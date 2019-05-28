Log in
PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC

(PRTY)
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces It is Investigating Claims Against Party City Holdco Inc. and Encourages Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

05/28/2019 | 09:26pm EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Party City Holdco Inc. (“Party City” or “the Company”) (NYSE: PRTY) for violations of state laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2019
