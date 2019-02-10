Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Partner Communications Company Ltd    PTNR   IL0010834849

PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD (PTNR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Partner Communications : Announces Preparations for Entry into the Financial Services Sector and Publishes a Tender for the Launch of a Nonbank Consumer Credit Card Through One of the Credit Card Companies

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/10/2019 | 02:47am EST

Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner" or "the Company") (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR), a leading Israeli communications operator, announces that further to the Company's reports with respect to the examination of new potential growth engines, among others, in the fintech and finance industries and as part of its preparation for entry into the financial services sector, Partner published today an invitation to receive offers from credit card companies for the provision of services and the establishment of a customer club offering a range of financial products based on nonbank credit card.

In the invitation sent to the credit companies operating in Israel, Partner seeks to receive offers for the provision of services from one credit card company, noting that the customer club will be based on an infrastructure of an international credit card company (Visa or MasterCard) and/or an international private label (American Express or Diners).

This step is the first in a series of steps that the Company is working on as part of its activity formed under the name Partner Finance.

Mr. Isaac Benbenisti, CEO of Partner noted: "The expansion of Partner's activity into the financial sector is a first for a communications company in Israel. We are starting today a significant journey and just as we knew how to initiate a change in the multi-channel television market and in the area of internet services over fiber optic infrastructure, I am certain that we will be able to expand the competition in the financial sector and bring real value to customers and investors.

This operation, as part of the formed operation Partner Finance, will benefit from the advanced technological capabilities of the Partner Group, using the development resources and know-how of our Information Technology division. After an in-depth process that included the examination of similar models in the world and working with start-up companies active in the field of fintech, we are now beginning the next stage of our entry into the finance world."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the US Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the safe harbor provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "estimate", “believe”, “anticipate”, “expect”, “intend”, “seek”, “will”, “plan”, “could”, “may”, “project”, “goal”, “target” and similar expressions often identify forward-looking statements but are not the only way we identify these statements. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current knowledge and our present beliefs and projections regarding possible future events. These forward-looking statements include the Company's preparation to enter the financial services sector for the launch of a nonbank credit card, receipt of offers for the provision of services and the establishment of a customer club offering a range of financial products based on nonbank credit card based on an infrastructure of an international credit card company and/or an international private label and the expectation for the expansion of the competition in the financial sector in addition to the expectation to bring real value to customers and investors. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about Partner and its operations, including the Company's ability to actualize its intentions and aspirations in the financial sector in current and future market and regulatory conditions, subject to possible economic, regulatory, legal and other developments. In light of these risks, uncertainties, assumptions and future developments, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release might not occur, and actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated. The Company's invitation to receive offers does not bind the Company to accept any of the offers it may receive, in full or in part. The Company may under its sole consideration accept or decline any of the offers that will be submitted. The provisions of the tender laws shall in no way apply to the Company's invitation to receive offers and to the negotiations that will be held with any bidder and/or the method of selecting the bidders. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Partner Communications

Partner Communications Company Ltd. is a leading Israeli provider of telecommunications services (cellular, fixed-line telephony, internet services and television services). Partner’s ADSs are quoted on the NASDAQ Global Select Market™ and its shares are traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR).

For more information about Partner, see: http://www.partner.co.il/en/Investors-Relations/lobby


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COM
02:47aPARTNER COMMUNICATIONS : Announces Preparations for Entry into the Financial Ser..
BU
01/03PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS : Reports the Interest Rate for the Series D Notes for th..
BU
2018PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS : Announces Uniform Weighted Discount Rate for Series F D..
BU
2018PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS : Announces an 'ilA+' Rating for a Deferred Private Place..
BU
2018PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS : Reports third quarter 2018 results1
PU
2018PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2018PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS : Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results(1)
BU
2018PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD : quaterly earnings release
2018PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS : to Release Third Quarter 2018 Results on November 21, 2..
BU
2018PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS : Announces the Results of the Annual General Meeting of ..
BU
More news
Financials (ILS)
Sales 2018 3 278 M
EBIT 2018 137 M
Net income 2018 56,0 M
Debt 2018 867 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 53,03
P/E ratio 2019 34,67
EV / Sales 2018 1,16x
EV / Sales 2019 1,09x
Capitalization 2 944 M
Chart PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD
Duration : Period :
Partner Communications Company Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 20,5  ILS
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Isaac Benbenisti Chief Executive Officer
Adam Chesnoff Chairman
Tamir Amar Chief Financial Officer
Raz Bartov Vice President-Technologies & IT Division
Bari Ben-Zeev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD-3.27%810
BHARTI AIRTEL0.24%17 590
MTN GROUP LIMITED-3.98%11 760
SAFARICOM PLC--.--%10 741
DIGI.COM BHD--.--%8 758
TELE2 AB0.80%8 450
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.