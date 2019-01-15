Log in
PAS : H1 FY 2019 Trading Update

01/15/2019 | 08:19pm EST

ASX and Media Release

16 January 2019

H1 FY2019 Trading Update

Page 1 of 1

The PAS Group Limited (ASX: PGR) (PAS or the Company) announces that post the Christmas trading period the Company expects that H1 FY2019 statutory EBITDA will be towards the lower end of the $5.0 million to $7.0 million range announced to the market on 30 November 2018.

Please note that all figures in this release are subject to finalisation and review by the company's auditors.

-ENDS-

For further information, please contact:

The PAS Group

Citadel-MAGNUS

Mr. Eric Morris

Mr. Matthew Gregorowski

Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director

(02) 9290 3033

(03) 9902 5501

17 Hardner Road, Mt Waverley Vic 3149 AUSTRALIA Tel +61 3 9902 5555 Fax +61 3 9902 5500www.thepasgroup.com.auACN 169 477 463

Disclaimer

PAS Group Limited published this content on 16 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2019 01:18:10 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 279 M
EBIT 2019 8,30 M
Net income 2019 5,90 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 10,4%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,12x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,11x
Capitalization 32,8 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eric Morris Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Adam Louis Gray Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Venter Chief Operations Officer
Marcus Crowe Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Craig Holland Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PAS GROUP LTD24
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL3.85%83 004
KERING-3.38%57 627
FAST RETAILING CO LTD2.18%53 952
ROSS STORES9.63%33 586
GAP-1.67%9 662
