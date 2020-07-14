Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Partners Group Holding AG    PGHN   CH0024608827

PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG

(PGHN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Press release: Partners Group reports total AuM of USD 96.3 billion as of 30 June 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/14/2020 | 01:05am EDT

Press release


Baar-Zug, Switzerland; 14 July 2020

Partners Group reports total AuM of USD 96.3 billion as of 30 June 2020

• Solid gross client demand of USD 8.3 billion in H1 2020

• Important breakthrough for longer-term US defined contribution efforts

• USD 4.3 billion invested in transformative businesses and assets in H1 2020

• Expected gross client demand of USD 12-15 billion for full-year 2020

Partners Group, the global private markets investment manager, received USD 8.3 billion in new commitments from its global client base in H1 2020. This demand for closed-ended investment programs, customized mandates and evergreen programs brings total assets under management (AuM) to USD 96.3 billion as of 30 June 2020 (31 December 2019: USD 94.1 billion).

The breakdown of total AuM as of 30 June 2020 is as follows: USD 45 billion private equity (47%), USD 22 billion private debt (23%), USD 15 billion private real estate (16%), and USD 14 billion private infrastructure (14%).

AuM development in H1 2020

Partners Group received USD 8.3 billion in new commitments from its global client base across all private markets asset classes in the six-month period ending 30 June 2020. 55% of total inflows stemmed from traditional closed-ended private markets programs, 20% of client demand derived from customized single- and multi-asset class private markets mandates and the remaining 25% of fundraising was driven by the firm's evergreen programs.

The firm's total tail-down effects from mature private markets investment programs amounted to USD -2.9 billion and redemptions from evergreen programs amounted to USD -1.1 billion in H1 2020. Over the same period, a negative contribution of USD -1.5 billion stemmed mainly from performance-related effects of a select number of investment programs. A further USD -0.6 billion was driven by foreign exchange effects. Overall, this resulted in net AuM growth of USD 2.2 billion during the period.

Breakthrough for longer-term US defined contribution (DC) efforts

In June 2020, the US Department of Labor (DoL) released an Information Letter in response to Partners Group's initiative to seek guidance for the US DC industry, which clarified that under federal law, DC pension plan fiduciaries can prudently incorporate certain private markets strategies into diversified investment options, such as target-date funds. The Information Letter also clarified that Partners Group's dedicated offering for the US DC market is suitable for these investment options. Without this clarification regarding their fiduciary duties under US federal law, DC plan managers had been reluctant to meaningfully incorporate private markets exposure into DC plans, including 401(k)s. Structurally, the DC pension system in the US prefers underlying fund allocations to provide daily liquidity and pricing as well as highly standardized purchase and redemption procedures.

Next to Partners Group's customized mandate solutions and traditional private markets offerings, the firm has been a global leader in managing private markets programs with liquidity features since 2001. In 2015, Partners Group became the first private markets investment manager to develop offerings for the world's three largest DC markets, the US, UK and Australia. As of 30 June 2020, Partners Group manages around USD 24 billion of AuM in liquid and semi-liquid programs, of which around USD 1 billion stems predominantly from open-ended DC investment programs for the UK and Australia.

André Frei, Partner and Co-Chief Executive Officer, adds: "The Information Letter issued by the US Department of Labor is a major milestone. It not only enables Partners Group to help modernize the US DC market and provide participants with potentially improved retirement outcomes, but it also offers the DC pension system vital access to the broader economy and the opportunity to be a substantial future investor in the growing proportion of American businesses that prefer not to list publicly. As with our UK and Australian DC offerings, we expect the guidance to translate into modest demand from US DC clients initially. However, we anticipate realizing the full potential of our pioneering global DC efforts over the long term."

USD 4.3 billion invested in transformative businesses and assets in H1 2020

Partners Group invested a total of USD 4.3 billion (H1 2019: USD 6.9 billion) on behalf of its clients across all private markets asset classes in H1 2020, with a significant proportion of these investments undertaken in Q1. In Q2, the firm's private markets professionals worked intensively to guide portfolio companies and assets through the COVID-19 crisis, by allocating leadership, operational and financial resources to ensure business continuity and preserve liquidity, while safeguarding the health and safety of portfolio company employees.

The firm deployed USD 3.1 billion (73% of total investment volume) in direct assets, of which a total of USD 2.4 billion was invested as equity in individual businesses and USD 0.7 billion was invested in corporate debt. To complement its direct asset investments, the firm invested USD 1.2 billion (27% of total investment volume) in portfolio assets. These portfolio assets include secondary investments in globally diversified private markets portfolios and select primary commitments to other private markets managers.

