administrative expenses deduct Depreciation and amortization expenses, Other expenses (mainly amortization of employee share based compensation) Sum of: Cost of service revenues, Selling and marketing expenses, General and administrative expenses Net Debt Net Debt: Current maturities of notes payable and borrowings add Notes payable add Borrowings from banks and others add Advances on account of notes payables add Financial liabilities at fair value deduct Cash and cash equivalents deduct Short-term deposits Sum of: Current maturities of notes payable and borrowings, Notes payable, Borrowings from banks and others, Advances on account of notes payables, Financial liabilities at fair value About Partner Communications Partner Communications Company Ltd. is a leading Israeli provider of telecommunications services (cellular, fixed-line telephony, internet services and TV services). Partner’s ADSs are quoted on the NASDAQ Global Select Market™ and its shares are traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR). For more information about Partner, see: http://www.partner.co.il/en/Investors-Relations/lobby PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD.

(An Israeli Corporation)

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION New Israeli Shekels Convenience

translation

into U.S.

Dollars December 31, June 30, June 30, 2018 2019* 2019* (Audited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) In millions CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 416 427 120 Short-term deposits 241 68 Trade receivables 656 587 165 Other receivables and prepaid expenses 33 41 11 Deferred expenses – right of use 51 26 7 Inventories 98 100 28 1,254 1,422 399 NON CURRENT ASSETS Trade receivables 260 251 70 Prepaid expenses and other 4 3 1 Deferred expenses – right of use 185 90 25 Lease – right of use 605 170 Property and equipment 1,211 1,414 397 Intangible and other assets 617 567 158 Goodwill 407 407 114 Deferred income tax asset 38 44 12 2,722 3,381 947 TOTAL ASSETS 3,976 4,803 1,346 * See section 'IFRS 16' above regarding the adoption of IFRS 16 - Leases. PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD.

(An Israeli Corporation)

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION New Israeli Shekels Convenience

translation into

U.S. Dollars December 31, June 30, June 30, 2018 2019** 2019** (Audited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) In millions CURRENT LIABILITIES Current maturities of notes payable and borrowings 162 320 90 Trade payables 711 677 190 Payables in respect of employees 96 98 27 Other payables (mainly institutions) 10 8 2 Income tax payable 35 29 8 Lease liabilities 136 38 Deferred revenues from HOT mobile 31 31 9 Other deferred revenues 41 45 13 Provisions 64 55 15 1,150 1,399 392 NON CURRENT LIABILITIES Notes payable 1,013 1,076 302 Borrowings from banks and others 191 164 46 Advances on account of notes payables 34 10 Financial liability at fair value 39 11 Liability for employee rights upon retirement, net 40 42 11 Dismantling and restoring sites obligation 13 Lease liabilities 520 146 Deferred revenues from HOT mobile 133 117 33 Other non-current liabilities 30 17 4 1,420 2,009 563 TOTAL LIABILITIES 2,570 3,408 955 EQUITY Share capital – ordinary shares of NIS 0.01 par value: authorized – December 31, 2018 and June 30, 2019 – 235,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding - 2 2 1 December 31, 2018 –***162,628,397 shares June 30, 2019 – ***162,835,904 shares Capital surplus 1,102 1,083 304 Accumulated retained earnings 563 555 155 Treasury shares, at cost December 31, 2018 – ****8,560,264 shares June 30, 2019 – ****8,355,119 shares (261) (245) (69) Non-controlling interests * TOTAL EQUITY 1,406 1,395 391 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 3,976 4,803 1,346 * Representing an amount of less than 1 million.

** See section 'IFRS 16' above regarding the adoption of IFRS 16 - Leases.

*** Net of treasury shares.

**** Including restricted shares in amount of 1,210,833 and 1,146,736 as of December 31, 2018 and June 30, 2019, respectively, held by a trustee under the Company's Equity Incentive Plan, such shares may become outstanding upon completion of vesting conditions. PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD.

(An Israeli Corporation)

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME New Israeli Shekels Convenience translation into U.S.

