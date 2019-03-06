Partner Communications : Announces the Entry into a New Collective Employment Agreement for an Additional Three Years

Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner" or "the Company") (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR), a leading Israeli communications operator, announced today that it has signed a new collective employment agreement with the employees' representatives and the Histadrut New General Labor Organization (the "Parties") for a period of three years, that includes an economic chapter, for the years 2019-2021 ("the Collective Employment Agreement").

The Collective Employment Agreement grants Partner employees among other things: an immediate salary increase for employees with a seniority of 1.5 years or more; an additional salary increase contingent on the Company's performance and based on the rate of increase in EBITDA in the first half of 2019 compared to the parallel period in 2018; participation in the Company's profits and the terms of eligibility for these grants in the years 2019-2021. In addition, the parties agreed to negotiate at a later time a salary increase mechanism for the years 2020 and 2021.

The estimated additional cost of this Collective Employment Agreement for the years 2019-2021 is NIS 11 million not including salary increases for the years 2020-2021 (including the salary increase effect of 2019 for the entire agreement term).

For further information please see the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2017 – "Item 3. Key Information - 3D.2h - The unionization of our employees has negatively affected and may continue to affect our financial results" and "Item 6 DIRECTORS, SENIOR MANAGEMENT AND EMPLOYEES - 6D. Employees".