David Layton, Partner and Co-Chief Executive Officer, comments: "Due to the measures imposed to contain the COVID-19 outbreak, we are observing an amplification of long-term trends and themes in the operating model of many businesses and assets across our investment portfolios. While a small number of portfolio companies are going through challenges, the overall outperformance of our private markets portfolios during this period compared to their relevant public markets benchmarks was driven by our focus on sectors, such as outsourced contract manufacturing, software product engineering, digital outsourcing solutions, renewable energy and last-mile logistics."

Guidance on gross client demand for full-year 2020

Due to the market uncertainty and general disruption caused by COVID-19, the firm did not confirm its guidance on full-year expected gross client demand as of 17 March 2020. Considering the potential for temporarily limited investment volumes and longer conversion periods for new commitments, Partners Group today anticipates gross client demand of USD 12-15 billion for the full-year 2020, together with USD -7.5 to -9.0 billion in tail-down effects from the more mature, closed-ended investment programs and potential redemptions from evergreen programs.

Conference call today

Partners Group's senior management will hold a conference call today at 9am CEST. To register for the call, please click here or use the contact details at the end of this press release.

Key dates 2020 / 2021

8 September 2020

Interim results and Interim Report as of 30 June 2020

14 January 2021

Announcement of AuM as of 31 December 2020

16 March 2021

Annual results and Annual Report as of 31 December 2020

12 May 2021

Annual General Meeting of shareholders

15 July 2021

Announcement of AuM as of 30 June 2021

7 September 2021

Interim results and Interim Report as of 30 June 2021

About Partners Group

Partners Group is a leading global private markets investment manager. Since 1996, the firm has invested over USD 135 billion in private equity, private real estate, private debt and private infrastructure on behalf of its clients globally. Partners Group is a committed, responsible investor and aims to create broad stakeholder impact through its active ownership and development of growing businesses, attractive real estate and essential infrastructure. With over USD 96 billion in assets under management as of 30 June 2020, Partners Group serves a broad range of institutional investors, sovereign wealth funds, family offices and private individuals globally. The firm employs more than 1,500 diverse professionals across 20 offices worldwide and has regional headquarters in Baar-Zug, Switzerland; Denver, USA; and Singapore. It has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 2006 (symbol: PGHN). For more information, please visit www.partnersgroup.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Shareholder relations contact

Philip Sauer

Phone: +41 41 784 66 60

Email: philip.sauer@partnersgroup.com

Media relations contact

Jenny Blinch Phone: +44 207 575 2571

Email: jenny.blinch@partnersgroup.com




Provider
Channel
Contact
Tensid EQS Ltd., Switzerland
www.tensid.ch
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
marco@tensid.ch
+41 41 763 00 50
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG
01:05aPRESS RELEASE : Partners Group reports total AuM of USD 96.3 billion as of 30 Ju..
TE
07/10PARTNERS : CORRECTED PRESS RELEASE - Seabras Group Subsidiaries Emerge from Chap..
AQ
07/09PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG : half-yearly sales release
07/03PARTNERS : COBALT advised a joint venture of the clients of Partners Group and N..
AQ
06/03PRESS RELEASE : Partners Group provides interim business development update due ..
TE
06/03PARTNERS GROUP : welcomes guidance from US Department of Labor on inclusion of p..
PR
05/15PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/13NOTIFICATION : Partners Group announces results of Annual General Meeting of sha..
TE
05/13PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG : Proxy Statments
CO
04/23NOTIFICATION : Partners Group appoints Chief Financial Officer; new member of th..
TE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 350 M 1 432 M 1 432 M
Net income 2020 695 M 737 M 737 M
Net cash 2020 727 M 772 M 772 M
P/E ratio 2020 34,5x
Yield 2020 2,73%
Capitalization 23 578 M 25 043 M 25 017 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 16,9x
Nbr of Employees 1 464
Free-Float 67,0%
Chart PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Partners Group Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 894,63 CHF
Last Close Price 892,40 CHF
Spread / Highest target 12,1%
Spread / Average Target 0,25%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
André Frei Co-Chief Executive Officer
David Layton Co-Chief Executive Officer
Steffen Meister Executive Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Knecht Chief Operating Officer & General Counsel
Hans Ploos van Amstel Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG0.56%25 043
EQT AB69.33%19 137
DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG-28.77%475
AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA-64.10%446
MBB SE-9.14%416
CAPMAN OYJ-19.07%337
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group