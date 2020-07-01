Log in
PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.

(PRTY)
Party City Holdco : Annual Meeting

07/01/2020 | 02:19pm EDT

The Annual Meeting will be reconvened and held virtually on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at approximately 8:30 a.m. (eastern daylight time) at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/PRTY2020, with online check-in beginning at 8:20 a.m. on July 2, 2020. Ample time should be allowed for the check-in procedures. In the event of difficulties during the check-in time or during the reconvened Annual Meeting, technical support at the number posted on the Annual Meeting log-in page should be consulted.

To participate in the Annual Meeting, stockholders of record will need the 16-digit control number included in their Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials or on the instructions that accompanied their proxy materials.

The Company's proxy statement and fiscal 2019 Annual Report to stockholders are available at www.proxyvote.com as well as the Investor Relations section of our website at investor.partycity.com.

Disclaimer

Party City Holdco Inc. published this content on 02 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2020 18:18:03 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 787 M - -
Net income 2020 -592 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 550 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,27x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 141 M 141 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 14 350
Free-Float 72,8%
Technical analysis trends PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 2,25 $
Last Close Price 1,49 $
Spread / Highest target 168%
Spread / Average Target 51,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bradley M. Weston President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Norman S. Matthews Chairman
Marc Ehle Chief Operating Officer
Todd E. Vogensen Chief Financial Officer
James Martin Harrison Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.-36.32%141
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY41.04%15 239
NEXT PLC-30.27%7 727
OLLIE'S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS, INC.49.52%6 353
JARIR MARKETING COMPANY-11.84%4 670
JUMBO S.A.-13.75%2 450
