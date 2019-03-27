Partner Communications : Reports Fourth Quarter and Annual 2018 Results(1)

Partner
Communications Company Ltd. (“Partner” or the “Company”)
(NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR), a leading Israeli communications provider,
announced today its results for the quarter and year ended December 31,
2018.
Commenting on the results for the fourth quarter and full year 2018,
Mr. Isaac Benbenisti, CEO of Partner noted:
“The 2018 annual results express Partner's strength in the
Israeli telecommunications market. In the complex competitive reality,
Partner succeeded in ending the fourth quarter with a profit of NIS 19
million and an annual profit of NIS 56 million.
We continue to focus on, among other matters, providing value to the
customer, for example through exclusive technologies such as VoLTE and
WiFi calling, and investing significant resources on maintaining the
customer satisfaction of our existing customer base, in order to
preserve our particularly low churn rate.
Partner TV is the fastest growing TV service in Israel with a subscriber
base of 140 thousand subscribers as of today, while, in 2018 alone, 79
thousand subscribers were added. Partner TV's advanced interface is best
adapted to new viewing habits and has set a new standard in the
multi-channel television market in Israel.
Partner's fiber optic infrastructure, Partner Fiber, is growing at the
fastest rate in the market. In recent months, we have expanded our
deployment in dozens of cities, and today we are already reaching over
350 thousand households with Partner's fiber, nearly 20% of all
households connected to the internet in Israel.
In addition, and in light of the challenges facing the companies
operating in the telecommunications sector, we succeeded, in cooperation
with the employees' representatives and the Histadrut labor union, to
reach at the beginning of this month, a new collective agreement that
takes care of the employees' welfare, and directly links Partner's
success to employee compensation.”
Mr. Tamir Amar, Partner's Chief Financial Officer, commented on the
results:
“During 2018, Partner further consolidated its status as a total
service communications provider with impressive growth in the Company’s
new revenue engines of TV services and fiber optics infrastructure.
We invested significant resources in smart and extensive
deployment of our fiber-optic network, while maintaining relatively low
levels of debt leverage. We intend to realize to the full the advantage
we have over our competitors in network coverage and in our value
propositions that combine TV and internet services, in order to increase
profitability in the fixed-line segment and in support of our efforts to
establish Partner as a leading communications infrastructure company.
The new revenue engines are developing rapidly, and serve to strengthen
the Company's resilience in light of the unrestrained competition in the
Israeli cellular market – competition which was further intensified with
the entrance of an additional, sixth cellular operator, and which led to
even stronger price erosion than during the preceding year.
The Company intends to deploy a fiber optic network with an extensive
and significant coverage of potential households in Israel within three
to four years from today, with an expected payback period for the
project overall of seven years. Capex payments relating to the fiber
optic network are expected to remain stable at a level similar to that
in 2018.
Profit for the year 2018 was NIS 56 million, a decrease of 51% compared
with 2017. Adjusted EBITDA in 2018 totaled NIS 722 million, a decrease
of 21% from 2017. Adjusted EBITDA for the cellular segment decreased by
26% mainly reflecting the impact of the decreases in service revenues
and in income with respect to the settlement agreement with Orange,
which ceased being recognized from the end of the second half of 2017;
these decreases were partially offset mainly by the reduction in OPEX.
Despite the decrease in profit which resulted from the unrestrained
competition in the cellular market from price players, Partner focused
on a strategy of providing value to the customer, the unique
technological advantages of our network and our customer service, the
results of which were reflected by one of the lowest churn rates in the
market and an ARPU of NIS 57 for the fourth quarter and NIS 58 for the
year 2018.
While total operating expenses (OPEX) increased in 2018 compared to 2017
by NIS 50 million, this was explained principally by increased expenses
related to the growth in TV services as well as internet services.
Adjusted EBITDA for the fixed-line segment decreased in 2018 compared to
2017 by 4%, mainly reflecting the increased OPEX related to TV services
and internet services, which more than offset the increases in revenues
from TV services and internet services and in gross profit from
equipment sales.
The gross profit margin from equipment sales further improved in 2018,
from 21% in 2017 to 23% in 2018, together with a continued improvement
in the quality of equipment sales as reflected by, among other things,
the significant decrease of 42% in credit losses, from NIS 52 million in
2017 to NIS 30 million in 2018.
Adjusted Free Cash Flow (before interest) totaled NIS 124 million in
2018, after the Company’s significant investments to support its new
revenue engines related to the fiber optics network and TV services;
Capex payments, including investments in new revenue engines, totaled
NIS 502 million in 2018, an increase of 34% from 2017. The Company also
made additional payments for deferred expenses – Rights of Use (ROU)
totaling NIS 107 million in 2018, compared with NIS 113 million in 2017.
The Company’s balance sheet demonstrates its financial strength, with
net debt remaining below NIS 1 billion and a net debt to EBITDA ratio of
1.3 at year-end 2018. During 2018 we executed a buy-back of our shares
and acquired 6.5 million shares at a total cost of NIS 100 million
(including commissions) at an average price of NIS 15.38 per share. Our
relatively low level of debt leverage, together with our ability to
access additional fund sources through existing future debt issuance
commitments, leaves us in a good position to be able to continue to
invest in new growth opportunities, as necessary.
In the previous quarter, we announced the first step of our plan to
expand the Company's activities to the fintech and finance areas, under
the name "Partner Finance". We continue to examine possible activities
in the finance arena, both within the Company and through co-operation
with external parties.”
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NIS Million
|
|
Q3’18
|
|
Q4’18
|
|
Comments
|
Service Revenues
|
|
654
|
|
625
|
|
The decrease resulted from a decrease in cellular service revenues
as a result of seasonality
|
Equipment Revenues
|
|
168
|
|
189
|
|
The increase mainly reflected a change in the product mix
|
Total Revenues
|
|
822
|
|
814
|
|
|
Gross profit from equipment sales
|
|
44
|
|
42
|
|
|
OPEX
|
|
504
|
|
502
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
201
|
|
172
|
|
The decrease mainly reflected the decrease in service revenues
|
Profit for the Period
|
|
26
|
|
19
|
|
The decrease mainly resulted from the decrease in Adjusted EBITDA,
partially offset by one-time income as a result of an income tax
audit
|
Capital Expenditures (additions)
|
|
111
|
|
177
|
|
The increase resulted mainly from increased investments in the optic
fiber network and in IT systems
|
Adjusted free cash flow (before interest payments)
|
|
70
|
|
(22)
|
|
The decrease mainly reflected the decrease in Adjusted EBITDA and
the larger increase in operating assets and liabilities
|
Net Debt
|
|
898
|
|
950
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q3’18
|
|
Q4’18
|
|
Comments
|
Cellular Post-Paid Subscribers (end of period, thousands)
|
|
2,333
|
|
2,3614
|
|
Increase of 28 thousand subscribers. Excluding the impact of the
addition of M2M subscribers, the cellular Post-Paid subscriber base
would have decreased by 6 thousand subscribers
|
Cellular Pre-Paid Subscribers
(end of period, thousands)
|
|
297
|
|
285
|
|
Decrease of 12 thousand subscribers
|
Monthly Average Revenue per Cellular User (ARPU) (NIS)
|
|
60
|
|
57
|
|
The decrease mainly reflected seasonality effects
|
Quarterly Cellular Churn Rate (%)
|
|
8.0%
|
|
8.5%
|
|
Increase in both Pre-Paid and Post-Paid churn rates
Key Financial Results
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NIS MILLION (except EPS)
|
|
2014
|
|
20155
|
|
2016
|
|
2017*
|
|
2018*
|
Revenues
|
|
4,400
|
|
4,111
|
|
3,544
|
|
3,268
|
|
3,259
|
Cost of revenues
|
|
3,419
|
|
3,472
|
|
2,924
|
|
2,627
|
|
2,700
|
Gross profit
|
|
981
|
|
639
|
|
620
|
|
641
|
|
559
|
S,G&A and credit losses
|
|
631
|
|
640
|
|
689
|
|
465
|
|
471
|
Income with respect to settlement agreement with Orange
|
|
|
|
61
|
|
217
|
|
108
|
|
|
Other income
|
|
50
|
|
47
|
|
45
|
|
31
|
|
28
|
Operating profit
|
|
400
|
|
107
|
|
193
|
|
315
|
|
116
|
Finance costs, net
|
|
159
|
|
143
|
|
105
|
|
180
|
|
53
|
Income tax expenses
|
|
79
|
|
4
|
|
36
|
|
21
|
|
7
|
Profit (Loss) for the year
|
|
162
|
|
(40)
|
|
52
|
|
114
|
|
56
|
Earnings (Loss) per share (basic, NIS)
|
|
1.04
|
|
(0.26)
|
|
0.33
|
|
0.70
|
|
0.34
4 As from Q4 2018, M2M subscriptions are included in the
post-paid subscriber base on a standardized basis. This change had the
effect of increasing the Post-Paid subscriber base at December 31, 2018,
by approximately 34 thousand subscribers. See also ‘Cellular Segment
Operational Review’ section below.
5 In Q4 2015,
the Company recorded an impairment charge on its fixed-line assets which
reduced operating profit by NIS 98 million and profit by NIS 72 million
in 2015.
