PAS Group Ltd    PGR   AU000000PGR2

PAS GROUP LTD

(PGR)
  Report  
No quotes available
-- AUD   --.--%
08:23pPAS : Appendix 3Z Final Director's Interest Notice
PU
04:53pPAS : Results of AGM
PU
11/21PAS : Chairman and CEO Addresses to Shareholders
PU
PAS : Appendix 3Z Final Director's Interest Notice

0
11/24/2019 | 08:23pm EST

Appendix 3Z Final Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.3

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity THE PAS GROUP LIMITED

ABN 25 169 477 463

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of director

Craig Holland

Date of last notice

14 March 2017

Date that director ceased to be director

22 November 2019

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

10,000 Fully paid Ordinary shares

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Z Page 1

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of interest

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest

Not applicable

Number & class of securities

Not applicable

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract

NA

Nature of interest

NA

Name of registered holder

NA

(if issued securities)

No. and class of securities to which

NA

interest relates

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Z Page 2

11/3/2002

Disclaimer

PAS Group Limited published this content on 25 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2019 01:22:07 UTC
