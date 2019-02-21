Log in
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG

(PGHN)
Press release: Partners Group sells stake in Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport's passenger terminal

02/21/2019 | 07:05am EST


Press release


Baar-Zug, Switzerland, 21 February 2019

Partners Group sells stake in Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport's passenger terminal

Partners Group, the global private markets investment manager, has completed, on behalf of its clients, the sale of its stake in the passenger terminal at the award-winning Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport (BBTCA) to its investment consortium partner, institutional investors advised by J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

Partners Group, together with its partners in the Nieuport Aviation consortium, acquired the BBTCA passenger terminal from Porter Aviation Holdings Inc. in January 2015. Over the last four years, Nieuport Aviation has added significant value to the terminal, including helping to secure key approvals to facilitate building a US border pre-clearance facility, as well as completing a major upgrade of the terminal that added more spacious passenger lounges, new food, beverage and retail concessions, and an additional gate.

Todd Bright, Partner, Head of Private Infrastructure Americas, Partners Group, states: "We are proud to have supported the creation and growth of Nieuport Aviation together with our consortium partners and believe that as entrepreneurial owners, we have added real passenger value by enhancing the services offered in the BBTCA terminal. With the completion of the terminal upgrade project, we concluded a major value creation program and therefore felt the time was right to divest our stake on behalf of our clients."

Partners Group has completed a number of exits on behalf of its private infrastructure investors recently. In January 2018, the firm sold its stake in the Victorian Comprehensive Cancer Centre, a cancer research, treatment and education centre developed under a public-private partnership in Melbourne, Australia, to AMP Capital's Community Infrastructure Fund. In March 2018, Partners Group sold its ownership stake in Silicon Ranch Corporation, a leading developer, owner and operator of solar energy facilities in the US, to Shell.

About Partners Group

Partners Group is a global private markets investment management firm with EUR 73 billion (USD 83 billion) in investment programs under management in private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure and private debt. The firm manages a broad range of customized portfolios for an international clientele of institutional investors. Partners Group is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland and has offices in Denver, Houston, New York, São Paulo, London, Guernsey, Paris, Luxembourg, Milan, Munich, Dubai, Mumbai, Singapore, Manila, Shanghai, Seoul, Tokyo and Sydney. The firm employs over 1,200 people and is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (symbol: PGHN) with a major ownership by its partners and employees.

Investor relations contact
Philip Sauer
Phone: +41 41 784 66 60
Email: philip.sauer@partnersgroup.com

Media relations contact
Jenny Blinch
Phone: +44 207 575 2571
Email: jenny.blinch@partnersgroup.com

www.partnersgroup.com