* The Company adopted IFRS 15 from the beginning of 2017. For more
information see the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year
ended December 31, 2018.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NIS MILLION (except EPS)
|
|
Q4’17
|
|
Q1’18
|
|
Q2’18
|
|
Q3’18
|
|
Q4’18
|
Revenues
|
|
834
|
|
826
|
|
797
|
|
822
|
|
814
|
Cost of revenues
|
|
711
|
|
688
|
|
661
|
|
657
|
|
694
|
Gross profit
|
|
123
|
|
138
|
|
136
|
|
165
|
|
120
|
S,G&A and credit losses
|
|
130
|
|
113
|
|
121
|
|
124
|
|
113
|
Other income
|
|
7
|
|
7
|
|
7
|
|
7
|
|
7
|
Operating profit
|
|
0
|
|
32
|
|
22
|
|
48
|
|
14
|
Finance costs, net
|
|
88
|
|
18
|
|
13
|
|
10
|
|
12
|
Income tax expenses (income)
|
|
(38)
|
|
5
|
|
7
|
|
12
|
|
(17)
|
Profit (loss) for the period
|
|
(50)
|
|
9
|
|
2
|
|
26
|
|
19
|
Earnings (loss) per share (basic, NIS)
|
|
(0.30)
|
|
0.05
|
|
0.01
|
|
0.16
|
|
0.12
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NIS MILLION (except EPS)
|
|
Q4'17
|
|
Q4'18
|
|
% Change
|
Revenues
|
|
834
|
|
814
|
|
-2%
|
Cost of revenues
|
|
711
|
|
694
|
|
-2%
|
Gross profit
|
|
123
|
|
120
|
|
-2%
|
Operating profit
|
|
0
|
|
14
|
|
|
Profit (loss) for the period
|
|
(50)
|
|
19
|
|
|
Earnings (loss) per share (basic, NIS)
|
|
(0.30)
|
|
0.12
|
|
|
Adjusted free cash flow (before interest)
|
|
63
|
|
(22)
|
|
Key Operating Indicators
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2014
|
|
2015
|
|
2016
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
Adjusted EBITDA (NIS million)
|
|
1,096
|
|
876
|
|
834
|
|
917
|
|
722
|
Adjusted EBITDA (as a % of total revenues)
|
|
25%
|
|
21%
|
|
24%
|
|
28%
|
|
22%
|
Adjusted Free Cash Flow (NIS millions)
|
|
520
|
|
566
|
|
758
|
|
599
|
|
124
|
Cellular Subscribers (end of period, thousands)
|
|
2,837
|
|
2,718
|
|
2,686
|
|
2,662
|
|
2,646
|
Estimated Cellular Market Share (%)
|
|
28%
|
|
27%
|
|
26%
|
|
25%
|
|
25%
|
Annual Cellular Churn Rate (%)
|
|
47%
|
|
46%
|
|
40%
|
|
38%
|
|
35%
|
Average Monthly Revenue per Cellular Subscriber (ARPU) (NIS)
|
|
75
|
|
69
|
|
65
|
|
62
|
|
58
|
TV subscribers (end of period, thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
43
|
|
122
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q4'17
|
|
Q4'18
|
|
Change
|
Adjusted EBITDA (NIS million)
|
|
158
|
|
172
|
|
+9%
|
Adjusted EBITDA (as a % of total revenues)
|
|
19%
|
|
21%
|
|
+2
|
Cellular Subscribers (end of period, thousands)
|
|
2,662
|
|
2,646
|
|
-16
|
Quarterly Cellular Churn Rate (%)
|
|
9.9%
|
|
8.5%
|
|
-1.4
|
Monthly Average Revenue per Cellular User (ARPU) (NIS)
|
|
59
|
|
57
|
|
-2
Partner Consolidated Results
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cellular Segment
|
|
Fixed-Line Segment
|
|
Elimination
|
|
Consolidated
|
NIS Million
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
|
Change %
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
|
Change %
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
|
Change %
|
Total Revenues
|
|
2,588
|
|
2,486
|
|
-4%
|
|
853
|
|
944
|
|
+11%
|
|
(173)
|
|
(171)
|
|
3,268
|
|
3,259
|
|
0%
|
Service Revenues
|
|
1,978
|
|
1,843
|
|
-7%
|
|
777
|
|
852
|
|
+10%
|
|
(173)
|
|
(171)
|
|
2,582
|
|
2,524
|
|
-2%
|
Equipment Revenues
|
|
610
|
|
643
|
|
+5%
|
|
76
|
|
92
|
|
+21%
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
686
|
|
735
|
|
+7%
|
Operating Profit
|
|
244
|
|
68
|
|
-72%
|
|
71
|
|
48
|
|
-32%
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
315
|
|
116
|
|
-63%
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
710
|
|
524
|
|
-26%
|
|
207
|
|
198
|
|
-4%
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
917
|
|
722
|
|
-21%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cellular Segment
|
|
Fixed-Line Segment
|
|
Elimination
|
|
Consolidated
|
NIS Million
|
|
Q4'17
|
|
Q4'18
|
|
Change %
|
|
Q4'17
|
|
Q4'18
|
|
Change %
|
|
Q4'17
|
|
Q4'18
|
|
Q4'17
|
|
Q4'18
|
|
Change %
|
Total Revenues
|
|
660
|
|
612
|
|
-7%
|
|
219
|
|
244
|
|
+11%
|
|
(45)
|
|
(42)
|
|
834
|
|
814
|
|
-2%
|
Service Revenues
|
|
478
|
|
447
|
|
-6%
|
|
197
|
|
220
|
|
+12%
|
|
(45)
|
|
(42)
|
|
630
|
|
625
|
|
-1%
|
Equipment Revenues
|
|
182
|
|
165
|
|
-9%
|
|
22
|
|
24
|
|
+9%
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
204
|
|
189
|
|
-7%
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
|
2
|
|
2
|
|
0%
|
|
(2)
|
|
12
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
0
|
|
14
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
124
|
|
119
|
|
-4%
|
|
34
|
|
53
|
|
+56%
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
158
|
|
172
|
|
+9%
Financial Review
In 2018, total revenues were NIS 3,259 million (US$ 870 million),
compared with NIS 3,268 million in 2017.
Annual service revenues in 2018 totaled NIS 2,524 million (US$
673 million), a decrease of 2% from NIS 2,582 million in 2017.
Service revenues for the cellular segment in 2018 totaled NIS
1,843 million (US$ 492 million), a decrease of 7% from NIS 1,978 million
in 2017. The decrease was mainly a result of the continued downward
pressures on the prices of Post-Paid and Pre-Paid cellular services as a
result of the continued competition in the cellular market.
Service revenues for the fixed-line segment in 2018 totaled NIS
852 million (US$ 227 million), an increase of 10% from NIS 777 million
in 2017. This increase mainly reflected an increase in revenues from TV
services and from internet services, partially offset by a decrease in
revenues from international calling services (including the market for
wholesale international traffic) which were adversely affected both by
the increased penetration of internet-based solutions and increased
competition from other service providers.
In Q4 2018, total revenues were NIS 814 million (US$ 217
million), a decrease of 2% from NIS 834 million in Q4 2017.
Service revenues in Q4 2018 totaled NIS 625 million (US$ 167
million), a decrease of 1% from NIS 630 million in Q4 2017.
Service revenues for the cellular segment in Q4 2018 totaled NIS
447 million (US$ 119 million), a decrease of 6% from NIS 478 million in
Q4 2017. The decrease was mainly the result of the continued price
erosion of cellular services (both Post-Paid and Pre-Paid) due to the
continued competitive market conditions.
Service revenues for the fixed-line segment in Q4 2018 totaled
NIS 220 million (US$ 59 million), an increase of 12% from NIS 197
million in Q4 2017. The increase reflected revenues from TV services
(which started in Q3 2017) and internet services, which were partially
offset principally by the decline in revenues from international calling
services.
Equipment revenues in 2018 totaled NIS 735 million (US$ 196
million), an increase of 7% from NIS 686 million in 2017, largely
reflecting an increase in sales volumes of both cellular devices and
other digital audio, visual and related equipment.
Gross profit from equipment sales in 2018 was NIS 166
million (US$ 44 million), compared with NIS 142 million in 2017, an
increase of 17%. This increase reflected increases in gross profit from
equipment sales for both the cellular and fixed-line segments, largely a
result of higher volumes of equipment sales in both segments.
Equipment revenues in Q4 2018 totaled NIS 189 million (US$ 50
million), a decrease of 7% from NIS 204 million in Q4 2017, reflecting
both a lower volume of equipment sales as well as a lower average price
per sale due to a change in the product mix.
Gross profit from equipment sales in Q4 2018 was NIS 42
million (US$ 11 million), compared with NIS 40 million in Q4 2017, an
increase of 5%, mainly reflecting higher profit margins from sales due
to a change in the product mix.
Total operating expenses (‘OPEX’) totaled NIS 1,996 million (US$
533 million) in 2018, an increase of 3% or NIS 50 million from 2017.
This increase mainly reflected an increase in expenses related to TV
services and internet services. Excluding the effect of the increase in
these costs on operating expenses, total operating expenses would have
decreased in 2018, mainly reflecting decreases in (i) international call
expenses, (ii) credit losses and (iii) other expense items, including as
a result of various efficiency measures. Including depreciation and
amortization expenses and other expenses (mainly amortization of
employee share based compensation), OPEX in 2018 increased by 2%
compared with 2017, mainly for the same reasons as explained above.
