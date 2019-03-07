Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Partners Group Holding AG    PGHN   CH0024608827

PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG

(PGHN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Notification: Partners Group announces intended changes to the composition of its Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/07/2019 | 01:05am EST


Notification


Baar-Zug, Switzerland, 7 March 2019

Partners Group announces intended changes to the composition of its Board of Directors

Partners Group, the global private markets investment manager, today announces several changes and nominations regarding the composition of its Board of Directors (the "Board") that would take effect from the next Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of shareholders on 15 May 2019.

The Board has nominated Dr. Martin Strobel for election as a new independent member of the Board and member of the Risk & Audit Committee and Nomination & Compensation Committee. Dr. Strobel's background is in technology and he gained a PhD in business computer science while beginning his career as a consultant at The Boston Consulting Group. He subsequently joined the Swiss insurer Baloise Group to oversee technology, before ultimately spending seven years of his 17-year tenure there as Group CEO. After leaving Baloise Group in April 2016, Dr. Strobel spent almost three years as an operating partner at private equity firm Advent International. He is a board member at RSA Insurance Group plc., a British-headquartered insurer, where he chairs the Risk Committee. At Partners Group, he will contribute to general strategic Board-level initiatives, with a particular focus on technology and operations.

Steffen Meister, Executive Chairman of the Board, comments: "At Partners Group, we believe the role of the board is critical and that each board member, individually and as part of the combined leadership team, must be able to contribute strategically to the running of a firm. We are very pleased to have Martin join our Board as a new independent director. With his long-standing C-level experience and his background in computer science, technology and financial services-related operations, we believe he is ideally positioned to provide guidance in these fields, which are of increasing strategic relevance to us."

Dr. Martin Strobel adds: "I am excited to join Partners Group's Board. This is a unique opportunity to apply my skills and experience to further strengthen the business - and portfolio - of a leading private markets investment manager with a global footprint. Partners Group's view of the role of the board as the engine driving corporate strategy is one I wholeheartedly share and I believe that with my experience and knowledge I am ideally positioned to take a hands-on and impactful role."

Separately, Dr. Peter Wuffli, current Vice Chairman of Partners Group and Lead Independent Director, will retire from the Board as of 15 May 2019 after ten years as an independent member. Dr. Charles Dallara, current Chairman of the Americas, will also retire from the Board after six years as an independent member, while remaining an Advisory Partner to the firm.

Alfred Gantner, Co-Founder and Executive Member of the Board, states: "On behalf of the entire Board, I would like to thank Peter and Charles for the significant time and energy they have committed to Partners Group during their Board tenures. During his time as a member of the Board and as Chairman, in particular, Peter was instrumental in further institutionalizing the firm, while safeguarding its entrepreneurial governance approach. Charles meanwhile has significantly contributed to further building out the firm's business and client relationships internationally. Both have provided invaluable strategic direction in support of Partners Group's growth and we wish them well in their future endeavors."

Existing independent member of the Board Michelle Felman shall be nominated for election as a member of the Nomination & Compensation Committee at the shareholder AGM in May and become a member of the Risk & Audit Committee. Dr. Eric Strutz, current Chairman of the Risk & Audit Committee, shall be nominated for re-election and nominated by the Board as its Vice Chairman and Lead Independent Director.

A full overview of nominations and proposed Board mandates is shown in the table below.

Independent
Director

Strategy Committee

Investment Oversight Committee

Client Oversight Committee

Risk & Audit Committee

Nomination & Compensation Committee

Steffen Meister, Chairman

X

Dr. Eric Strutz, Vice Chairman, Lead Independent Director

X

Dr. Marcel Erni

X

X

Michelle Felman

X

X

X

Alfred Gantner

X

X

Grace del Rosario-Castaño

X

X

Dr. Martin Strobel

X

X

X

Patrick Ward

X

X

Urs Wietlisbach

X

"" Chair "X" Member

About Partners Group

Partners Group is a global private markets investment management firm with EUR 73 billion (USD 83 billion) in investment programs under management in private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure and private debt. The firm manages a broad range of customized portfolios for an international clientele of institutional investors. Partners Group is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland and has offices in Denver, Houston, New York, São Paulo, London, Guernsey, Paris, Luxembourg, Milan, Munich, Dubai, Mumbai, Singapore, Manila, Shanghai, Seoul, Tokyo and Sydney. The firm employs over 1,200 people and is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (symbol: PGHN) with a major ownership by its partners and employees.

Investor relations contact
Philip Sauer
Phone: +41 41 784 66 60
Email: philip.sauer@partnersgroup.com

Media relations contact
Jenny Blinch
Phone: +44 207 575 2571
Email: jenny.blinch@partnersgroup.com

www.partnersgroup.com

Appendix

Biography: Dr. Martin Strobel

Dr. Martin Strobel is nominated as an independent member of the Board of Directors of Partners Group Holding AG and, subject to his election, will become a member of the Board's Risk & Audit Committee as well as member of the Board's Nomination & Compensation Committee. He is furthermore a member of the Board of Directors of RSA Insurance Group plc., a British-headquartered insurer, where he chairs the Risk Committee. He is member of the Supervisory Board of msg life AG and member of the Board of Directors of Anivo 360 AG. Dr. Martin Strobel was Chief Executive Officer and member of the Executive Committee of Baloise Group until December 2015. Prior to joining Baloise Group, Dr. Martin Strobel was employed by the Boston Consulting Group from 1993, where his last position was Manager. He studied at the Universities of Kaiserslautern, Germany, and Windsor, Canada and holds a Doctorate summa cum laude in business computer science from the University of Bamberg, Germany




Provider
Channel
Contact
Tensid EQS Ltd., Switzerland
www.tensid.ch
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
marco@tensid.ch
+41 41 763 00 50
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG
01:05aNOTIFICATION : Partners Group announces intended changes to the composition of i..
TE
02/27PRESS RELEASE : Partners Group invests in acquisition financing of TransMontaign..
TE
02/21PRESS RELEASE : Partners Group sells stake in Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport'..
TE
02/13GLOBAL VALUE FUND : Helical Capital Partners launches an equity fund
AQ
02/13PARTNERS : Ara Partners Announces Significant Investment in Priority Power Manag..
AQ
02/13PARTNERS : Priority Power secures significant investment from Ara Partners
AQ
01/21EXCLUSIVE : Private equity firms circling Nestle's skin health business - source..
RE
01/21Private equity firms circling Nestle's skin health business - sources
RE
01/15PARTNERS : reports total AuM of EUR 73 billion as of 31 December 2018
PU
01/15PRESS RELEASE : Partners Group reports total AuM of EUR 73 billion as of 31 Dece..
TE
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2018 1 319 M
EBIT 2018 850 M
Net income 2018 771 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,92%
P/E ratio 2018 24,98
P/E ratio 2019 23,52
Capi. / Sales 2018 14,6x
Capi. / Sales 2019 13,4x
Capitalization 19 277 M
Chart PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Partners Group Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 812  CHF
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
André Frei Co-Chief Executive Officer
David Layton Co-Chief Executive Officer
Steffen Meister Executive Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Knecht Chief Operating Officer & General Counsel
Philip Sauer Co-Chief Financial Officer & IR Contact
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG21.14%19 209
AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE&CO KGAA25.79%1 370
IANTHUS CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC34.18%833
OAKTREE SPECIALTY LENDING CORP22.93%734
DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG1.79%580
MBB SE9.55%569
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.