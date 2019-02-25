PAS : FY2019 Half Year Results Presentation

•Online sales grew11.0%on top of the25.5%growth achieved in H1 FY2018.
•Successful delivery ofc.$20mof new contract wins inDesignworks announced during FY2018 drove a strong and sustainable wholesale sales result.
•A decline in like-for-like Retail sales due to the continuation of challenging trading conditions in the current retail environment. This impact was felt most notably by reduced concession sales experienced in Department Stores.
•Gross profit margin of50.3%was reflective of the significantincrease in the Group's wholesale v retail customer mix.
•CODB decrease of4.0%of sales due to tight cost control, economies of scale achieved through Designworks expansion and strategic portfolio rationalisation.
1 Underlying EBITDA is a non-IFRS unaudited measure defined for the purpose of this document as earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation, non-recurring income/expenditure and certain non-cash items such as share based payment expenses recognised in accordance with AASB 2Share-based payment.
Financial Summary
H1 FY2019
H1 FY2018
Total Revenue
$143.7 million
$130.3 million
Underlying EBITDA
$6.7 million
$9.3 million
Statutory EBITDA
$5.7 million
$8.4 million
NPAT
$1.3 million
$3.0 million
•Continued strong growth in loyalty programs with total membership up YoY333,000 (40%)to1,169,000and now representing78%of total Retail sales.
•The Group continued its strategic retail portfolio rationalisation which culminated in the closure of25marginal or unprofitable retail stores since 31 December 2017.
•Whilst we have tempered our new store roll-out program in line with our strategy, we have continued to open new stores in targeted locations, with3 new storesopening during the period in targeted and strategic locations.
•Whilst the success of the Designworks wholesale business in growing sales by51%resulted in an increased working capital draw, the Groups total working capital as a % sales decreased by 40 bps reflecting strong inventory management.
•Implementation of international swimwear infrastructure includingdedicated sales team based in the US.
•Online sales continued to trend upwards now representing16.9%of the Group'stotal retail sales in H1 FY2019, up from14.0%in H1 FY2018.
•Total online sales growth of11.0%was achieved in addition to the25.5%in H1 FY2018.
•Online revenue from email campaigns has increased by45%through use of our new Customer Data Platform.
•Targeted social advertising achieved an11xROI across all campaigns.
•Since launching the new Review Loyalty App in September 2018 (including the first time launch on Android), active user numbers have increased by33%and ATV has increased by3%driving a75%increase in revenue compared to H1 FY2018.
•Our VIP Dress Circle membership for our most loyal members has grown by26%, with an average monthly active rate of78%contributing4.7%of total loyalty sales.
•The strong take-up of Myer/DJ Dropship channels continued.
•A new Black Pepper Loyalty program was launched in December 2018 assisting to drive total Loyalty membership up to1,169,000members-an increase of24%since June 2018 and40%since December 2017.
•The Review, Black Pepper and Yarra Trail brands have successfully been migrated onto a new email platform resulting in annual cost reductions and simpler integration with existing systems whilst delivering increased visibility and control.
•The Marco Polo website was refreshed and supported by further investment in digital marketing.
•A number of brands were launched on local marketplaces across eBay, Catch Group and Amazon, with more planned to go live in H2 FY2019 including a brand new Russell Athletic E-Commerce site that will be launched in H2 FY2019.
Wholesale, Design & Distribution
H1 FY2019 Wholesale Sales up $18.6m (32.1%) to $76.4 million
Designworks
•The increase in wholesale sales reflects the successful execution and strong customer take-up of new Designworks contracts and sustained increases in previous contracts including:
Successful execution and delivery of the new Coles Women's Mixrange;
A full year of Lonsdale in Target;
The highly successful relaunch of our Suburban brand in Target, which has performed ahead of expectations;
Continued growth in Sports Equipment following new licence agreement with Dunlop and The Australian Open;
Continued growth in Footwear, including the successful launch of Lonsdale footwear in Target; and
Relaunch of Russell Athletic in January 2019 with strong early orders received.
•With an encouraging pipeline of orders going forward, Designworks is well positioned for continued sustainable growth in H2 FY2019 and beyond.
Other Wholesale
•The strategic closure of Independent Wholesale and transition to Retail within Black Pepper has begun successfully with final Independent orders now delivered.
•The Group has invested further in infrastructure to support the international growth of JETS. Whilst early signs are encouraging, realising the full benefit of this ongoing investment in new markets will take longer than originally anticipated.
PAS Group Limited published this content on 25 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2019 06:31:09 UTC