Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Partners Group Holding AG    PGHN   CH0024608827

PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG

(PGHN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Press release: Partners Group adds third Australian wind farm to Grassroots Renewable Energy platform

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/11/2019 | 07:05pm EDT

Press release

Sydney, Australia; Baar-Zug, Switzerland; 12 August 2019

Partners Group adds third Australian wind farm to Grassroots Renewable Energy platform

Partners Group, the global private markets investment manager, has, on behalf of its clients, invested in Bango Wind Farm ("Bango"), a 244MW construction-ready project in the state of New South Wales ("NSW"), Australia, with a total project value of AUD 500 million.

Partners Group will also lead the operational roll-out of Bango, which will comprise 46 GE Cypress 5.3MW turbines, with a total nameplate capacity of 244MW. Bango will be the first wind farm globally to use this type of turbine, which is the largest onshore wind turbine currently in production. Construction of Bango will commence in August 2019, with the farm expected to be operational by mid-year 2021. Once completed, Bango is projected to generate enough clean energy to power over 100,000 households, and would save over 600,000 tonnes of carbon emissions every year. It has already secured a 15-year contract with Snowy Hydro, an investment grade off-taker, for 100MW of its capacity.

Bango is the third project under Grassroots Renewable Energy ("Grassroots"), a large-scale renewable energy platform in Australia established in May 2018 by Partners Group and CWP Renewables. On behalf of its clients, Partners Group has committed a total of AUD 700 million of equity investment into Grassroots. Bango was preceded by investments in the 270MW Sapphire Wind Farm and the 135MW Crudine Ridge Wind Farm in 2016 and 2018, respectively, both of which are also located in the state of NSW. Sapphire Wind Farm became operational in December 2018 and was recently announced as a supplier of renewable energy to the Sydney Opera House via its power purchase agreement with energy provider Flow Power.

Andrew Kwok, Managing Director and Head Private Infrastructure Asia, Partners Group, comments: "We are excited to deploy our significant industry expertise and value creation resources on behalf of our clients to build Bango Wind Farm. Bango will be Partners Group's fifth renewables project in Australia, bringing our total renewables commitment in the country to almost AUD 1.2 billion to-date."

Benjamin Haan, Operating Partner, Partners Group, and Chair of Grassroots Renewable Energy, states: "Despite ongoing market challenges related to grid congestion and uncertainty in future green energy policy, there remains a compelling market opportunity for experienced developers and investors in renewable energy in Australia, particularly in New South Wales. With a potential project pipeline of 1.3GW of wind and solar generation capacity, we are pleased to continue to work with the CWP team to develop Grassroots into a renewables platform of significant scale, offering attractive offtake solutions across a diversified portfolio, and supporting the generation of clean energy in Australia."

About Partners Group
Partners Group is a global private markets investment management firm with EUR 80 billion (USD 91 billion) in investment programs under management in private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure and private debt. The firm manages a broad range of customized portfolios for an international clientele of institutional investors. Partners Group is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland and has offices in Denver, Houston, Toronto, New York, São Paulo, London, Guernsey, Paris, Luxembourg, Milan, Munich, Dubai, Mumbai, Singapore, Manila, Shanghai, Seoul, Tokyo and Sydney. The firm employs over 1,300 people and is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (symbol: PGHN) with a major ownership by its partners and employees.

Investor relations contact
Philip Sauer
Phone: +41 41 784 66 60
Email: philip.sauer@partnersgroup.com

Media relations contact
Jenny Blinch
Phone: +44 207 575 2571
Email: jenny.blinch@partnersgroup.com

www.partnersgroup.com




Provider
Channel
Contact
Tensid EQS Ltd., Switzerland
www.tensid.ch
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
marco@tensid.ch
+41 41 763 00 50
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG
07:05pPRESS RELEASE : Partners Group adds third Australian wind farm to Grassroots Ren..
TE
07/16PRESS RELEASE : Partners Group reports total AuM of EUR 80 billion as of 30 June..
TE
07/09PRESS RELEASE : Partners Group to acquire German toy maker Schleich
TE
07/03EXCLUSIVE : Sweden's EQT targets Asia Pacific as IPO decision looms
RE
05/30PRESS RELEASE : Partners Group invests in Confluent Health, a leading US provide..
TE
05/23IDERA : Inc. Announces Investment from Partners Group
PR
05/17PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/15NOTIFICATION : Partners Group announces results of Annual General Meeting of sha..
TE
05/06PARTNERS : Pamfleet Reaches $100M Final Close On 2nd China Real Estate Fund
AQ
04/24PARTNERS : HitecVision Announces Sale of CapeOmega
AQ
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 1 472 M
EBIT 2019 936 M
Net income 2019 838 M
Finance 2019 324 M
Yield 2019 3,00%
P/E ratio 2019 25,2x
P/E ratio 2020 23,0x
EV / Sales2019 14,0x
EV / Sales2020 12,4x
Capitalization 20 924 M
Chart PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Partners Group Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 845,70  CHF
Last Close Price 789,80  CHF
Spread / Highest target 16,5%
Spread / Average Target 7,08%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,51%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
André Frei Co-Chief Executive Officer
David Layton Co-Chief Executive Officer
Steffen Meister Executive Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Knecht Chief Operating Officer & General Counsel
Philip Sauer Co-Chief Financial Officer & IR Contact
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG32.62%21 529
AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE&CO KGAA4.54%1 096
OAKTREE SPECIALTY LENDING CORP21.99%727
ALARIS ROYALTY CORP.17.13%558
DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG-9.99%510
IANTHUS CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC-25.09%503
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group