Total operating expenses (‘OPEX’) totaled NIS 502 million (US$
134 million) in Q4 2018, a decrease of 3% or NIS 17 million from Q4
2017. The decrease mainly reflected decreases in (i) international call
expenses, (ii) legal claims expenses, (iii) credit losses, (iv)
advertising and marketing expenses and (v) other expense items. These
decreases more than offset the increase in expenses relating to the
growth in TV and internet services. Including depreciation and
amortization expenses and other expenses (mainly amortization of
employee share based compensation), OPEX in Q4 2018 decreased by 3%
compared with Q4 2017.
In 2017, the Company recorded income with respect to the settlement
agreement of the Orange brand agreement in an amount of NIS 108
million. No income was recorded in 2018, and none will be recorded for
future periods, with respect to the settlement agreement.
Operating profit for 2018 totaled NIS 116 million (US$ 31
million), a decrease of 63% compared with NIS 315 million in 2017. See
Adjusted EBITDA analysis for each segment below.
Adjusted EBITDA in 2018 totaled NIS 722 million (US$ 193
million), a decrease of 21% from NIS 917 million in 2017. As a
percentage of total revenues, Adjusted EBITDA in 2018 was 22% compared
with 28% in 2017.
Adjusted EBITDA for the cellular segment was NIS 524 million (US$
140 million) in 2018, a decrease of 26% from NIS 710 million in 2017, reflecting
the impact of the decreases in service revenues and in income with
respect to the settlement agreement with Orange, which was partially
offset by the reduction in total operating expenses, and the increase in
gross profits from cellular segment equipment sales. As a percentage of
total cellular segment revenues, Adjusted EBITDA for the cellular
segment in 2018 was 21% compared with 27% in 2017.
Adjusted EBITDA for the fixed-line segment was NIS 198 million
(US$ 53 million) in 2018, a decrease of 4% from NIS 207 million in 2017,
mainly reflecting the increased operating expenses related to TV and
internet services, which more than offset the increase in revenues from
TV services and internet services and in gross profit from equipment
sales. As a percentage of total fixed-line segment revenues, Adjusted
EBITDA for the fixed-line segment in 2018 was 21%, compared with 24% in
2017.
Operating profit for Q4 2018 was NIS 14 million (US$ 4 million),
an increase of NIS 14 million compared to Q4 2017. See Adjusted EBITDA
analysis for each segment below.
Adjusted EBITDA in Q4 2018 totaled NIS 172 million (US$ 46
million), an increase of 9% from NIS 158 million in Q4 2017. As a
percentage of total revenues, Adjusted EBITDA in Q4 2018 was 21%
compared with 19% in Q4 2017.
Adjusted EBITDA for the cellular segment was NIS 119 million (US$
32 million) in Q4 2018, a decrease of 4% from NIS 124 million in Q4
2017, mainly reflecting the decrease in cellular service revenues and in
gross profit from equipment sales, partially offset by the decline in
cellular OPEX. As a percentage of total cellular segment revenues,
Adjusted EBITDA for the cellular segment in Q4 2018 was 19% unchanged
from Q4 2017.
Adjusted EBITDA for the fixed-line segment was NIS 53 million
(US$ 14 million) in Q4 2018, an increase of 56% from NIS 34 million in
Q4 2017, mainly reflecting the increase in fixed line service revenues
and gross profit from equipment sales, partially offset by the increase
in OPEX mainly relating to TV and internet services. As a percentage of
total fixed-line segment revenues, Adjusted EBITDA for the fixed-line
segment in Q4 2018 was 22%, compared with 16% in Q4 2017.
Finance costs, net in 2018 were NIS 53 million (US$ 14 million),
a decrease of 71% compared with NIS 180 million in 2017. The decrease
largely reflected the impact of early debt repayment expenses in 2017 in
an amount of NIS 94 million which were mainly related to the early
repayment of borrowings during 2017 in a total amount of NIS 1,283
million, in addition to a decrease in interest expenses reflecting the
lower average level of indebtedness and a lower average interest rate,
partially offset by early loan repayment expenses of NIS 9 million
recorded in 2018.
Finance costs, net in Q4 2018 were NIS 12 million (US$ 3
million), a decrease of 86% compared with NIS 88 million in Q4 2017. The
decrease largely reflected impact of the early debt repayment expenses
that were recorded in Q4 2017 in an amount of NIS 65 million, as well as
lower interest expenses in view of the lower average debt level and a
lower average interest rate.
Income tax expenses for 2018 were NIS 7 million (US$ 2 million),
a decrease of 67% compared with NIS 21 million in 2017. An
income tax audit of the Company, concluded in 2017, resulted in a
one-time income of NIS 10 million in income tax expenses and in an
additional one-time deferred tax income of NIS 9 million. A
one-time income of NIS 16 million in income tax expenses was recorded in
2018, mainly due to an income tax audit of the Company's subsidiary.
Income tax expenses for Q4 2018 were an income of NIS 17 million
(US$ 5 million), compared with income of NIS 38 million in Q4
2017, largely reflecting the change in profit/loss before income tax and
the one-time impacts described above.
Overall, the company's profit in 2018 totaled NIS 56 million (US$
15 million), a decrease of 51% compared with profit of NIS 114 million
in 2017.
Profit in Q4 2018 was NIS 19 million (US$ 5 million), compared
with a loss of NIS 50 million in Q4 2017, an increase of NIS 69 million.
Based on the weighted average number of shares outstanding during 2018, basic
earnings per share or ADS, was NIS 0.34 (US$ 0.09) compared with NIS
0.70 in 2017.
Based on the weighted average number of shares outstanding during Q4
2018, basic earnings per share or ADS, was NIS 0.12 (US$ 0.03),
compared with basic loss per share of NIS 0.30 in Q4 2017.
Cellular Segment Operational Review
At the end of 2018, the Company's cellular subscriber base
(including mobile data, 012 Mobile subscribers and M2M subscriptions)
was approximately 2.65 million, including approximately 2.36 million
Post-Paid subscribers or 89% of the base, and approximately 285 thousand
Pre-Paid subscribers, or 11% of the subscriber base.
Over 2018, the cellular subscriber base declined by approximately 16
thousand. The Pre-Paid subscriber base decreased by approximately 69
thousand, while the Post-Paid subscriber base increased by approximately
53 thousand.
The number of post-paid subscribers for the quarters between the fourth
quarter of 2017 and the third quarter of 2018 were retrospectively
decreased related to an amendment in the large business customer
subscriber base.
In view of the expected growing impact of M2M (machine to machine)
activity on our business, as from Q4 2018, M2M subscriptions are
included in the Post-Paid subscriber base on a standardized basis,
according to which the number of M2M subscriptions included is
calculated by dividing total revenues from M2M subscriptions by the
average revenue from a dedicated data package subscriber. This change
had the effect of increasing the Post-Paid subscriber base for Q4 2018
by approximately 34 thousand subscribers. Excluding the inclusion of M2M
subscriptions, the Post-Paid subscriber base would have increased by
approximately 19 thousand in 2018 and the total cellular subscriber base
would have declined, net, by approximately 50 thousand.
The annual churn rate for cellular subscribers in 2018 was 35%, a
decrease of 3 percentage points compared with 38% in 2017, and a
decrease of 5 percentage points compared with 40% in 2016.
The monthly Average Revenue per User (“ARPU”) for cellular
subscribers in 2018 was NIS 58 (US$ 15), a decrease of 6% from NIS 62 in
2017 (the impact on ARPU of the inclusion of M2M subscriptions in the
subscriber base from Q4 2018 was negligible). The decrease mainly
reflected the continued price erosion in cellular services due to the
persistently high competition in the cellular market.
Total cellular market share (based on the number of subscribers)
at the end of 2018 was estimated to be approximately 25%, unchanged from
year-end 2017.
During the fourth quarter of 2018, the cellular subscriber base
increased by approximately 16 thousand subscribers. The Post-Paid
subscriber base increased by approximately 28 thousand subscribers,
while the Pre-Paid subscriber base decreased by approximately 12
thousand subscribers. Excluding the inclusion of M2M subscriptions as
explained above, the Post-Paid subscriber base would have decreased
during the fourth quarter by approximately 6 thousand and the total
cellular subscriber base would have declined, net, by approximately 18
thousand.
The quarterly churn rate for cellular subscribers in Q4 2018 was
8.5%, compared with 9.9% in Q4 2017.
The monthly Average Revenue per User (“ARPU”) for cellular
subscribers in Q4 2018 was NIS 57 (US$ 15), a decrease of 3% from NIS 59
in Q4 2017. The decrease mainly reflected the continued price erosion in
key cellular services due to the competition in the cellular market.
Funding and Investing Review
In 2018, Adjusted Free Cash Flow totaled NIS 124 million (US$ 33
million), a decrease of 79% from NIS 599 million in 2017.
Cash generated from operations totaled NIS 625 million (US$ 167
million) in 2018 compared with NIS 973 million in 2017, a decrease of
36%. The decrease mainly reflected a smaller decrease in trade
receivables of NIS 124 million in 2018 compared with NIS 283 million in
2017 which was mainly explained by fewer receipts from customers for
previous equipment sales under long-term payment plans. Cash generated
from operations in 2018 was also adversely affected by a decrease in
trade payables.
Cash capital expenditures (CAPEX payments), as represented by
cash flows used for the acquisition of property and equipment and
intangible assets, were NIS 502 million (US$ 134 million) in 2018, an
increase of 34% from NIS 376 million in 2017. The increase mainly
reflected the increased investments in the optic fiber network, and the
costs of equipment, including installation, leased to subscribers
(mainly related to TV services).
