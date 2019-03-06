Partner Communications : Announces the Entry into a New Collective Employment Agreement for an Additional Three Years

Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner" or "the Company")
(NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR),
a leading Israeli communications operator, announced today that it
has signed a new collective employment agreement with the employees'
representatives and the Histadrut New General Labor Organization (the "Parties")
for a period of three years, that includes an economic chapter, for the
years 2019-2021 ("the Collective Employment Agreement").
The Collective Employment Agreement grants Partner employees among other
things: an immediate salary increase for employees with a seniority of
1.5 years or more; an additional salary increase contingent on the
Company's performance and based on the rate of increase in EBITDA in the
first half of 2019 compared to the parallel period in 2018;
participation in the Company's profits and the terms of eligibility for
these grants in the years 2019-2021. In addition, the parties agreed to
negotiate at a later time a salary increase mechanism for the years 2020
and 2021.
The estimated additional cost of this Collective Employment Agreement
for the years 2019-2021 is NIS 11 million not including salary increases
for the years 2020-2021 (including the salary increase effect of 2019
for the entire agreement term).
For further information please see the Company's Annual Report on Form
20-F for the year ended December 31, 2017 – "Item 3. Key Information -
3D.2h - The unionization of our employees has negatively affected and
may continue to affect our financial results" and "Item 6 DIRECTORS,
SENIOR MANAGEMENT AND EMPLOYEES - 6D. Employees".
Forward-Looking Statements
This
press release includes forward-looking statements, as this term is
defined in Section 27A of the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended,
Section 21E of the US Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and
the safe-harbor provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation
Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “will”, "believe", "anticipate",
"expect", "intend", "strive", "seek", "plan", "could", "may", "foresee",
"target", "objective", "goal", declensions thereof and similar
expressions typically convey forward-looking statements, but these words
are not the only words that convey these statements. We have based these
forward-looking statements on our current knowledge and our present
beliefs and expectations regarding possible future events. These
forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and
assumptions, including potential difficulties which may arise from the
signing of the collective employment agreement and its financial impact
on the Company.
About Partner Communications
Partner
Communications Company Ltd. is a leading Israeli provider of
telecommunications services (cellular, fixed-line telephony and internet
services) under the "Partner" brand and the "012 Smile" brand. Partner’s
ADSs are quoted on the NASDAQ Global Select Market™ and its shares are
traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR).
For more information about Partner see: http://www.partner.co.il/en/Investors-Relations/lobby
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190306005340/en/