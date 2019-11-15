Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Partners Group Holding AG    PGHN   CH0024608827

PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG

(PGHN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Press release: Partners Group to sell stake in Action, Europe's leading non-food discount retailer, to Hellman & Friedman

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/15/2019 | 06:05am EST

Press release

Baar-Zug, Switzerland; 15 November 2019

Partners Group to sell stake in Action, Europe's leading non-food discount retailer, to Hellman & Friedman

Partners Group, the global private markets investment manager, has agreed to sell its minority equity stake in Action ("the Company"), Europe's leading non-food discount retailer, on behalf of its clients. The stake will be acquired by Hellman & Friedman ("H&F"), a leading private equity investment firm. Partners Group has held its position in the Company, on behalf of its clients, since 2011. The transaction values Action at an enterprise value of EUR 10.25 billion.

Established in 1993, Netherlands-headquartered Action operated 1,325 stores across seven countries and employed around 46,000 staff as of 2018. Its core product assortment includes decoration, DIY, garden and outdoor, household goods, multimedia, sports, stationery and hobby, toys and entertainment, food and drink, laundry and cleaning, personal care, pets, clothing and linen. Action uses large-scale procurement, flexible assortment, optimal distribution and a cost-conscious corporate culture to ensure very low prices for its customers, with the promise of "more than you expect for less than you imagine". Its business model differs from that of more traditional retailers because only around 35% of its total product range is fixed; the "element of surprise" is essential to its retail format. Action generated net sales of over EUR 4 billion in 2018.

Walter Keller, Partner, who led the transaction for Partners Group and worked with management and investment company 3i on the board of the Company, comments: "Partners Group is pleased to have been able to support the Company through its rapid expansion across Europe over the past eight years. Action has been able to generate extraordinary growth by combining an entrepreneurial culture with a unique retail format. The Company's guiding belief that customers deserve big smiles and small prices has proved hugely compelling to a diverse customer base. While the sale of our stake in Action generates a very attractive return for our clients, we leave the Company extremely well-positioned for continued future growth."

Patrick Healy, Chief Executive of Hellman & Friedman, says: "Action's huge success has been driven by a unique and scalable value proposition built on exceptionally low prices and a distinctive customer experience, supported by a singular focus on operational excellence. We expect favorable growth trends in value retailing to continue and Action is strongly positioned to further capitalize on these, with significant opportunity to extend its footprint across Europe. 3i and Partners Group have done an exceptional job stewarding Action, and we look forward to working with 3i and with Action's best-in-class management team to continue delivering value for Action's customers."

About Partners Group
Partners Group is a global private markets investment management firm with EUR 80 billion (USD 91 billion) in investment programs under management in private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure and private debt. The firm manages a broad range of customized portfolios for an international clientele of institutional investors. Partners Group is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland and has offices in Denver, Houston, Toronto, New York, São Paulo, London, Guernsey, Paris, Luxembourg, Milan, Munich, Dubai, Mumbai, Singapore, Manila, Shanghai, Seoul, Tokyo and Sydney. The firm employs over 1,300 people and is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (symbol: PGHN) with a major ownership by its partners and employees. www.partnersgroup.com

About Hellman & Friedman

Hellman & Friedman is a leading private equity investment firm with offices in San Francisco, New York, and London. Since its founding in 1984, Hellman & Friedman has raised over USD 50 billion of committed capital. The firm focuses on investing in superior business franchises with strong growth and serving as a value-added partner to management in select industries including software, financial services, business & information services, healthcare, internet & media, and retail & consumer. For more information, please visit www.hf.com.

Partners Group investor relations contact
Philip Sauer
Phone: +41 41 784 66 60
Email: philip.sauer@partnersgroup.com

Partners Group media relations contact
Jenny Blinch
Phone: +44 207 575 2571
Email: jenny.blinch@partnersgroup.com

Hellman & Friedman media relations contact
Finsbury
Charles O'Brien / Alastair Elwen
Phone: +44 20 7251 3801
Email: h&f@finsbury.com




Provider
Channel
Contact
Tensid EQS Ltd., Switzerland
www.tensid.ch
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
marco@tensid.ch
+41 41 763 00 50
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG
06:05aPRESS RELEASE : Partners Group to sell stake in Action, Europe's leading non-foo..
TE
11/06VALUE PARTNERS : Trade war reprieve, China consumer to boost equities in 2020 - ..
RE
10/07PRESS RELEASE : Partners Group to exit Vermaat Groep B.V., the Dutch market lead..
TE
10/03PRESS RELEASE : Partners Group launches ASX-listed private debt offering at AUD ..
TE
09/24Sweden's EQT Valued at $6.56 Billion
DJ
09/20PRESS RELEASE : Partners Group to acquire 50% stake in Latin American power gene..
TE
09/20PARTNERS : ADDING and REPLACING Glenfarne Affiliate EnfraGen Adds to Power Asset..
BU
09/10PRESS RELEASE : Partners Group reports H1 2019 financials: strong increase in re..
TE
09/09PRESS RELEASE : Partners Group commits to second unitranche investment in Asia w..
TE
09/09PRESS RELEASE : Partners Group acquires BCR Group, a leading retail display solu..
TE
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 1 449 M
EBIT 2019 916 M
Net income 2019 822 M
Finance 2019 214 M
Yield 2019 2,99%
P/E ratio 2019 26,0x
P/E ratio 2020 23,6x
EV / Sales2019 14,5x
EV / Sales2020 12,8x
Capitalization 21 162 M
Chart PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Partners Group Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 861,00  CHF
Last Close Price 797,00  CHF
Spread / Highest target 15,4%
Spread / Average Target 8,03%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
André Frei Co-Chief Executive Officer
David Layton Co-Chief Executive Officer
Steffen Meister Executive Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Knecht Chief Operating Officer & General Counsel
Philip Sauer Co-Chief Financial Officer & IR Contact
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG33.72%21 437
AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA16.14%1 196
DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG12.37%625
ALARIS ROYALTY CORP.29.61%609
MBB SE-10.96%415
CAPMAN OYJ36.55%340
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group