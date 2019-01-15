PAS : H1 FY 2019 Trading Update

ASX and Media Release

16 January 2019

H1 FY2019 Trading Update

The PAS Group Limited (ASX: PGR) (PAS or the Company) announces that post the Christmas trading period the Company expects that H1 FY2019 statutory EBITDA will be towards the lower end of the $5.0 million to $7.0 million range announced to the market on 30 November 2018.

Please note that all figures in this release are subject to finalisation and review by the company's auditors.

The PAS Group Citadel-MAGNUS Mr. Eric Morris Mr. Matthew Gregorowski Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director (02) 9290 3033 (03) 9902 5501