In Q4 2018, Adjusted Free Cash Flow totaled negative NIS 22
million (US$ -6 million), a decrease of 135% from NIS 63 million in Q4
2017.
Cash generated from operating activities decreased by 31% to NIS
121 million (US$ 32 million) in Q4 2018 from NIS 176 million in Q4 2017.
The decrease mainly reflected the decrease in trade payables and other
payables.
Cash capital expenditures (‘CAPEX payments’), as represented by
cash flows used for the acquisition of property and equipment and
intangible assets, were NIS 143 million (US$ 38 million) in Q4 2018, an
increase of 27% from NIS 113 million in Q4 2017, mainly reflected
increased investments in the optic fiber network.
The level of Net Debt at the end of 2018 amounted to NIS 950
million (US$ 253 million), compared with NIS 906 million at the end of
2017.
Change in PHI's governance from January 1, 2019
At the beginning of January 2019, an amendment to the NSA between the
Company and Hot Mobile was signed, as a result of which, control over
PHI is now borne 50-50 by the Company and Hot Mobile, and each nominates
an equal number of directors (3 directors). Since, thereafter, decisions
about the Relevant Activities of PHI require the unanimous consent of
both the Company and Hot Mobile, PHI is now considered a joint
arrangement controlled by the Company and Hot Mobile (joint operation).
For further details and implications, see note 9 to our consolidated
financial statements and Item 5A.1d in the Company’s Annual Report on
Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018.
IFRS 16
The new leases standard, IFRS 16, comes into effect on 1 January 2019.
The standard will affect primarily the accounting for the Group’s
operating leases. As described in note 9 to our consolidated financial
statements, in January 2019 the governance of PHI was changed and PHI
will be accounted for as a joint operation by the Company. Therefore the
below estimates of the expected effect of the standard are presented
including the Company's share in relation to its interests in the
assets, liabilities and expenses of PHI. The below estimates of impacts
from the implementation of IFRS 16 are based on contract terms and
discount rates that existed as of December 31, 2018, and under the
assumption that they will not change during 2019. Upon the
implementation of IFRS 16 on January 1, 2019 the Group expects to
recognize right-of-use assets of approximately NIS 660 million, lease
liabilities of approximately NIS 690, a charge to accumulated earnings
of approximately NIS 20 million, and a deferred tax asset in an
immaterial amount.
In the consolidated statement of income for 2019 lease expenses are
expected to decrease by approximately NIS 150 million, amortization
expenses and interest expenses are expected to increase by approximately
NIS 160 million, and profit is expected to decrease by an immaterial
amount. In the consolidated statement of cash flows for 2019 cash from
operating activities is expected to increase by approximately NIS 140
million and cash from financing activities is expected to decrease by
approximately NIS 140 million. See also note 3 to our consolidated
financial statements.
Other developments
On March 26, 2019, the Company's Board of Directors authorized the
Company's management to examine the possible deferred expansion of
series G debentures of the Company, subject to prior approval of the
Board of Directors and market conditions.
Conference Call Details
Partner will hold a conference call on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at
10.00AM Eastern Time / 5.00PM Israel Time.
To join the call, please dial the following numbers (at least 10 minutes
before the scheduled time):
International: +972.3.918.0664
North America toll-free:
+1.888.407.2553
A live webcast of the call will also be available on Partner's Investors
Relations website at: www.partner.co.il/en/Investors-Relations/lobby/
If you are unavailable to join live, the replay of the call will be
available from March 27, 2019 until April 11, 2019, at the
following numbers:
International: +972.3.925.5927
North America toll-free:
+1.888.326.9310
In addition, the archived webcast of the call will be available on
Partner's Investor Relations website at the above address for
approximately three months.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements within the
meaning of Section 27A of the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended,
Section 21E of the US Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and
the safe harbor provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation
Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "estimate", “believe”, “anticipate”,
“expect”, “intend”, “seek”, “will”, “plan”, “could”, “may”, “project”,
“goal”, “target” and similar expressions often identify forward-looking
statements but are not the only way we identify these statements.
Specific statements have been made regarding the investment of
significant resources in order to maintain customer satisfaction and
preserve low churn rate; the realization of the advantages that we have
over our competitors in order to increase profitability in the
fixed-line segment and establish the Company as a leading communications
infrastructure company; the Company's expectation that its new revenue
engines will serve to strengthen the Company's resilience in light of
competition; the Company's ability to continue to invest in new growth
opportunities in light of its relatively low level of debt leverage; the
possible expansion of the Company's activities in the fintech and
finance sectors, with respect to the implementation of the IFRS 16
standard on the results of the Company and PHI and on their financial
statements; and the possible deferred expansion of series G debentures.
In addition, all statements other than statements of historical fact
included in this press release regarding our future performance are
forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking
statements on our current knowledge and our present beliefs and
expectations regarding possible future events. These forward-looking
statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions,
including, the availability of financing to enable the Company to
maintain customer satisfaction and to preserve low churn rate; the
Company’s technical and financial ability to continue to realize the
advantages it has over its competitors in order to increase
profitability in the fixed-line segment and establish the Company as a
leading communications infrastructure company; anticipated benefits from
the investment in the Company's fiber optic infrastructure and TV
service in light of competition; as well as the risks entailed in the
entry into new sectors and markets. Future results may differ materially
from those anticipated herein. For further information regarding risks,
uncertainties and assumptions about Partner, trends in the Israeli
telecommunications industry in general, the impact of current global
economic conditions and possible regulatory and legal developments, and
other risks we face, see “Item 3. Key Information - 3D. Risk Factors”,
“Item 4. Information on the Company”, “Item 5. Operating and Financial
Review and Prospects”, “Item 8. Financial Information - 8A. Consolidated
Financial Statements and Other Financial Information - 8A.1 Legal and
Administrative Proceedings” and “Item 11. Quantitative and Qualitative
Disclosures about Market Risk” in the Company’s Annual Reports on Form
20-F filed with the SEC, as well as its immediate reports on Form 6-K
furnished to the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or
revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new
information, future events or otherwise.
The quarterly financial results presented in this press release are
unaudited financial results.
The results were prepared in accordance with IFRS, other than the
non-GAAP financial measures presented in the section, “Use of Non-GAAP
Financial Measures”.
The financial information is presented in NIS millions (unless
otherwise stated) and the figures presented are rounded accordingly.
The convenience translations of the New Israeli Shekel (NIS) figures
into US Dollars were made at the rate of exchange prevailing at December
31, 2018: US $1.00 equals NIS 3.748. The translations were made purely
for the convenience of the reader.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The following non-GAAP measures are used in this report. These measures
are not financial measures under IFRS and may not be comparable to other
similarly titled measures for other companies. Further, the measures may
not be indicative of the Company’s historic operating results nor are
meant to be predictive of potential future results.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP Measure
|
|
Calculation
|
|
Most Comparable IFRS Financial Measure
|
Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA margin (%)
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA:
Profit (Loss)
add
Income tax expenses,
Finance costs, net,
Depreciation and amortization expenses (including amortization of
intangible assets, deferred expenses-right of use and impairment
charges), Other expenses (mainly amortization of share based
compensation)
Adjusted EBITDA margin (%):
Adjusted EBITDA
divided by
Total revenues
|
|
Profit (Loss)
|
Adjusted Free Cash Flow
|
|
Adjusted Free Cash Flow:
Cash flows from operating activities
deduct
Cash flows from investing activities
add
Short-term investment in (proceeds from) deposits
|
|
Cash flows from operating activities
deduct
Cash flows from investing activities
|
Total Operating Expenses (OPEX)
|
|
Total Operating Expenses:
Cost of service revenues
add
Selling and marketing expenses
add
General and administrative expenses
add
Credit losses
deduct
Depreciation and amortization expenses,
Other expenses (mainly amortization of employee share based
compensation)
|
|
Sum of:
Cost of service revenues,
Selling and marketing expenses,
General
and administrative expenses,
Credit losses
|
Net Debt
|
|
Net Debt:
Current maturities of notes payable and borrowings
add
Notes payable
add
Borrowings from banks and others
deduct
Cash and cash equivalents
deduct
Short-term deposits
|
|
Sum of:
Current maturities of notes payable and borrowings,
Notes payable,
Borrowings from banks and others
About Partner Communications
Partner Communications Company Ltd. is a leading Israeli provider of
telecommunications services (cellular, fixed-line telephony, internet
services and TV services). Partner’s ADSs are quoted on the NASDAQ
Global Select Market™ and its shares are traded on the Tel Aviv Stock
Exchange (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR).
For more information about Partner, see: http://www.partner.co.il/en/Investors-Relations/lobby
|
PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD.
(An Israeli Corporation)
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
New Israeli Shekels
|
|
Convenience
translation into
U.S.
