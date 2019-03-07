Notification: Partners Group announces intended changes to the composition of its Board of Directors

Partners Group, the global private markets investment manager, today announces several changes and nominations regarding the composition of its Board of Directors (the "Board") that would take effect from the next Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of shareholders on 15 May 2019.

The Board has nominated Dr. Martin Strobel for election as a new independent member of the Board and member of the Risk & Audit Committee and Nomination & Compensation Committee. Dr. Strobel's background is in technology and he gained a PhD in business computer science while beginning his career as a consultant at The Boston Consulting Group. He subsequently joined the Swiss insurer Baloise Group to oversee technology, before ultimately spending seven years of his 17-year tenure there as Group CEO. After leaving Baloise Group in April 2016, Dr. Strobel spent almost three years as an operating partner at private equity firm Advent International. He is a board member at RSA Insurance Group plc., a British-headquartered insurer, where he chairs the Risk Committee. At Partners Group, he will contribute to general strategic Board-level initiatives, with a particular focus on technology and operations.

Steffen Meister, Executive Chairman of the Board, comments: "At Partners Group, we believe the role of the board is critical and that each board member, individually and as part of the combined leadership team, must be able to contribute strategically to the running of a firm. We are very pleased to have Martin join our Board as a new independent director. With his long-standing C-level experience and his background in computer science, technology and financial services-related operations, we believe he is ideally positioned to provide guidance in these fields, which are of increasing strategic relevance to us."

Dr. Martin Strobel adds: "I am excited to join Partners Group's Board. This is a unique opportunity to apply my skills and experience to further strengthen the business - and portfolio - of a leading private markets investment manager with a global footprint. Partners Group's view of the role of the board as the engine driving corporate strategy is one I wholeheartedly share and I believe that with my experience and knowledge I am ideally positioned to take a hands-on and impactful role."

Separately, Dr. Peter Wuffli, current Vice Chairman of Partners Group and Lead Independent Director, will retire from the Board as of 15 May 2019 after ten years as an independent member. Dr. Charles Dallara, current Chairman of the Americas, will also retire from the Board after six years as an independent member, while remaining an Advisory Partner to the firm.

Alfred Gantner, Co-Founder and Executive Member of the Board, states: "On behalf of the entire Board, I would like to thank Peter and Charles for the significant time and energy they have committed to Partners Group during their Board tenures. During his time as a member of the Board and as Chairman, in particular, Peter was instrumental in further institutionalizing the firm, while safeguarding its entrepreneurial governance approach. Charles meanwhile has significantly contributed to further building out the firm's business and client relationships internationally. Both have provided invaluable strategic direction in support of Partners Group's growth and we wish them well in their future endeavors."

Existing independent member of the Board Michelle Felman shall be nominated for election as a member of the Nomination & Compensation Committee at the shareholder AGM in May and become a member of the Risk & Audit Committee. Dr. Eric Strutz, current Chairman of the Risk & Audit Committee, shall be nominated for re-election and nominated by the Board as its Vice Chairman and Lead Independent Director.

A full overview of nominations and proposed Board mandates is shown in the table below.

Independent

Director Strategy Committee Investment Oversight Committee Client Oversight Committee Risk & Audit Committee Nomination & Compensation Committee Steffen Meister, Chairman ∆ X Dr. Eric Strutz, Vice Chairman, Lead Independent Director X ∆ Dr. Marcel Erni X X Michelle Felman X ∆ X X Alfred Gantner X X Grace del Rosario-Castaño X X ∆ Dr. Martin Strobel X X X Patrick Ward X X Urs Wietlisbach X ∆

"∆" Chair "X" Member