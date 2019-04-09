Partners : opens an office in Toronto

Partners Group, the global private markets investment manager, has expanded its North American presence with the opening of an office in Toronto, Canada. The Toronto office is Partners Group's fourth in the region and brings its total number of offices to 20 worldwide.

David Layton, Co-CEO of Partners Group, comments: 'We are delighted to announce the opening of our first office in Canada, a dynamic market that is home to some of the world's most sophisticated institutional investors. Our presence in Toronto will allow us to cater to increasing demand from a broad spectrum of Canadian institutions for private markets solutions. These today represent an important component in many investors' portfolios, contributing substantially to the enhancement of their overall returns.'

Partners Group has appointed Brad Ballard, a former Director at BlackRock with 15 years of industry experience, to head the Toronto office. He will manage a dedicated team, charged with leading the firm's client activities across Canada and strengthening its existing network of business and investment relationships.

Partners Group first established its presence in North America in 2000 with the opening of a New York office. Today, the firm employs more than 250 people across the region in its offices in New York and Houston, and its Americas headquarters in Denver. In 2018, 18% of the firm's overall client demand stemmed from North America and almost half of its investments on behalf of its clients were made in the region.

In February 2019, the firm sold its stake in the passenger terminal at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport (BBTCA) on behalf of its clients. Partners Group, together with its partners in the Nieuport Aviation consortium, had acquired the BBTCA passenger terminal in January 2015. Over four years, the consortium added significant value to the terminal, including completing a major upgrade and helping to secure key approvals to facilitate a US border pre-clearance facility.

Partners Group's Toronto office address:

Partners Group (Canada) Inc.

Exchange Tower, 130 King Street West, Suite 1820

Toronto, ON M5X 1E3

Canada

Phone: +1 416 865 2033