PAS : FY2019 Half Year Results Presentation

Operational Highlights - Online & Customer Loyalty

• Online sales continued to trend upwards now representing 16.9% of the Group's total retail sales in H1 FY2019, up from 14.0% in H1 FY2018.

• Total online sales growth of 11.0% was achieved in addition to the 25.5% in H1 FY2018.

• Online revenue from email campaigns has increased by 45% through use of our new Customer Data Platform.

• Targeted social advertising achieved an 11x ROI across all campaigns.

• Since launching the new Review Loyalty App in September 2018 (including the first time launch on Android), active user numbers have increased by 33% and ATV has increased by 3% driving a 75% increase in revenue compared to H1 FY2018.

• Our VIP Dress Circle membership for our most loyal members has grown by 26%, with an average monthly active rate of 78% contributing 4.7% of total loyalty sales.

• The strong take-up of Myer/DJ Dropship channels continued.

• A new Black Pepper Loyalty program was launched in December 2018 assisting to drive total Loyalty membership up to 1,169,000 members - an increase of 24% since June 2018 and 40% since December 2017.

• The Review, Black Pepper and Yarra Trail brands have successfully been migrated onto a new email platform resulting in annual cost reductions and simpler integration with existing systems whilst delivering increased visibility and control.

• The Marco Polo website was refreshed and supported by further investment in digital marketing.