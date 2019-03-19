Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Partners Group Holding AG    PGHN   CH0024608827

PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG

(PGHN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Press release: Partners Group reports solid 2018 financial performance with EBITDA increased by 7% to CHF 882 million; proposes an increased dividend of CHF 22.00 per share

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/19/2019 | 02:05am EDT


Press release

Baar-Zug, Switzerland, 19 March 2019

Partners Group reports solid 2018 financial performance with EBITDA increased by 7% to CHF 882 million; proposes an increased dividend of CHF 22.00 per share

Summary

  • USD 19.3 billion invested across all private markets asset classes (2017: USD 13.3 billion) on behalf of the firm's clients
  • Gross client inflows of EUR 13.3 billion (2017: EUR 13.3 billion) across regions and size and type of client; expected range of EUR 13-16 billion in gross client demand for 2019
  • Assets under management (AuM) grew to EUR 72.8 billion as of 31 December 2018 (31 December 2017: EUR 61.9 billion), representing net growth of 18%
  • Management fees increased by 15% to CHF 1,002 million (2017: CHF 873 million)
  • Revenues increased by 7% to CHF 1,326 million (2017: CHF 1,245 million) attributable to an increase in revenues from management fees and continued solid performance fee development
  • EBITDA increased by 7% to CHF 882 million (2017: CHF 825 million); EBITDA margin remained stable at 66% (2017: 66%)
  • The financial result continued to support the firm's profit development and amounted to CHF 23 million (2017: CHF 36 million)
  • Profit increased by 2% to CHF 769 million (2017: CHF 752 million)
  • Dividend of CHF 22.00 per share proposed (prior year: CHF 19.00 per share); an increase of 16%

With over EUR 13 billion raised, 2018 was a solid year for Partners Group as clients committed to the firm's offerings across all asset classes. In particular, Partners Group's broadening of its private debt offerings was successful in generating client demand, as clients sought to benefit from continued superior yields compared to traditional fixed income investments and a floating base rate. With over USD 19 billion invested in 2018, it was also a highly successful year as regards the firm's ability to deploy a significant amount of its clients' capital in attractive private markets assets. These achievements translated into solid financial performance across the board and an increased dividend proposal.

David Layton, Partner and Co-Chief Executive Officer, Partners Group, states: "The private markets industry is confronted with increased complexity, mainly driven by economic challenges, disruption across many industries, intense competition and structurally high valuations. In this market environment, we continue to focus on developing clear, value creation-focused investment theses for target assets long before they are available for investment. This is a prerequisite to accessing leading businesses globally in an increasingly crowded market."

Summary of key financial figures (in CHF million)

2017

2018

Revenues1

1,245

1,326

+7%

Management fees2

873

1,002

Performance fees

372

324

EBITDA

825

882

+ 7%

Financial result

36

23

Profit

752

769

+ 2%


1 Revenues include management fees and performance fees.
2 Management fees include recurring management fees and other revenues, net, and other operating income.

Financials

Revenues increased by 7% to CHF 1,326 million (2017: CHF 1,245 million) for the full year 2018. The management fee margin remained largely stable despite lower late management fees and other income, amounting to 1.29% (2017: 1.33%). Performance fees brought the total revenue margin to 1.71% (2017: 1.89%) during the same period.

Management fees increased by 15%, amounting to CHF 1,002 million (2017: CHF 873 million), in line with average AuM[1] growth in CHF of 18%. Due to the absence of significant closings of flagship programs in 2018, late management fees and other income[2] decreased by 15% compared to the previous year, amounting to CHF 84 million (2017: CHF 99 million). Management fees will continue to be the main source of revenue for Partners Group, constituting an expected share of 70-80% of revenues in the longer term (2018: 76%).

Performance fees continued to remain at a solid level and amounted to CHF 324 million (2017: CHF 372 million), representing a decrease of 13%. Throughout 2018, the firm continued to make active use of the generally supportive exit environment to realize a number of mature private markets assets on behalf of its clients. More than 50 investment programs and mandates from a wide range of vintages contributed to performance fees. The firm expects to continue to generate significant performance fees from its underlying client portfolios, assuming that the market remains favorable to exits.

EBITDA increased by 7% year-on-year and amounted to CHF 882 million (2017: CHF 825 million). The EBITDA margin remained stable at 66% (2017: 66%). The firm targets an EBITDA margin of ~60% for newly generated management fees (assuming foreign exchange rates remain stable), as well as for performance fees on existing and new AuM.

The financial result amounted to CHF 23 million (2017: CHF 36 million). Partners Group invests into its investment programs alongside clients (typically around 1% of the program's size). The value creation and performance generated on these investments were the largest contributors to the financial result and amounted to CHF 35 million (2017: CHF 50 million). However, this positive contribution was partially offset by a negative foreign exchange result. In combination with higher corporate taxes, this led the firm's profit to increase by 2% year-on-year to CHF 769 million (2017: CHF 752 million).

