Partner Communications : Reports the Interest Rate for the Series D Notes for the Period Commencing on October 1, 2018 and Ending on December 30, 2018

10/04/2018 | 08:24am CEST

Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner" or the "Company") (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR), a leading Israeli communications operator, reports, pursuant to the Company's Shelf Prospectus dated September 3, 2009, as amended to date, and the Supplemental Shelf Offering Report dated April 15, 2010, as amended to date (the "Offering Report"), that the Company's Series D Notes will bear interest at a rate of 0.356% for the period commencing on October 1, 2018 and ending on December 30, 2018.

Such interest rate is based on an annual yield of short term debt issued by the State of Israel ('Makam') (as defined in the Offering Report) at a rate of 0.223% and the fixed annual margin for the Series D Notes at a rate of 1.20%, representing a total annual interest rate of 1.423%.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

About Partner Communications

Partner Communications Company Ltd. is a leading Israeli provider of telecommunications services (cellular, fixed-line telephony, internet and television services). Partner’s ADSs are quoted on the NASDAQ Global Select Market™ and its shares are traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR).

For more information about Partner see:
http://www.partner.co.il/en/Investors-Relations/lobby/


© Business Wire 2018
Financials (ILS)
Sales 2018 3 212 M
EBIT 2018 125 M
Net income 2018 48,0 M
Debt 2018 727 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 67,64
P/E ratio 2019 40,30
EV / Sales 2018 1,21x
EV / Sales 2019 1,14x
Capitalization 3 145 M
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Isaac Benbenisti Chief Executive Officer
Adam Chesnoff Chairman
Tamir Amar Chief Financial Officer
Raz Bartov Vice President-Technologies & IT Division
Bari Ben-Zeev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD-13.29%864
BHARTI AIRTEL-40.39%17 964
MTN GROUP LIMITED-34.40%11 732
SAFARICOM PLC--.--%9 644
DIGI.COM BHD--.--%9 054
1&1 DRILLISCH-39.76%8 491