Dollars 6 months ended

June 30, 3 months ended

June 30, 6 months ended

June 30, 3 months ended

June 30, 2018 2019** 2018 2019** 2019** 2019** (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) In millions (except per share data) Revenues, net 1,623 1,575 797 781 442 219 Cost of revenues 1,349 1,327 661 650 372 182 Gross profit 274 248 136 131 70 37 Selling and marketing expenses 143 150 75 75 42 21 General and administrative expenses 91 82 46 43 23 12 Other income, net 14 15 7 9 4 2 Operating profit 54 31 22 22 9 6 Finance income 3 3 1 1 1 * Finance expenses 34 33 14 17 10 4 Finance costs, net 31 30 13 16 9 4 Profit before income tax 23 1 9 6 * 2 Income tax expense (income) 12 (4) 7 3 (1) 1 Profit for the period 11 5 2 3 1 1 Attributable to: Owners of the Company 11 5 2 3 1 1 Non-controlling interests * * * * Profit for the period 11 5 2 3 1 1 Earnings per share Basic 0.06 0.03 0.01 0.02 0.009 0.006 Diluted 0.06 0.03 0.01 0.02 0.009 0.005 Weighted average number of shares outstanding (in thousands) Basic 168,319 162,771 168,291 162,812 162,771 162,812 Diluted 169,207 163,364 169,098 163,376 163,364 163,376 * Representing an amount of less than 1 million.

** See section 'IFRS 16' above regarding the adoption of IFRS 16 - Leases. PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD.

(An Israeli Corporation)

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS

OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME New Israeli Shekels Convenience translation

into

U.S. Dollars 6 months ended

June 30, 3 months ended

June 30, 6 months ended

June 30, 3 months ended

June 30, 2018 2019** 2018 2019** 2019** 2019** (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) In millions Profit for the period 11 5 2 3 1 1 Other comprehensive income for the period, net of income taxes - - - - - - TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD 11 5 2 3 1 1 Total comprehensive income attributable to: Owners of the Company 11 5 2 3 1 1 Non-controlling interests * * * * TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD 11 5 2 3 1 1 * Representing an amount of less than 1 million.

** See section 'IFRS 16' above regarding the adoption of IFRS 16 - Leases. PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD.

(An Israeli Corporation)

INTERIM SEGMENT INFORMATION & ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION New Israeli Shekels New Israeli Shekels 6 months ended June 30, 2019** 6 months ended June 30, 2018 In millions (Unaudited) In millions (Unaudited) Cellular segment Fixed line

segment Elimination Consolidated Cellular segment Fixed line segment Elimination Consolidated Segment revenue - Services 886 380 1,266 911 334 1,245 Inter-segment revenue - Services 8 74 (82) 9 78 (87) Segment revenue - Equipment 257 52 309 335 43 378 Total revenues 1,151 506 (82) 1,575 1,255 455 (87) 1,623 Segment cost of revenues - Services 694 398 1,092 717 334 1,051 Inter-segment cost of revenues - Services 74 8 (82) 78 9 (87) Segment cost of revenues - Equipment 202 33 235 266 32 298 Cost of revenues 970 439 (82) 1,327 1,061 375 (87) 1,349 Gross profit 181 67 248 194 80 274 Operating expenses (3) 169 63 232 173 61 234 Other income, net 11 4 15 13 1 14 Operating profit 23 8 31 34 20 54 Adjustments to presentation of segment Adjusted EBITDA –Depreciation and amortization 278 94 219 69 –Other (1) 8 7 Segment Adjusted EBITDA (2) 309 102 260 89 Reconciliation of segment subtotal Adjusted EBITDA to profit for the period Segments subtotal Adjusted EBITDA (2) 411 349 - Depreciation and amortization (372) (288) - Finance costs, net (30) (31) - Income tax expenses (income) 4 (12) - Other (1) (8) (7) Profit for the period 5 11 * Representing an amount of less than 1 million.

