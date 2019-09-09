Press release: Partners Group acquires BCR Group, a leading retail display solution provider in China

Partners Group, the global private markets investment manager, has acquired a majority equity stake in BCR Group ("BCR" or "the Company"), a Chinese retail display solution provider, on behalf of its clients. The stake was acquired from BCR's founder and CEO, Hong Li, who continues to hold a sizeable minority equity stake following the transaction.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Shanghai, BCR is a leading full-service player in the retail display industry, managing the design, manufacture and installation of clients' display fixtures, primarily in the sportswear industry. It also serves leading retail brands in the beauty, luxury, fashion and home decoration sectors. The company has around 600 employees and a 50,000 square meter manufacturing plant in China's Jiangsu province. It serves over 3,000 retail stores worldwide every year.

Following the acquisition, Partners Group will work on strategic initiatives to support the Company's ongoing growth. Key areas of focus for these initiatives will include market and customer base expansion, capacity expansion, the enhancement and institutionalization of BCR's management team and the constant delivery of quality and customer satisfaction.

Hong Li, CEO, BCR, notes: "I am convinced that welcoming Partners Group as a strategic investment partner is the right decision to ensure the continued growth and development of BCR. Over the past eleven years, BCR has grown independently from an original equipment manufacturer to the full-service company it is today, servicing some of the market's top blue-chip customers. Partners Group is well positioned to build on this momentum and lead BCR into its next stage of growth."

Sheng Liu, Senior Vice President, Private Equity Directs Asia, Partners Group, states: "This is a great opportunity to support an established market leader within a high-growth market niche. The Company is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the fast-growing and resilient sportswear retail market, which continues to be driven by the increased consumer focus on health and fitness, while also expanding into a more diversified customer base across multiple sectors. We are excited to bring our experience and operational capabilities to BCR to create value and long-term growth."