Dollars
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
|
2018
|
|
|
In millions
|
CURRENT ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
867
|
|
416
|
|
111
|
Short-term deposits
|
|
150
|
|
|
|
|
Trade receivables
|
|
808
|
|
656
|
|
175
|
Other receivables and prepaid expenses
|
|
48
|
|
33
|
|
9
|
Deferred expenses – right of use
|
|
43
|
|
51
|
|
14
|
Inventories
|
|
93
|
|
98
|
|
26
|
|
|
2,009
|
|
1,254
|
|
335
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NON CURRENT ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade receivables
|
|
232
|
|
260
|
|
69
|
Prepaid expenses and other
|
|
5
|
|
4
|
|
1
|
Deferred expenses – right of use
|
|
133
|
|
185
|
|
49
|
Property and equipment
|
|
1,180
|
|
1,211
|
|
323
|
Intangible and other assets
|
|
697
|
|
617
|
|
164
|
Goodwill
|
|
407
|
|
407
|
|
109
|
Deferred income tax asset
|
|
55
|
|
38
|
|
10
|
|
|
2,709
|
|
2,722
|
|
725
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
|
4,718
|
|
3,976
|
|
1,060
|
PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD.
(An Israeli Corporation)
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
New Israeli Shekels
|
|
Convenience
translation into
U.S.
Dollars
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
|
2018
|
|
|
In millions
|
CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current maturities of notes payable and borrowings
|
|
705
|
|
162
|
|
43
|
Trade payables
|
|
787
|
|
711
|
|
190
|
Payables in respect of employees
|
|
91
|
|
96
|
|
26
|
Other payables (mainly institutions)
|
|
31
|
|
10
|
|
3
|
Income tax payable
|
|
50
|
|
35
|
|
9
|
Deferred revenues from HOT mobile
|
|
31
|
|
31
|
|
8
|
Other deferred revenues
|
|
41
|
|
41
|
|
11
|
Provisions
|
|
75
|
|
64
|
|
17
|
|
|
1,811
|
|
1,150
|
|
307
|
NON CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes payable
|
|
975
|
|
1,013
|
|
270
|
Borrowings from banks and others
|
|
243
|
|
191
|
|
51
|
Liability for employee rights upon retirement, net
|
|
40
|
|
40
|
|
11
|
Dismantling and restoring sites obligation
|
|
27
|
|
13
|
|
3
|
Deferred revenues from HOT mobile
|
|
164
|
|
133
|
|
35
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
|
24
|
|
30
|
|
8
|
|
|
1,473
|
|
1,420
|
|
378
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|
|
3,284
|
|
2,570
|
|
685
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share capital - ordinary shares of NIS 0.01
par value: authorized - December 31, 2017
and December 31, 2018 - 235,000,000 shares;
issued and outstanding -
|
2
|
|
2
|
|
1
|
December 31, 2017 – **168,243,913 shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 31, 2018 – **162,628,397 shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital surplus
|
|
1,164
|
|
1,102
|
|
294
|
Accumulated retained earnings
|
|
491
|
|
563
|
|
150
|
Treasury shares, at cost
December 31, 2017 – ***2,850,472 shares
December 31, 2018 – ***8,560,264 shares
|
(223)
|
|
(261)
|
|
(70)
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
|
*
|
|
*
|
TOTAL EQUITY
|
|
1,434
|
|
1,406
|
|
375
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
|
4,718
|
|
3,976
|
|
1,060
* Representing an amount of less than 1 million.
** Net of treasury
shares.
*** Including, restricted shares in amount of
1,376,381 and 1,210,833 as of and December 31, 2017 and December 31,
2018, respectively, held by a trustee under the Company's Equity
Incentive Plan, such shares may become outstanding upon completion of
vesting conditions.
|
PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD.
(An Israeli Corporation)
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Convenience
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
translation
|
|
|
New Israeli Shekels
|
|
into U.S. dollars
|
|
|
Year ended December 31
|
|
|
2016
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
|
2018
|
|
|
In millions (except earnings per share)
|
Revenues, net
|
|
3,544
|
|
3,268
|
|
3,259
|
|
870
|
Cost of revenues
|
|
2,924
|
|
2,627
|
|
2,700
|
|
720
|
Gross profit
|
|
620
|
|
641
|
|
559
|
|
150
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selling and marketing expenses
|
|
426
|
|
269
|
|
293
|
|
78
|
General and administrative expenses
|
|
181
|
|
144
|
|
148
|
|
39
|
Credit losses
|
|
82
|
|
52
|
|
30
|
|
8
|
Income with respect to settlement
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
agreement with Orange
|
|
217
|
|
108
|
|
|
|
|
Other income, net
|
|
45
|
|
31
|
|
28
|
|
7
|
Operating profit
|
|
193
|
|
315
|
|
116
|
|
32
|
Finance income
|
|
13
|
|
4
|
|
2
|
|
1
|
Finance expenses
|
|
118
|
|
184
|
|
55
|
|
16
|
Finance costs, net
|
|
105
|
|
180
|
|
53
|
|
15
|
Profit before income tax
|
|
88
|
|
135
|
|
63
|
|
17
|
Income tax expenses
|
|
36
|
|
21
|
|
7
|
|
2
|
Profit for the year
|
|
52
|
|
114
|
|
56
|
|
15
|
Attributable to:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Owners of the Company
|
|
52
|
|
114
|
|
57
|
|
15
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
*
|
Profit for the year
|
|
52
|
|
114
|
|
56
|
|
15
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
0.33
|
|
0.70
|
|
0.34
|
|
0.09
|
Diluted
|
|
0.33
|
|
0.69
|
|
0.34
|
|
0.09
* Representing an amount of less than 1 million.
|
PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD.
(An Israeli Corporation)
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS
OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
New Israeli Shekels
|
|
Convenience
translation into
U.S.
dollars
|
|
|
Year ended December 31
|
|
|
2016
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
|
2018
|
|
|
In millions
|
Profit for the year
|
|
52
|
|
114
|
|
56
|
|
15
|
Other comprehensive income, items
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Remeasurements of post-employment benefit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
obligations
|
|
(8)
|
|
(2)
|
|
1
|
|
*
|
Income taxes relating to remeasurements of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
post-employment benefit obligations
|
|
2
|
|
1
|
|
*
|
|
*
|
Other comprehensive income (loss)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
for the year, net of income taxes
|
|
(6)
|
|
(1)
|
|
1
|
|
*
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FOR THE YEAR
|
|
46
|
|
113
|
|
57
|
|
15
|
Total comprehensive income attributable to:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Owners of the Company
|
|
46
|
|
113
|
|
58
|
|
15
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
*
|
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR
|
|
46
|
|
113
|
|
57
|
|
15
* Representing an amount of less than 1 million.
|
PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD.
(An Israeli Corporation)
SEGMENT INFORMATION & ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION
|
|
|
|
|
|
New Israeli Shekels
|
|
|
Year ended December 31, 2018
|
|
|
In millions
|
|
|
Cellular segment
|
|
Fixed-line segment
|
|
Elimination
|
|
Consolidated
|
Segment revenue - Services
|
|
1,827
|
|
697
|
|
|
|
2,524
|
Inter-segment revenue - Services
|
|
16
|
|
155
|
|
(171)
|
|
|
Segment revenue - Equipment
|
|
643
|
|
92
|
|
|
|
735
|
Total revenues
|
|
2,486
|
|
944
|
|
(171)
|
|
3,259
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Segment cost of revenues - Services
|
|
1,435
|
|
696
|
|
|
|
2,131
|
Inter-segment cost of revenues- Services
|
|
154
|
|
17
|
|
(171)
|
|
|
Segment cost of revenues - Equipment
|
|
509
|
|
60
|
|
|
|
569
|
Cost of revenues
|
|
2,098
|
|
773
|
|
(171)
|
|
2,700
|
Gross profit
|
|
388
|
|
171
|
|
|
|
559
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses (3)
|
|
343
|
|
128
|
|
|
|
471
|
Other income, net
|
|
23
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
28
|
Operating profit
|
|
68
|
|
48
|
|
|
|
116
|
Adjustments to presentation of segment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
–Depreciation and amortization
|
|
442
|
|
150
|
|
|
|
|
–Other (1)
|
|
14
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Segment Adjusted EBITDA (2)
|
|
524
|
|
198
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
New Israeli Shekels
|
|
|
Year ended December 31, 2018
|
|
|
In millions
|
Reconciliation of segments subtotal Adjusted EBITDA to profit for
the year
|
|
|
Segments subtotal Adjusted EBITDA (2)
|
|
722
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
(592)
|
Finance costs, net
|
|
(53)
|
Income tax expenses
|
|
(7)
|
Other (1)
|
|
(14)
|
Profit for the year
|
|
56
|
PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD.
(An Israeli Corporation)
SEGMENT INFORMATION & ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION
|
|
|
|
|
|
New Israeli Shekels
|
|
|
Year ended December 31, 2017
|
|
|
In millions
|
|
|
Cellular segment
|
|
Fixed-line segment
|
|
Elimination
|
|
Consolidated
|
Segment revenue - Services
|
|
1,960
|
|
622
|
|
|
|
2,582
|
Inter-segment revenue - Services
|
|
18
|
|
155
|
|
(173)
|
|
|
Segment revenue - Equipment
|
|
610
|
|
76
|
|
|
|
686
|
Total revenues
|
|
2,588
|
|
853
|
|
(173)
|
|
3,268
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Segment cost of revenues - Services
|
|
1,470
|
|
613
|
|
|
|
2,083
|
Inter-segment cost of revenues- Services
|
|
154
|
|
19
|
|
(173)
|
|
|
Segment cost of revenues - Equipment
|
|
490
|
|
54
|
|
|
|
544
|
Cost of revenues
|
|
2,114
|
|
686
|
|
(173)
|
|
2,627
|
Gross profit
|
|
474
|
|
167
|
|
|
|
641
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses (3)
|
|
367
|
|
98
|
|
|
|
465
|
Income with respect to settlement
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
agreement with Orange
|
|
108
|
|
|
|
|
|
108
|
Other income, net
|
|
29
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
31
|
Operating profit
|
|
244
|
|
71
|
|
|
|
315
|
Adjustments to presentation of segment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
–Depreciation and amortization
|
|
445
|
|
135
|
|
|
|
|
–Other (1)
|
|
21
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
Segment Adjusted EBITDA (2)
|
|
710
|
|
207
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
New Israeli Shekels
|
|
|
Year ended December 31, 2017
|
|
|
In millions
|
Reconciliation of segments subtotal Adjusted EBITDA to profit for
the year
|
|
|
Segments subtotal Adjusted EBITDA (2)
|
|
917
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
(580)
|
Finance costs, net
|
|
(180)
|
Income tax expenses
|
|
(21)
|
Other (1)
|
|
(22)
|
Profit for the year
|
|
114
(1) Mainly amortization of employee share based compensation.