** See section 'IFRS 16' above regarding the adoption of IFRS 16 - Leases. For the 6 months ended June 30, 2019 the impact of the adoption of IFRS 16 was an increase of NIS 77 million in the Adjusted EBITDA, an increase of NIS 69 million in the cellular segment Adjusted EBITDA and an increase of NIS 8 million in the fixed-line segment Adjusted EBITDA. PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD.

(An Israeli Corporation)

INTERIM SEGMENT INFORMATION & ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION New Israeli Shekels New Israeli Shekels 3 months ended June 30, 2019** 3 months ended June 30, 2018 In millions (Unaudited) In millions (Unaudited) Cellular segment Fixed line

segment Elimination Consolidated Cellular segment Fixed line segment Elimination Consolidated Segment revenue - Services 449 193 642 450 170 620 Inter-segment revenue - Services 4 37 (41) 4 40 (44) Segment revenue - Equipment 115 24 139 157 20 177 Total revenues 568 254 (41) 781 611 230 (44) 797 Segment cost of revenues - Services 347 199 546 352 169 521 Inter-segment cost of revenues - Services 37 4 (41) 40 4 (44) Segment cost of revenues - Equipment 89 15 104 126 14 140 Cost of revenues 473 218 (41) 650 518 187 (44) 661 Gross profit 95 36 131 93 43 136 Operating expenses (3) 87 31 118 87 34 121 Other income, net 6 3 9 6 1 7 Operating profit 14 8 22 12 10 22 Adjustments to presentation of segment Adjusted EBITDA –Depreciation and amortization 141 47 110 36 –Other (1) 4 4 Segment Adjusted EBITDA (2) 159 55 126 46 Reconciliation of segment subtotal Adjusted EBITDA to profit for the period Segments subtotal Adjusted EBITDA (2) 214 172 - Depreciation and amortization (188) (146) - Finance costs, net (16) (13) - Income tax expenses (3) (7) - Other (1) (4) (4) Profit for the period 3 2 (1) Mainly amortization of employee share based compensation.

(2) Adjusted EBITDA as reviewed by the CODM represents Earnings Before Interest (finance costs, net), Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (including amortization of intangible assets, deferred expenses-right of use and impairment charges) and Other expenses (mainly amortization of share based compensation). Adjusted EBITDA is not a financial measure under IFRS and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures for other companies. Adjusted EBITDA may not be indicative of the Group's historic operating results nor is it meant to be predictive of potential future results. The usage of the term "Adjusted EBITDA" is to highlight the fact that the Amortization includes amortization of deferred expenses – right of use and amortization of employee share based compensation and impairment charges.

(3) Operating expenses include selling and marketing expenses, general and administrative expenses. PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD.

(An Israeli Corporation)

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS New Israeli Shekels Convenience

translation

into

U.S. Dollars 6 months ended June 30, 2018 2019** 2019** (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) In millions CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Cash generated from operations (Appendix) 317 430 121 Income tax paid (1) (1) * Net cash provided by operating activities 316 429 121 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Acquisition of property and equipment (167) (247) (69) Acquisition of intangible and other assets (75) (81) (23) Investment in short-term deposits, net (141) (241) (67) Interest received * * * Consideration received from sales of property and equipment 2 1 * Net cash used in investing activities (381) (568) (159) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Lease payments (principal and interest) (82) (23) Acquisition of treasury shares (15) Interest paid (46) (20) (6) Proceeds from issuance of notes payable, net of issuance costs 222 62 Proceeds from issuance of option warrants exercisable for notes payables 37 10 Advances on account of notes payables issuance 34 10 Repayment of non-current borrowings (375) (26) (7) Repayment of current borrowings (13) (4) Transactions with non-controlling interests (2) (1) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (436) 150 41 INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (501) 11 3 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD 867 416 117 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD 366 427 120 * Representing an amount of less than 1 million.

** See section 'IFRS 16' above regarding the adoption of IFRS 16 - Leases. PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD.

