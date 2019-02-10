Partner Communications : Announces Preparations for Entry into the Financial Services Sector and Publishes a Tender for the Launch of a Nonbank Consumer Credit Card Through One of the Credit Card Companies

Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner" or "the Company")
(NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR), a leading Israeli communications operator, announces
that further to the Company's reports with respect to the examination of
new potential growth engines, among others, in the fintech and finance
industries and as part of its preparation for entry into the financial
services sector, Partner published today an invitation to receive offers
from credit card companies for the provision of services and the
establishment of a customer club offering a range of financial products
based on nonbank credit card.
In the invitation sent to the credit companies operating in Israel,
Partner seeks to receive offers for the provision of services from one
credit card company, noting that the customer club will be based on an
infrastructure of an international credit card company (Visa or
MasterCard) and/or an international private label (American Express or
Diners).
This step is the first in a series of steps that the Company is working
on as part of its activity formed under the name Partner Finance.
Mr. Isaac Benbenisti, CEO of Partner noted: "The expansion of Partner's
activity into the financial sector is a first for a communications
company in Israel. We are starting today a significant journey and just
as we knew how to initiate a change in the multi-channel television
market and in the area of internet services over fiber optic
infrastructure, I am certain that we will be able to expand the
competition in the financial sector and bring real value to customers
and investors.
This operation, as part of the formed operation Partner Finance, will
benefit from the advanced technological capabilities of the Partner
Group, using the development resources and know-how of our Information
Technology division. After an in-depth process that included the
examination of similar models in the world and working with start-up
companies active in the field of fintech, we are now beginning the next
stage of our entry into the finance world."
About Partner Communications
Partner Communications Company Ltd. is a leading Israeli provider of
telecommunications services (cellular, fixed-line telephony, internet
services and television services). Partner’s ADSs are quoted on the
NASDAQ Global Select Market™ and its shares are traded on the Tel Aviv
Stock Exchange (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR).