(2)
Adjusted EBITDA as reviewed by the CODM represents Earnings Before
Interest (finance costs, net), Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization
(including amortization of intangible assets, deferred expenses-right of
use and impairment charges) and Other expenses (mainly amortization of
share based compensation). Adjusted EBITDA is not a financial measure
under IFRS and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures
for other companies. Adjusted EBITDA may not be indicative of the
Group's historic operating results nor is it meant to be predictive of
potential future results. The usage of the term "Adjusted EBITDA" is to
highlight the fact that the Amortization includes amortization of
deferred expenses – right of use and amortization of employee share
based compensation and impairment charges.
(3) Operating expenses
include selling and marketing expenses, general and administrative
expenses and credit losses.
|
PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD.
(An Israeli Corporation)
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
New Israeli shekels
|
|
Convenience translation into U.S. dollars
|
|
|
12 month
period ended
December 31,
|
|
3 month
period ended
December 31
|
|
12 month
period ended
December 31,
|
|
3 month
period ended
December 31,
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
|
2018
|
|
2018
|
|
|
(Audited)
|
|
(Audited)
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
(Audited)
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
In millions
|
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash generated from operations (Appendix)
|
|
1,002
|
|
627
|
|
198
|
|
123
|
|
168
|
|
33
|
Income tax paid
|
|
(29)
|
|
(2)
|
|
(22)
|
|
(2)
|
|
(1)
|
|
(1)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
973
|
|
625
|
|
176
|
|
121
|
|
167
|
|
32
|
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisition of property and equipment
|
|
(223)
|
|
(343)
|
|
(77)
|
|
(102)
|
|
(92)
|
|
(27)
|
Acquisition of intangible and other assets
|
|
(153)
|
|
(159)
|
|
(36)
|
|
(41)
|
|
(42)
|
|
(11)
|
Proceeds from short-term deposits, net
|
|
302
|
|
150
|
|
|
|
291
|
|
40
|
|
78
|
Interest received
|
|
2
|
|
1
|
|
*
|
|
*
|
|
*
|
|
*
|
Consideration received from sales of property and equipment
|
|
*
|
|
3
|
|
*
|
|
*
|
|
1
|
|
*
|
Payment for acquisition of subsidiary, net of cash acquired
|
|
|
|
(3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
(72)
|
|
(351)
|
|
(113)
|
|
148
|
|
(94)
|
|
40
|
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share issuance
|
|
190
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisition of treasury shares
|
|
|
|
(100)
|
|
|
|
(18)
|
|
(27)
|
|
(5)
|
Proceeds from issuance of notes payable, net of issuance costs
|
|
650
|
|
150
|
|
398
|
|
150
|
|
40
|
|
40
|
Interest paid
|
|
(165)
|
|
(69)
|
|
(80)
|
|
(15)
|
|
(18)
|
|
(4)
|
Non-current borrowings received
|
|
350
|
|
|
|
350
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Repayment of non-current borrowings
|
|
(1,332)
|
|
(382)
|
|
(431)
|
|
(7)
|
|
(102)
|
|
(2)
|
Repayment of notes payables
|
|
(443)
|
|
(324)
|
|
(443)
|
|
(324)
|
|
(86)
|
|
(86)
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
|
(750)
|
|
(725)
|
|
(206)
|
|
(214)
|
|
(193)
|
|
(57)
|
INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|
|
151
|
|
(451)
|
|
(143)
|
|
55
|
|
(120)
|
|
15
|
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD
|
|
716
|
|
867
|
|
1,010
|
|
361
|
|
231
|
|
96
|
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD
|
|
867
|
|
416
|
|
867
|
|
416
|
|
111
|
|
111
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* Representing an amount of less than 1 million.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD.
(An Israeli Corporation)
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
|
|
|
|
|
Appendix - Cash generated from operations and supplemental
information
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
New Israeli shekels
|
|
Convenience translation into U.S. dollars
|
|
|
12 month
period ended
December 31,
|
|
3 month
period ended
December 31,
|
|
12 month
period ended
December 31,
|
|
3 month
period ended
December 31,
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
|
2018
|
|
2018
|
|
|
(Audited)
|
|
(Audited)
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
(Audited)
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
In millions
|
Cash generated from operations:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit (Loss) for the period
|
|
114
|
|
56
|
|
(50)
|
|
19
|
|
15
|
|
5
|
Adjustments for:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
540
|
|
545
|
|
141
|
|
139
|
|
145
|
|
37
|
Amortization of deferred expenses - Right of use
|
|
40
|
|
47
|
|
12
|
|
16
|
|
13
|
|
4
|
Employee share based compensation expenses
|
|
20
|
|
15
|
|
4
|
|
4
|
|
4
|
|
1
|
Liability for employee rights upon retirement, net
|
|
(1)
|
|
1
|
|
2
|
|
*
|
|
*
|
|
*
|
Finance costs, net
|
|
(2)
|
|
(7)
|
|
1
|
|
(6)
|
|
(2)
|
|
(2)
|
Change in fair value of derivative financial instruments
|
|
*
|
|
*
|
|
1
|
|
*
|
|
*
|
|
*
|
Interest paid
|
|
165
|
|
69
|
|
80
|
|
15
|
|
18
|
|
4
|
Interest received
|
|
(2)
|
|
(1)
|
|
*
|
|
(3)
|
|
*
|
|
(1)
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
(13)
|
|
16
|
|
(27)
|
|
(1)
|
|
4
|
|
*
|
Income tax paid
|
|
29
|
|
2
|
|
22
|
|
2
|
|
1
|
|
1
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade
|
|
283
|
|
124
|
|
7
|
|
14
|
|
33
|
|
4
|
Other
|
|
6
|
|
16
|
|
11
|
|
18
|
|
4
|
|
5
|
Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and accruals:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade
|
|
69
|
|
(69)
|
|
24
|
|
(23)
|
|
(18)
|
|
(6)
|
Other payables
|
|
(3)
|
|
(18)
|
|
46
|
|
11
|
|
(5)
|
|
3
|
Provisions
|
|
(2)
|
|
(11)
|
|
(3)
|
|
(5)
|
|
(3)
|
|
(1)
|
Deferred revenues with respect to settlement agreement with Orange
|
|
(108)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred revenues from HOT mobile
|
|
(31)
|
|
(31)
|
|
(8)
|
|
(8)
|
|
(8)
|
|
(2)
|
Other deferred revenues
|
|
3
|
|
*
|
|
(2)
|
|
1
|
|
*
|
|
*
|
Increase in deferred expenses - Right of use
|
|
(113)
|
|
(107)
|
|
(27)
|
|
(30)
|
|
(28)
|
|
(8)
|
Current income tax liability
|
|
5
|
|
(15)
|
|
(33)
|
|
(22)
|
|
(4)
|
|
(6)
|
Decrease (increase) in inventories
|
|
3
|
|
(5)
|
|
(3)
|
|
(18)
|
|
(1)
|
|
(5)
|
Cash generated from operations
|
|
1,002
|
|
627
|
|
198
|
|
123
|
|
168
|
|
33
* Representing an amount of less than 1 million.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures:
|
Adjusted Free Cash Flow
|
|
New Israeli Shekels
|
|
Convenience
translation into
U.S.
Dollars
|
|
Convenience
translation into
U.S.
Dollars
|
|
|
12 months
|
|
12 months
|
|
3 months
|
|
3 months
|
|
12 months
|
|
3 months
|
|
|
period ended
|
|
period ended
|
|
period ended
|
|
period ended
|
|
period ended
|
|
period ended
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
|
2018
|
|
2018
|
|
|
(Audited)
|
|
(Audited)
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
(Audited)
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
In millions
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
973
|
|
625
|
|
176
|
|
121
|
|
167
|
|
32
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
(72)
|
|
(351)
|
|
(113)
|
|
148
|
|
(94)
|
|
40
|
Short-term investment in deposits
|
|
(302)
|
|
(150)
|
|
|
|
(291)
|
|
(40)
|
|
(78)
|
Adjusted Free Cash Flow
|
|
599
|
|
124
|
|
63
|
|
(22)
|
|
33
|
|
(6)
|
Interest paid
|
|
(165)
|
|
(69)
|
|
(80)
|
|
(15)
|
|
(18)
|
|
(4)
|
Adjusted Free Cash Flow After Interest
|
|
434
|
|
55
|
|
(17)
|
|
(37)
|
|
15
|
|
(10)
|
Total Operating Expenses (OPEX)
|
|
New Israeli Shekels
|
|
Convenience
translation into
U.S.
