PAS : H1 FY 2019 Trading Update

ASX and Media Release
16 January 2019
H1 FY2019 Trading Update
Page 1 of 1
The PAS Group Limited (ASX: PGR) (PAS or the Company) announces that post the Christmas trading period the Company expects that H1 FY2019 statutory EBITDA will be towards the lower end of the $5.0 million to $7.0 million range announced to the market on 30 November 2018.
Please note that all figures in this release are subject to finalisation and review by the company's auditors.
-ENDS-
For further information, please contact:
|
The PAS Group
|
Citadel-MAGNUS
|
Mr. Eric Morris
|
Mr. Matthew Gregorowski
|
Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
|
(02) 9290 3033
|
(03) 9902 5501
17 Hardner Road, Mt Waverley Vic 3149 AUSTRALIA Tel +61 3 9902 5555 Fax +61 3 9902 5500www.thepasgroup.com.auACN 169 477 463
Disclaimer
PAS Group Limited published this content on 16 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2019 01:18:10 UTC