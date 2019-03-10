Partner Communications : to Release Fourth Quarter and Annual Results for 2018 on March 27, 2019

Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner" or "the Company")
(NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR), a leading Israeli communications operator,
announced today that the Company's financial results for the quarter and
year ended December 31, 2018 will be released on Wednesday, March 27,
2019.
The Company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results
on Wednesday , March 27, 2019 at 11.00 a.m. Eastern Time / 5.00 p.m.
Israel Time.
Please dial the following numbers (at least 10 minutes before the
scheduled time) in order to participate:
International: +972.3.918.0664
North America toll-free: +1.888.407.2553
A live webcast of the call will also be available on Partner's Investors
Relations website at: http://www.partner.co.il/en/Investors-Relations/lobby
If you are unavailable to join live, the replay of the call will be
available from March 27, 2019 until April 11, 2019, at the
following numbers:
International: +972.3.925.5927
North America toll-free: +1.888.326.9310
In addition, the archived webcast of the call will be available on
Partner's Investor Relations website at the above address for
approximately three months.
About Partner Communications
Partner Communications Company Ltd. is a leading Israeli provider of
telecommunications services (cellular, fixed-line telephony, internet
and television services). Partner’s ADSs are quoted on the NASDAQ Global
Select Market™ and its shares are traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange
(NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR).