(An Israeli Corporation)

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Appendix - Cash generated from operations and supplemental information New Israeli Shekels Convenience

translation

into

U.S. Dollars 6 months ended June 30, 2018 2019** 2019** (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) In millions Cash generated from operations: Profit for the period 11 5 1 Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortization 267 358 101 Amortization of deferred expenses - Right of use 21 14 4 Employee share based compensation expenses 8 8 2 Liability for employee rights upon retirement, net 1 1 * Finance costs, net (1) 11 3 Interest paid 46 20 6 Interest received * * * Deferred income taxes 6 1 * Income tax paid 1 1 * Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable: Trade 77 78 22 Other (5) (1) Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and accruals: Trade (61) (4) (1) Other payables (14) (4) (1) Provisions (4) (9) (2) Deferred revenues from HOT mobile (16) (16) (4) Other deferred revenues (1) 4 1 Increase in deferred expenses - Right of use (47) (25) (7) Current income tax liability 4 (6) (2) Decrease (increase) in inventories 19 (2) (1) Cash generated from operations 317 430 121 * Representing an amount of less than 1 million.

** See section 'IFRS 16' above regarding the adoption of IFRS 16 - Leases. At June 30, 2019 and 2018, trade and other payables include NIS 145 million ($41 million) and NIS 136 million, respectively, in respect of acquisition of intangible assets and property and equipment; payments in respect thereof are presented in cash flows from investing activities. These balances are recognized in the cash flow statements upon payment. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures: Adjusted Free Cash Flow New Israeli Shekels Convenience

translation into

U.S. Dollars 6 months ended

June 30, 3 months ended

June 30, 6 months ended

June 30, 3 months ended

June 30, 2018 2019* 2018 2019* 2019* 2019* (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) In millions Net cash provided by operating activities 316 429 159 216 121 61 Net cash used in investing activities (381) (568) (95) (80) (159) (22) Investment in short-term deposits, net 141 241 (9) (62) 67 (18) Lease payments (82) (43) (23) (12) Adjusted Free Cash Flow 76 20 55 31 6 9 Interest paid (46) (20) (11) (16) (6) (5) Adjusted Free Cash Flow After Interest (30) 0 44 15 0 4 Total Operating Expenses (OPEX) New Israeli Shekels Convenience