Based on the solid development of the business in all asset classes and regions, the operating result and confidence in the sustainability of the firm's growth, Partners Group's Board of Directors will propose a dividend of CHF 22.00 per share (prior year: CHF 19.00 per share) to its shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on 15 May 2019. This represents a dividend increase of 16%.

André Frei, Partner and Co-Chief Executive Officer, Partners Group, comments: "In this transitional year between flagship offerings, our clients continued to see the benefit of our investment strategies, as evidenced by the level of new commitments. In the course of 2019, we will approach our investors with several new launches of flagship programs and related mandate solutions across all private markets asset classes."

Outlook

For the full year 2019, Partners Group reconfirms its expectation that client demand for its investment programs and customized mandates will be spread across all asset classes, regions and types of investor. The firm expects gross client demand of EUR 13-16 billion in 2019 as well as EUR -6.5 to -7.5 billion in tail-down effects from the more mature Partners Group programs, including potential redemptions from liquid and semi-liquid programs.

Press conference and Annual Report 2018

Partners Group's senior management will hold a press conference to discuss the annual results today at 9.00am CET at the Renaissance Zurich Tower Hotel, Turbinenstrasse 20, in Zurich. Dial-in details for the conference can be obtained using the contact details below.

The Annual Report as of 31 December 2018 was published today at 7.00am CET and is available for download at www.partnersgroup.com/financialreports.

Key dates 2019

15 May 2019

Annual General Meeting of shareholders

17 May 2019

Ex-dividend date

20 May 2019

Dividend record date

21 May 2019

Dividend payment date

16 July 2019

Announcement of AuM as of 30 June 2019

10 September 2019

Interim results and Interim Report as of 30 June 2019

About Partners Group

Partners Group is a global private markets investment management firm with EUR 73 billion (USD 83 billion) in investment programs under management in private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure and private debt. The firm manages a broad range of customized portfolios for an international clientele of institutional investors. Partners Group is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland and has offices in Denver, Houston, New York, São Paulo, London, Guernsey, Paris, Luxembourg, Milan, Munich, Dubai, Mumbai, Singapore, Manila, Shanghai, Seoul, Tokyo and Sydney. The firm employs over 1,200 professionals and is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (symbol: PGHN) with a major ownership by its partners and employees.

Investor relations contact
Philip Sauer
Phone: +41 41 784 66 60
Email: philip.sauer@partnersgroup.com

Media relations contact
Jenny Blinch
Phone: +44 207 575 2571
Email: jenny.blinch@partnersgroup.com

www.partnersgroup.com

[1] Based on average AuM of CHF 77.6 billion in 2018 (2017: CHF 65.8 billion), calculated on a daily basis.

[2] Late management fees and other income exclude recurring (full or partial) advisory services on assets amounting to CHF 17 million in 2018 (2017: CHF 7 million), which are now part of recurring management fees.




Provider
Channel
Contact
Tensid EQS Ltd., Switzerland
www.tensid.ch
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
marco@tensid.ch
+41 41 763 00 50
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG
02:05aPRESS RELEASE : Partners Group reports solid 2018 financial performance with EBI..
TE
03/14PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING : annual earnings release
03/14PARTNERS : Greenlink Interconnector Project Secures Investment from Partners Gro..
AQ
03/13PARTNERS : and Logos exit their first Australian joint investment
AQ
03/12PRESS RELEASE : Partners Group to invest in delivery of 500MW subsea interconnec..
TE
03/07NOTIFICATION : Partners Group announces intended changes to the composition of i..
TE
02/27PRESS RELEASE : Partners Group invests in acquisition financing of TransMontaign..
TE
02/21PRESS RELEASE : Partners Group sells stake in Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport'..
TE
02/13GLOBAL VALUE FUND : Helical Capital Partners launches an equity fund
AQ
02/13PARTNERS : Ara Partners Announces Significant Investment in Priority Power Manag..
AQ
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2018 1 319 M
EBIT 2018 850 M
Net income 2018 771 M
Finance 2018 921 M
Yield 2018 2,87%
P/E ratio 2018 25,41
P/E ratio 2019 23,85
EV / Sales 2018 14,2x
EV / Sales 2019 13,0x
Capitalization 19 611 M
Chart PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Partners Group Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 812  CHF
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
André Frei Co-Chief Executive Officer
David Layton Co-Chief Executive Officer
Steffen Meister Executive Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Knecht Chief Operating Officer & General Counsel
Philip Sauer Co-Chief Financial Officer & IR Contact
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG23.24%19 562
AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE&CO KGAA28.37%1 419
IANTHUS CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC31.82%744
OAKTREE SPECIALTY LENDING CORP23.17%734
MBB SE13.76%605
DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG-0.15%571
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.