Dollars
|
|
Convenience
translation into
U.S.
Dollars
|
|
|
12 months
|
|
12 months
|
|
3 months
|
|
3 months
|
|
12 months
|
|
3 months
|
|
|
period ended
|
|
period ended
|
|
period ended
|
|
period ended
|
|
period ended
|
|
period ended
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
|
2018
|
|
2018
|
|
|
(Audited)
|
|
(Audited)
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
(Audited)
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
In millions
|
Cost of revenues – Services
|
|
2,083
|
|
2,131
|
|
547
|
|
547
|
|
569
|
|
146
|
Selling and marketing expenses
|
|
269
|
|
293
|
|
80
|
|
72
|
|
78
|
|
19
|
General and administrative expenses
|
|
144
|
|
148
|
|
40
|
|
37
|
|
39
|
|
10
|
Credit losses
|
|
52
|
|
30
|
|
10
|
|
4
|
|
8
|
|
1
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
(580)
|
|
(592)
|
|
(153)
|
|
(155)
|
|
(158)
|
|
(41)
|
Other (1)
|
|
(22)
|
|
(14)
|
|
(5)
|
|
(3)
|
|
(3)
|
|
(1)
|
OPEX
|
|
1,946
|
|
1,996
|
|
519
|
|
502
|
|
533
|
|
134
(1) Mainly amortization of employee share based compensation.
Key Financial and Operating Indicators
(unaudited)**
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NIS M unless otherwise stated
|
|
Q3' 16
|
|
Q4' 16
|
|
Q1' 17
|
|
Q2' 17
|
|
Q3' 17
|
|
Q4' 17
|
|
Q1' 18
|
|
Q2' 18
|
|
Q3' 18
|
|
Q4' 18
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
Cellular Segment Service Revenues
|
|
531
|
|
498
|
|
489
|
|
497
|
|
514
|
|
478
|
|
466
|
|
454
|
|
476
|
|
447
|
|
|
|
1,978
|
|
1,843
|
Cellular Segment Equipment Revenues
|
|
139
|
|
158
|
|
145
|
|
145
|
|
138
|
|
182
|
|
178
|
|
157
|
|
143
|
|
165
|
|
|
|
610
|
|
643
|
Fixed-Line Segment Service Revenues
|
|
220
|
|
205
|
|
194
|
|
192
|
|
194
|
|
197
|
|
202
|
|
210
|
|
220
|
|
220
|
|
|
|
777
|
|
852
|
Fixed-Line Segment Equipment Revenues
|
|
12
|
|
11
|
|
18
|
|
14
|
|
22
|
|
22
|
|
23
|
|
20
|
|
25
|
|
24
|
|
|
|
76
|
|
92
|
Reconciliation for consolidation
|
|
(53)
|
|
(51)
|
|
(43)
|
|
(43)
|
|
(42)
|
|
(45)
|
|
(43)
|
|
(44)
|
|
(42)
|
|
(42)
|
|
|
|
(173)
|
|
(171)
|
Total Revenues
|
|
849
|
|
821
|
|
803
|
|
805
|
|
826
|
|
834
|
|
826
|
|
797
|
|
822
|
|
814
|
|
|
|
3,268
|
|
3,259
|
Gross Profit from Equipment Sales
|
|
28
|
|
18
|
|
26
|
|
33
|
|
43
|
|
40
|
|
43
|
|
37
|
|
44
|
|
42
|
|
|
|
142
|
|
166
|
Operating Profit
|
|
64
|
|
8
|
|
105
|
|
118
|
|
92
|
|
0
|
|
32
|
|
22
|
|
48
|
|
14
|
|
|
|
315
|
|
116
|
Cellular Segment Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
156
|
|
109
|
|
187
|
|
210
|
|
189
|
|
124
|
|
134
|
|
126
|
|
145
|
|
119
|
|
|
|
710
|
|
524
|
Fixed-Line Segment Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
64
|
|
55
|
|
64
|
|
59
|
|
50
|
|
34
|
|
43
|
|
46
|
|
56
|
|
53
|
|
|
|
207
|
|
198
|
Total Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
220
|
|
164
|
|
251
|
|
269
|
|
239
|
|
158
|
|
177
|
|
172
|
|
201
|
|
172
|
|
|
|
917
|
|
722
|
Adjusted EBITDA Margin (%)
|
|
26%
|
|
20%
|
|
31%
|
|
33%
|
|
29%
|
|
19%
|
|
21%
|
|
22%
|
|
24%
|
|
21%
|
|
|
|
28%
|
|
22%
|
OPEX
|
|
570
|
|
570
|
|
478
|
|
472
|
|
477
|
|
519
|
|
498
|
|
492
|
|
504
|
|
502
|
|
|
|
1,946
|
|
1,996
|
Income with respect to settlement agreement
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
with Orange
|
|
55
|
|
54
|
|
54
|
|
54
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
108
|
|
|
Finance costs, net
|
|
30
|
|
23
|
|
23
|
|
54
|
|
15
|
|
88
|
|
18
|
|
13
|
|
10
|
|
12
|
|
|
|
180
|
|
53
|
Profit (Loss)
|
|
19
|
|
(7)
|
|
64
|
|
46
|
|
54
|
|
(50)
|
|
9
|
|
2
|
|
26
|
|
19
|
|
|
|
114
|
|
56
|
Capital Expenditures (cash)
|
|
44
|
|
47
|
|
82
|
|
76
|
|
105
|
|
113
|
|
138
|
|
104
|
|
117
|
|
143
|
|
|
|
376
|
|
502
|
Capital Expenditures (additions)
|
|
44
|
|
84
|
|
58
|
|
78
|
|
107
|
|
174
|
|
113
|
|
98
|
|
111
|
|
177
|
|
|
|
417
|
|
499
|
Adjusted Free Cash Flow
|
|
215
|
|
269
|
|
126
|
|
208
|
|
202
|
|
63
|
|
21
|
|
55
|
|
70
|
|
(22)
|
|
|
|
599
|
|
124
|
Adjusted Free Cash Flow (after interest)
|
|
201
|
|
241
|
|
109
|
|
150
|
|
192
|
|
(17)
|
|
(14)
|
|
44
|
|
62
|
|
(37)
|
|
|
|
434
|
|
55
|
Net Debt
|
|
1,768
|
|
1,526
|
|
1,415
|
|
1,081
|
|
887
|
|
906
|
|
919
|
|
893
|
|
898
|
|
950
|
|
|
|
906
|
|
950
|
Cellular Subscriber Base (Thousands)*
|
|
2,693
|
|
2,686
|
|
2,658
|
|
2,662
|
|
2,677
|
|
2,662
|
|
2,649
|
|
2,623
|
|
2,630
|
|
2,646
|
|
|
|
2,662
|
|
2,646
|
Post-Paid Subscriber Base (Thousands)*
|
|
2,215
|
|
2,241
|
|
2,259
|
|
2,273
|
|
2,306
|
|
2,308
|
|
2,318
|
|
2,323
|
|
2,333
|
|
2,361
|
|
|
|
2,308
|
|
2,361
|
Pre-Paid Subscriber Base (Thousands)
|
|
478
|
|
445
|
|
399
|
|
389
|
|
371
|
|
354
|
|
331
|
|
300
|
|
297
|
|
285
|
|
|
|
354
|
|
285
|
Cellular ARPU (NIS)
|
|
66
|
|
62
|
|
61
|
|
62
|
|
64
|
|
59
|
|
58
|
|
57
|
|
60
|
|
57
|
|
|
|
62
|
|
58
|
Cellular Churn Rate (%)*
|
|
9.7%
|
|
9.4%
|
|
9.8%
|
|
9.0%
|
|
9.3%
|
|
9.9%
|
|
8.9%
|
|
10.1%
|
|
8.0%
|
|
8.5%
|
|
|
|
38%
|
|
35%
|
Number of Employees (FTE)
|
|
2,742
|
|
2,686
|
|
2,580
|
|
2,582
|
|
2,696
|
|
2,797
|
|
2,778
|
|
2,808
|
|
2,821
|
|
2,782
|
|
|
|
2,797
|
|
2,782
* The number of post-paid subscribers for the quarters between the
fourth quarter of 2017 and the third quarter of 2018 were
retrospectively decreased related to an amendment in the large business
customer subscriber base. This led to a marginal change in the cellular
churn rate for the first and the second quarters of 2018 only. ARPU
figures for the said quarters were unaffected. In addition, as from Q4
2018, M2M subscriptions are included in the post-paid subscriber base on
a standardized basis. This change had the effect of increasing the
Post-Paid subscriber base at December 31, 2018, by approximately 34
thousand subscribers. See also ‘Cellular Segment Operational Review’
section.
** See footnote 2 regarding use of non-GAAP measures.
Figures from 2017 include impact of adoption of IFRS15.