translation into

U.S. Dollars 6 months ended

June 30, 3 months ended

June 30, 6 months ended

June 30, 3 months ended

June 30, 2018 2019* 2018 2019* 2019* 2019* (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) In millions Cost of revenues - Services 1,051 1,092 521 546 306 153 Selling and marketing expenses 143 150 75 75 42 21 General and administrative expenses 91 82 46 43 23 12 Depreciation and amortization (288) (372) (146) (188) (105) (53) Other (1) (7) (8) (4) (4) (2) (1) OPEX 990 944 492 472 264 132 Mainly amortization of employee share based compensation. * See section 'IFRS 16' above regarding the adoption of IFRS 16 - Leases. Key Financial and Operating Indicators (unaudited) **** NIS M unless otherwise stated Q2' 17 Q3' 17 Q4' 17 Q1' 18 Q2' 18 Q3' 18 Q4' 18 Q1' 19 Q2' 19 2017 2018 Cellular Segment Service Revenues 497 514 478 466 454 476 447 441 453 1,978 1,843 Cellular Segment Equipment Revenues 145 138 182 178 157 143 165 142 115 610 643 Fixed-Line Segment Service Revenues 192 194 197 202 210 220 220 224 230 777 852 Fixed-Line Segment Equipment Revenues 14 22 22 23 20 25 24 28 24 76 92 Reconciliation for consolidation (43) (42) (45) (43) (44) (42) (42) (41) (41) (173) (171) Total Revenues 805 826 834 826 797 822 814 794 781 3,268 3,259 Gross Profit from Equipment Sales 33 43 40 43 37 44 42 39 35 142 166 Operating Profit* 118 92 0 32 22 48 14 9 22 315 116 Cellular Segment Adjusted EBITDA* 210 189 124 134 126 145 119 150 159 710 524 Fixed-Line Segment Adjusted EBITDA* 59 50 34 43 46 56 53 47 55 207 198 Total Adjusted EBITDA* 269 239 158 177 172 201 172 197 214 917 722 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (%)* 33% 29% 19% 21% 22% 24% 21% 25% 27% 28% 22% OPEX* 472 477 519 498 492 504 502 472 472 1,946 1,996 Income with respect to settlement agreement with Orange 54 108 Finance costs, net* 54 15 88 18 13 10 12 14 16 180 53 Profit (Loss)* 46 54 (50) 9 2 26 19 2 3 114 56 Capital Expenditures (cash) 76 105 113 138 104 117 143 185 143 376 502 Capital Expenditures (additions) 78 107 174 113 98 111 177 157 142 417 499 Adjusted Free Cash Flow 208 202 63 21 55 70 (22) (11) 31 599 124 Adjusted Free Cash Flow (after interest) 150 192 (17) (14) 44 62 (37) (15) 15 434 55 Net Debt 1,081 887 906 919 893 898 950 977 965 906 950 Cellular Subscriber Base (Thousands)** 2,662 2,677 2,662 2,649 2,623 2,630 2,646 2,620 2,616 2,662 2,646 Post-Paid Subscriber Base (Thousands)** 2,273 2,306 2,308 2,318 2,323 2,333 2,361 2,340 2,337 2,308 2,361 Pre-Paid Subscriber Base (Thousands) 389 371 354 331 300 297 285 280 279 354 285 Cellular ARPU (NIS) 62 64 59 58 57 60 57 56 58 62 58 Cellular Churn Rate (%)** 9.0% 9.3% 9.9% 8.9% 10.1% 8.0% 8.5% 8.5% 7.9% 38% 35% Number of Employees (FTE)*** 2,582 2,696 2,797 2,778 2,808 2,821 2,782 2,897 2,895 2,797 2,782 * Figures from 2019 include impact of adoption of IFRS 16. See also section 'IFRS 16' above.

** As from Q4 2018, M2M subscriptions are included in the post-paid subscriber base on a standardized basis. This change had the effect of increasing the Post-Paid subscriber base at December 31, 2018, by approximately 34 thousand subscribers. See also ‘Cellular Segment Operational Review’ section.

*** Number of employees (FTE) from 2019 includes the number of FTE of PHI on a basis proportional to Partner's share in the company (50%).

****See footnote 2 regarding use of non-GAAP measures. Disclosure for notes holders as of June 30, 2019 Information regarding the notes series issued by the Company, in million NIS Series Original issuance date Principal on the date of issuance As of 30.06.2019 Interest rate Principal repayment dates Interest repayment dates Linkage Trustee contact details Principal book value Linked principal book value Interest accumulated in books Market value From To D 25.04.10 04.05.11* 400 146 328 328 ** 328 1.477% (MAKAM+1.2%) 30.12.17 30.12.21 30.03, 30.06, 30.09, 30.12 Variable interest MAKAM (4) Hermetic Trust (1975) Ltd. Merav Offer. 113 Hayarkon St., Tel Aviv. Tel: 03-5544553. F (1) (3) 20.07.17 12.12.17* 04.12.18* 255 389 150 794 794 ** 806 2.16% 25.06.20 25.06.24 25.06, 25.12 Not Linked Hermetic Trust (1975) Ltd. Merav Offer. 113 Hayarkon St., Tel Aviv. Tel: 03-5544553. G (2) (3) 06.01.19 01.07.19* 225 38.5 225 225 ** 231 4% 25.06.22 25.06.27 25.06 Not Linked Hermetic Trust (1975) Ltd. Merav Offer. 113 Hayarkon St., Tel Aviv. Tel: 03-5544553. In December 2018, the Company issued an additional Series F Notes in a principal amount of NIS 150 million. In December 2017 and January 2018, the Company entered into agreements with Israeli institutional investors to issue in December 2019, in the framework of a private placement, additional Series F notes, in an aggregate principal amount of NIS 227 million. S&P Maalot has rated the additional deferred issuances with an 'ilA+' rating. For additional details see the Company's press releases dated September 13 and 17, 2017, December 27, 2017 and January 9, 2018. In January 2019, the Company issued Series G Notes in a principal amount of NIS 225 million.

