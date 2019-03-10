Log in
PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD

(PTNR)
Partner Communications : to Release Fourth Quarter and Annual Results for 2018 on March 27, 2019

0
03/10/2019

Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner" or "the Company") (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR), a leading Israeli communications operator, announced today that the Company's financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2018 will be released on Wednesday, March 27, 2019.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results on Wednesday , March 27, 2019 at 11.00 a.m. Eastern Time / 5.00 p.m. Israel Time.

Please dial the following numbers (at least 10 minutes before the scheduled time) in order to participate:

International: +972.3.918.0664

North America toll-free: +1.888.407.2553

A live webcast of the call will also be available on Partner's Investors Relations website at: http://www.partner.co.il/en/Investors-Relations/lobby

If you are unavailable to join live, the replay of the call will be available from March 27, 2019 until April 11, 2019, at the following numbers:

International: +972.3.925.5927

North America toll-free: +1.888.326.9310

In addition, the archived webcast of the call will be available on Partner's Investor Relations website at the above address for approximately three months.

About Partner Communications

Partner Communications Company Ltd. is a leading Israeli provider of telecommunications services (cellular, fixed-line telephony, internet and television services). Partner’s ADSs are quoted on the NASDAQ Global Select Market™ and its shares are traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR).

For more information about Partner see: http://www.partner.co.il/en/Investors-Relations/lobby


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (ILS)
Sales 2018 3 278 M
EBIT 2018 137 M
Net income 2018 56,0 M
Debt 2018 867 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 45,44
P/E ratio 2019 29,71
EV / Sales 2018 1,03x
EV / Sales 2019 0,96x
Capitalization 2 523 M
Chart PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD
Duration : Period :
Partner Communications Company Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 20,5  ILS
Spread / Average Target 33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Isaac Benbenisti Chief Executive Officer
Adam Chesnoff Chairman
Tamir Amar Chief Financial Officer
Raz Bartov Vice President-Technologies & IT Division
Bari Ben-Zeev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD-15.10%696
BHARTI AIRTEL-1.22%17 624
MTN GROUP LIMITED1.55%11 740
SAFARICOM PLC--.--%10 888
TELE2 AB10.58%9 120
DIGI.COM BHD--.--%8 671
