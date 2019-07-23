Log in
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Party City Holdco Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

0
07/23/2019 | 02:29pm EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Party City Holdco Inc. (“Party City” or “the Company”) (NYSE: PRTY) for violations of state laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 488 M
EBIT 2019 303 M
Net income 2019 127 M
Debt 2019 1 683 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 4,15x
P/E ratio 2020 3,10x
EV / Sales2019 0,89x
EV / Sales2020 0,81x
Capitalization 523 M
Chart PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC
Duration : Period :
Party City Holdco Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 13,21  $
Last Close Price 5,58  $
Spread / Highest target 223%
Spread / Average Target 137%
Spread / Lowest Target 43,4%
Managers
NameTitle
James Martin Harrison Chief Executive Officer & Director
Norman S. Matthews Chairman
Daniel J. Sullivan Chief Financial Officer
Todd M. Abbrecht Director
Steven J. Collins Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC-44.09%523
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY34.79%13 602
NEXT37.31%8 765
KINGFISHER PLC (ADR)--.--%5 777
OLLIE'S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS INC31.81%5 566
JARIR MARKETING COMPANY--.--%5 426