In April 2019, the Company issued in a private placement 2 series of untradeable option warrants that are exercisable for the Company's Series G debentures. The exercise period of the first series is between July 1, 2019 and May 31, 2020 and of the second series is between July 1, 2020 and May 31, 2021. The Series G debentures that will be allotted upon the exercise of an option warrant will be identical in all their rights to the Company's Series G debentures immediately upon their allotment, and will be entitled to any payment of interest or other benefit, the effective date of which is due after the allotment date. The debentures that will be allotted as a result of the exercise of option warrants will be registered on the TASE. The total amount received by the Company on the allotment date of the option warrants is NIS 37 million. The total consideration expected to the Company in respect of the allotment of the option warrants and in respect of their full exercise (and assuming that there will be no change to the exercise price) is approximately NIS 323.7 million. For additional details see the Company's press release dated April 17, 2019. In July 2019, following partial exercise of option warrants from the first series, the Company issued Series G Notes in a principal amount of NIS 38.5 million. Regarding Series F and G Notes, the Company is required to comply with a financial covenant that the ratio of Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA shall not exceed 5. Compliance will be examined and reported on a quarterly basis. For the definitions of Net Debt and Adjusted EBITDA see 'Use of non-GAAP measures' section above. For the purpose of the covenant, Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as the sum total for the last 12 month period, excluding adjustable one-time items. As of June 30, 2019, the ratio of Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA was 1.2. Additional stipulations regarding Series F and G Notes mainly include: shareholders' equity shall not decrease below NIS 400 million and NIS 600 million, respectively; the Company shall not create floating liens subject to certain terms; the Company has the right for early redemption under certain conditions; the Company shall pay additional annual interest of 0.5% in the case of a two-notch downgrade in the Notes rating and an additional annual interest of 0.25% for each further single-notch downgrade, up to a maximum additional interest of 1%; the Company shall pay additional annual interest of 0.25% during a period in which there is a breach of the financial covenant. In any case, the total maximum additional interest for Series F and G, shall not exceed 1.25% or 1%, respectively. For more information see the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018.

In the reporting period, the Company was in compliance with all financial covenants and obligations and no cause for early repayment occurred. 'MAKAM' is a variable interest based on the yield of 12 month government bonds issued by the government of Israel. The interest rate is updated on a quarterly basis. * On these dates additional Notes of the series were issued. The information in the table refers to the full series. ** Representing an amount of less than NIS 1 million. Disclosure for Notes holders as of June 30, 2019 (cont.) Notes Rating Details* Series Rating

Company Rating as of

30.06.2019

and

28.08.2019 (1) Rating

assigned upon

issuance of the

Series Recent date of rating

as of 30.06.2019 and

28.08.2019 Additional ratings between the original issuance date and the recent date of rating (2) Date Rating D S&P Maalot ilA+ ilAA- 04/2019 and 08/2019 07/2010, 09/2010,10/2010, 09/2012, 12/2012, 06/2013,07/2014, 07/2015, 07/2016, 07/2017,08/2018, 11/2018, 12/2018, 01/2019,04/2019, 08/2019 ilAA-, ilAA-,ilAA-, ilAA-, ilAA-, ilAA-,ilAA-, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+,ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+,ilA+, ilA+ F S&P Maalot ilA+ ilA+ 04/2019 and 08/2019 07/2017, 09/2017, 12/2017, 01/2018, 08/2018, 11/2018, 12/2018, 01/2019 04/2019, 08/2019 ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+ G (3) S&P Maalot ilA+ ilA+ 04/2019 and 08/2019 12/2018, 01/2019, 04/2019, 08/2019 ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+ (1) In August 2019, S&P Maalot has reaffirmed the Company's ilA+ credit rating and updated the Company's rating outlook to “Negative”. (2) For details regarding the rating of the notes see the S&P Maalot report dated August 5, 2019. (3) In January 2019, the Company issued Series G Notes in a principal amount of NIS 225 million. In July 2019, the Company issued additional Series G Notes in a principal amount of NIS 38.5 million. * A securities rating is not a recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. Ratings may be subject to suspension, revision or withdrawal at any time, and each rating should be evaluated independently of any other rating Summary of Financial Undertakings (according to repayment dates) as of June 30, 2019 a. Notes issued to the public by the Company and held by the public, excluding such notes held by the Company's parent company, by a controlling shareholder, by companies controlled by them, or by companies controlled by the Company, based on the Company's "Solo" financial data (in thousand NIS). Principal payments Gross interest