Disclosure for notes holders as of December 31, 2018
Information regarding the notes series issued
by the Company, in million NIS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Series
|
|
Original issuance date
|
|
Principal on the date of issuance
|
|
As of 31.12.2018
|
|
Interest rate
|
|
Principal repayment dates
|
|
Interest repayment dates
|
|
Linkage
|
|
Trustee contact details
|
|
|
|
Principal book value
|
|
Linked principal book value
|
|
Interest accumulated in books
|
|
Market value
|
|
|
From
|
|
To
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
D
|
|
25.04.10
04.05.11*
|
|
400
146
|
|
327
|
|
327
|
|
**
|
|
332
|
|
1.737%
(MAKAM+1.2%)
|
|
30.12.17
|
|
30.12.21
|
|
30.03, 30.06, 30.09, 30.12
|
|
Variable interest MAKAM (4)
|
|
Hermetic Trust (1975) Ltd. Merav Offer. 113 Hayarkon St., Tel Aviv.
Tel: 03-5544553.
|
F
(1) (3)
|
|
20.07.17
12.12.17*
04.12.18*
|
|
255
389
150
|
|
794
|
|
794
|
|
**
|
|
786
|
|
2.16%
|
|
25.06.20
|
|
25.06.24
|
|
25.06, 25.12
|
|
Not Linked
|
|
Hermetic Trust (1975) Ltd.
Merav Offer. 113 Hayarkon St., Tel Aviv. Tel: 03-5544553.
|
G
(2) (3)
|
|
06.01.19
|
|
225
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
4%
|
|
25.06.22
|
|
25.06.27
|
|
25.06
|
|
Not Linked
|
|
Hermetic Trust (1975) Ltd.
Merav Offer. 113 Hayarkon St., Tel Aviv. Tel: 03-5544553.
(1) In December 2018, the Company issued an additional Series F Notes in
a principal amount of NIS 150 million. In December 2017 and January
2018, the Company entered into agreements with Israeli institutional
investors to issue in December 2019, in the framework of a private
placement, additional Series F notes, in an aggregate principal amount
of NIS 227 million. S&P Maalot has rated the additional deferred
issuances with an 'ilA+' rating. For additional details see the
Company's press releases dated September 13 and 17, 2017, December 27,
2017 and January 9, 2018.
(2) In January 2019, the Company issued
Series G Notes in a principal amount of NIS 225 million.
(3)
Regarding Series F and G Notes, the Company is required to comply with a
financial covenant that the ratio of Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA shall
not exceed 5. Compliance will be examined and reported on a quarterly
basis. For the definitions of Net Debt and Adjusted EBITDA see 'Use of
non-GAAP measures' section above. For the purpose of the covenant,
Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as the sum total for the last 12 month
period, excluding adjustable one-time items. As of December 31, 2018,
the ratio of Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA was 1.3. Additional
stipulations regarding Series F and G Notes mainly include:
shareholders' equity shall not decrease below NIS 400 million and NIS
600 million, respectively; the Company shall not create floating liens
subject to certain terms; the Company has the right for early redemption
under certain conditions; the Company shall pay additional annual
interest of 0.5% in the case of a two-notch downgrade in the Notes
rating and an additional annual interest of 0.25% for each further
single-notch downgrade, up to a maximum additional interest of 1%; the
Company shall pay additional annual interest of 0.25% during a period in
which there is a breach of the financial covenant. In any case, the
total maximum additional interest for Series F and G, shall not exceed
1.25% or 1%, respectively. For more information see the Company’s Annual
Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018.
In the
reporting period, the Company was in compliance with all financial
covenants and obligations and no cause for early repayment occurred.
(4)
'MAKAM' is a variable interest based on the yield of 12 month government
bonds issued by the government of Israel. The interest rate is updated
on a quarterly basis.
* On these dates additional Notes of the series were issued. The
information in the table refers to the full series.
** Representing
an amount of less than NIS 1 million.
Disclosure for Notes holders as of December 31, 2018 (cont.)
Notes Rating Details*
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Series
|
|
Rating Company
|
|
Rating as of 31.12.2018 and 27.03.2019 (1)
|
|
Rating assigned upon issuance of the Series
|
|
Recent date of rating as of 31.12.2018 and 27.03.2019
|
|
Additional ratings between the original issuance date and the recent
date of rating (2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date
|
|
Rating
|
D
|
|
S&P Maalot
|
|
ilA+
|
|
ilAA-
|
|
12/2018 and 01/2019
|
|
07/2010, 09/2010,
10/2010, 09/2012,
12/2012, 06/2013,
07/2014, 07/2015,
07/2016, 07/2017,
08/2018, 11/2018, 12/2018, 01/2019
|
|
ilAA-/Stable, ilAA-/Stable,
ilAA-/Negative, ilAA-/Watch Neg,
ilAA-/Negative, ilAA-/Stable,
ilAA-/Stable, ilA+/Stable,
ilA+/Stable, ilA+/Stable,
ilA+/Stable, ilA+/Stable, ilA+/Stable, ilA+/Stable
|
F
|
|
S&P Maalot
|
|
ilA+
|
|
ilA+
|
|
12/2018 and 01/2019
|
|
07/2017, 09/2017,
12/2017, 01/2018,
08/2018, 11/2018, 12/2018, 01/2019
|
|
ilA+/Stable, ilA+/Stable,
ilA+/Stable, ilA+/Stable,
ilA+/Stable, ilA+/Stable, ilA+/Stable, ilA+/Stable
|
G (3)
|
|
S&P Maalot
|
|
ilA+
|
|
ilA+
|
|
01/2019
|
|
01/2019
|
|
ilA+/Stable
(1) In August 2018, S&P Maalot affirmed the Company's rating of
“ilA+/Stable”.
(2) For details regarding the rating of the notes see the S&P Maalot
report dated August 13, 2018.
(3) In January 2019, the Company issued Series G Notes in a principal
amount of NIS 225 million.
* A securities rating is not a recommendation to buy, sell or hold
securities. Ratings may be subject to suspension, revision or withdrawal
at any time, and each rating should be evaluated independently of any
other rating
Summary of Financial Undertakings (according to repayment dates) as
of December 31, 2018
a. Notes issued to the public by the Company and held by the public,
excluding such notes held by the Company's parent company, by a
controlling shareholder, by companies controlled by them, or by
companies controlled by the Company, based on the Company's "Solo"
financial data (in thousand NIS).
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Principal payments
|
|
Gross interest payments (without deduction of tax)
|
|
|
ILS linked to CPI
|
|
ILS not linked to CPI
|
|
Euro
|
|
Dollar
|
|
Other
|
|
First year
|
|
-
|
|
109,228
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
22,840
|
Second year
|
|
-
|
|
268,035
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
19,228
|
Third year
|
|
-
|
|
268,035
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
13,902
|
Fourth year
|
|
-
|
|
158,807
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
8,576
|
Fifth year and on
|
|
-
|
|
317,613
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
6,860
|
Total
|
|
-
|
|
1,121,718
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
71,406
b. Private notes and other non-bank credit, excluding such notes held by
the Company's parent company, by a controlling shareholder, by companies
controlled by them, or by companies controlled by the Company, based on
the Company's "Solo" financial data – None.
c. Credit from banks in Israel based on the Company's "Solo" financial
data (in thousand NIS).
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Principal payments
|
|
Gross interest payments (without deduction of tax)
|
|
|
ILS linked to CPI
|
|
ILS not linked to CPI
|
|
Euro
|
|
Dollar
|
|
Other
|
|
First year
|
|
-
|
|
52,132
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
5,448
|
Second year
|
|
-
|
|
52,132
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
4,182
|
Third year
|
|
-
|
|
52,132
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
2,915
|
Fourth year
|
|
-
|
|
52,132
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
1,643
|
Fifth year and on
|
|
-
|
|
34,119
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
746
|
Total
|
|
-
|
|
242,647
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
14,934
Summary of Financial Undertakings (according to repayment dates) as
of December 31, 2018 (cont.)
d. Credit from banks abroad based on the Company's "Solo" financial data
– None.
e. Total of sections a - d above, total credit from banks, non-bank
credit and notes based on the Company's "Solo" financial data (in
thousand NIS).
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Principal payments
|
|
Gross interest payments (without deduction of tax)
|
|
|
ILS linked to CPI
|
|
ILS not linked to CPI
|
|
Euro
|
|
Dollar
|
|
Other
|
|
First year
|
|
-
|
|
161,360
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
28,288
|
Second year
|
|
-
|
|
320,167
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
23,410
|
Third year
|
|
-
|
|
320,167
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
16,817
|
Fourth year
|
|
-
|
|
210,939
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
10,219
|
Fifth year and on
|
|
-
|
|
351,732
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
7,606
|
Total
|
|
-
|
|
1,364,365
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
86,340
f. Off-balance sheet Credit exposure based on the Company's "Solo"
financial data (in thousand NIS) – 50,000 (Guarantees on behalf of an
associate, without expiration date).
g. Off-balance sheet Credit exposure of all the Company's consolidated
companies, excluding companies that are reporting corporations and
excluding the Company's data presented in section f above – None.
h. Total balances of the credit from banks, non-bank credit and notes of
all the consolidated companies, excluding companies that are reporting
corporations and excluding Company's data presented in sections a - d
above - None.
i. Total balances of credit granted to the Company by the parent company
or a controlling shareholder and balances of notes offered by the
Company held by the parent company or the controlling shareholder - None.
j. Total balances of credit granted to the Company by companies held by
the parent company or the controlling shareholder, which are not
controlled by the Company, and balances of notes offered by the Company
held by companies held by the parent company or the controlling
shareholder, which are not controlled by the Company – None.
k. Total balances of credit granted to the Company by consolidated
companies and balances of notes offered by the Company held by the
consolidated companies - None.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190327005240/en/