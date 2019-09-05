Log in
PAS GROUP LTD

(PGR)
PAS : PGR Annual Geneal Meeting 2019

09/05/2019

ASX Announcement

Friday, 6 September 2019

PGR ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2019

The PAS Group Limited (ASX: PGR) confirms its Annual General Meeting will be held on Friday, 22 November 2019 commencing at 11.00am (Melbourne time) at its head office (Meeting Room 1) at 17 Hardner Road, Mount Waverley, Victoria 3149.

-ENDS-

For further information, please contact:

The PAS Group

Citadel-MAGNUS

Mr. Eric Morris

Mr. Matthew Gregorowski

Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director

(02) 8234 0100

(03) 9902 5555

Mr. Marcus Crowe

Chief Financial Officer & Company Secretary

(03) 9902 5555

17 Hardner Road, Mt Waverley Vic 3149 AUSTRALIA Tel +61 3 9902 5555 Fax +61 3 9902 5500 www.thepasgroup.com.au ACN 169 477 463

Disclaimer

PAS Group Limited published this content on 06 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2019 00:46:04 UTC