payments (without

deduction of tax) ILS linked

to CPI ILS not linked

to CPI Euro Dollar Other First year - 268,035 - - - 30,250 Second year - 268,035 - - - 25,165 Third year - 290,535 - - - 20,106 Fourth year - 181,307 - - - 14,960 Fifth year and on - 338,807 - - - 25,950 Total - 1,346,719 - - - 116,431 b. Private notes and other non-bank credit, excluding such notes held by the Company's parent company, by a controlling shareholder, by companies controlled by them, or by companies controlled by the Company, based on the Company's "Solo" financial data – None. c. Credit from banks in Israel based on the Company's "Solo" financial data (in thousand NIS). Principal payments Gross interest

payments (without

deduction of tax) ILS linked

to CPI ILS not linked

to CPI Euro Dollar Other First year - 52,132 - - - 4,823 Second year - 52,132 - - - 3,542 Third year - 52,132 - - - 2,282 Fourth year - 37,426 - - - 1,055 Fifth year and on - 22,759 - - - 357 Total - 216,581 - - - 12,059 Summary of Financial Undertakings (according to repayment dates) as of June 30, 2019 (cont.) d. Credit from banks abroad based on the Company's "Solo" financial data – None. e. Total of sections a - d above, total credit from banks, non-bank credit and notes based on the Company's "Solo" financial data (in thousand NIS). Principal payments Gross interest

payments (without

deduction of tax) ILS linked to CPI ILS not linked to CPI Euro Dollar Other First year - 320,167 - - - 35,073 Second year - 320,167 - - - 28,707 Third year - 342,667 - - - 22,388 Fourth year - 218,733 - - - 16,015 Fifth year and on - 361,566 - - - 26,307 Total - 1,563,300 - - - 128,490 f. Off-balance sheet Credit exposure based on the Company's "Solo" financial data (in thousand NIS) – 50,000 (Guarantees on behalf of a joint arrangement, without expiration date). g. Off-balance sheet Credit exposure of all the Company's consolidated companies, excluding companies that are reporting corporations and excluding the Company's data presented in section f above - None. h. Total balances of the credit from banks, non-bank credit and notes of all the consolidated companies, excluding companies that are reporting corporations and excluding Company's data presented in sections a - d above - None. i. Total balances of credit granted to the Company by the parent company or a controlling shareholder and balances of notes offered by the Company held by the parent company or the controlling shareholder - None. j. Total balances of credit granted to the Company by companies held by the parent company or the controlling shareholder, which are not controlled by the Company, and balances of notes offered by the Company held by companies held by the parent company or the controlling shareholder, which are not controlled by the Company – None. k. Total balances of credit granted to the Company by consolidated companies and balances of notes offered by the Company held by the consolidated companies - None. In addition to the total credit above, Company's financial debt includes financial liability at fair value in respect of option warrants issued in May 2019 in a total amount of NIS 39 million and advances on account of notes payables in a total amount of NIS 34 million which were issued on July 1, 2019 1 The quarterly financial results are unaudited. The Company has applied the standard IFRS 16 – Leases, from January 1, 2019. The effects of the application of the standard on the quarterly financial results are provided in this press release, and in particular in the section “IFRS 16”. The impact of the adoption of IFRS 16 on Adjusted EBITDA in Q2 2019 was an increase of NIS 38 million.

2 For the definition of this and other Non-GAAP financial measures, see “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in this press release. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190826005690/en/

