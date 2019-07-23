Log in
PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC

(PRTY)
Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Party City Holdco Inc. – PRTY

07/23/2019 | 01:15pm EDT

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) resulting from allegations that Party City may have violated state laws.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Party City investors. If you purchased shares of Party City please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1627.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 488 M
EBIT 2019 303 M
Net income 2019 127 M
Debt 2019 1 683 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 4,15x
P/E ratio 2020 3,10x
EV / Sales2019 0,89x
EV / Sales2020 0,81x
Capitalization 523 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 13,21  $
Last Close Price 5,58  $
Spread / Highest target 223%
Spread / Average Target 137%
Spread / Lowest Target 43,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Martin Harrison Chief Executive Officer & Director
Norman S. Matthews Chairman
Daniel J. Sullivan Chief Financial Officer
Todd M. Abbrecht Director
Steven J. Collins Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC-44.09%523
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY34.79%13 602
NEXT37.31%8 765
KINGFISHER PLC (ADR)--.--%5 777
OLLIE'S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS INC31.81%5 566
JARIR MARKETING COMPANY--.--%5 426
