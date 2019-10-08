Log in
PAS Group Ltd    PGR   AU000000PGR2

PAS GROUP LTD

(PGR)
  Report  
No quotes available
-- AUD   --.--%
08:26pPAS : PGR Appendix 3B
PU
09/05PAS : PGR Annual Geneal Meeting 2019
PU
02/25PAS : FY2019 Half Year Results Announcement
PU
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

PAS : PGR Appendix 3B

10/08/2019 | 08:26pm EDT

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement,

application for quotation of additional securities

and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13

Name of entity

The PAS Group Limited

ABN

25 169 477 463

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

1

2

3

+Class of +securities issued or to be issued

Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued

Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid

+securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for

payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

Unquoted performance rights to acquire fully paid ordinary shares in the Company on vesting.

Issue of 1,938,462 performance rights to one senior executive.

On satisfaction of the vesting conditions attaching to the performance rights, each performance right will entitle the holder to receive one fully paid ordinary share in the Company for no monetary consideration. In relation to those performance rights referred to in 2 - if vested, they are exercisable from 30 June 2022 to 30 June 2034.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 1

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

4 Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?

If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:

  • the date from which they do
  • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
  • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment

No. Shares issued on vesting of the performance rights will, however, rank equally with existing fully paid ordinary shares in the Company from the date of issue.

5

Issue price or consideration

Nil

6 Purpose of the issue

(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

Employee incentives issued under the Company's long term incentive plan.

6a

6b

Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?

If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i

The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed

No

N/A

6c

6d

Number of +securities issued N/A without security holder approval under rule 7.1

Number of +securities issued N/A with security holder approval under rule 7.1A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 2

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

6e

Number of +securities issued

N/A

with security holder approval

under rule 7.3, or another specific

security holder approval (specify

date of meeting)

6f

6g

6h

6i

7

Number of +securities issued N/A under an exception in rule 7.2

If +securities issued under rule N/A 7.1A, was issue price at least 75%

of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the

+issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.

If +securities were issued under

N/A

rule

7.1A

for

non-cash

consideration,

state

date on

which valuation of consideration

was released to ASX Market

Announcements

Calculate the entity's remaining

N/A

issue capacity under rule 7.1 and

rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1

and release to ASX Market

Announcements

+Issue dates

1,938,462 performance rights were issued on

Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX

3 October 2019

(refer to the definition of issue date in rule

19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro

rata entitlement issue must comply with the

applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.

Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

8 Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

Number

+Class

136,690,860

Fully paid ordinary

shares

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 3

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

  1. Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
  2. Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)

Number+Class

See Schedule attached

N/A

Part 2 - Pro rata issue

11 Is security holder approval N/A required?

12

Is the issue renounceable or non-

N/A

renounceable?

13

Ratio in which the +securities will

N/A

be offered

14

+Class of +securities to which the

N/A

offer relates

15

+Record date to determine

N/A

entitlements

16 Will holdings on different N/A registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?

  1. Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions
  2. Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents

Note: Security holders must be told how their entitlements are to be dealt with.

Cross reference: rule 7.7.

N/A

N/A

  • 19 Closing date for receipt of N/A acceptances or renunciations

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 4

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B New issue announcement

  1. Names of any underwriters
  2. Amount of any underwriting fee or commission
  3. Names of any brokers to the issue
  4. Fee or commission payable to the broker to the issue
  5. Amount of any handling fee payable to brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on behalf of security holders

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

  1. If the issue is contingent on N/A security holders' approval, the
    date of the meeting
  2. Date entitlement and acceptance N/A form and offer documents will be
    sent to persons entitled
  3. If the entity has issued options, N/A and the terms entitle option holders to participate on exercise,
    the date on which notices will be sent to option holders
  1. Date rights trading will begin (if applicable)
  2. Date rights trading will end (if applicable)
  3. How do security holders sell their entitlements in full through a broker?

N/A

N/A

N/A

31

How do security holders sell part

N/A

of their entitlements through a

broker and accept for the balance?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

PAS Group Limited published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2019 00:25:03 UTC
