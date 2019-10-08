PAS : PGR Appendix 3B

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Part 1 - All issues
You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).
1
2
3
+Class of +securities issued or to be issued
Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid
+securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for
payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)
Unquoted performance rights to acquire fully paid ordinary shares in the Company on vesting.
Issue of 1,938,462 performance rights to one senior executive.
On satisfaction of the vesting conditions attaching to the performance rights, each performance right will entitle the holder to receive one fully paid ordinary share in the Company for no monetary consideration. In relation to those performance rights referred to in 2 - if vested, they are exercisable from 30 June 2022 to 30 June 2034.
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
04/03/2013
Appendix 3B Page 1
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
4 Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
the date from which they do
the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
No. Shares issued on vesting of the performance rights will, however, rank equally with existing fully paid ordinary shares in the Company from the date of issue.
5
Issue price or consideration
Nil
6 Purpose of the issue
(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)
Employee incentives issued under the Company's long term incentive plan.
6a
6b
Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?
If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the+securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i
The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed
No
N/A
6c
6d
Number of +securities issued N/A without security holder approval under rule 7.1
Number of +securities issued N/A with security holder approval under rule 7.1A
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
Appendix 3B Page 2
04/03/2013
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
6e
Number of +securities issued
N/A
with security holder approval
under rule 7.3, or another specific
security holder approval (specify
date of meeting)
6f
6g
6h
6i
7
Number of +securities issued N/A under an exception in rule 7.2
If +securities issued under rule N/A 7.1A, was issue price at least 75%
of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the
+issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.
If +securities were issued under
N/A
rule
7.1A
for
non-cash
consideration,
state
date on
which valuation of consideration
was released to ASX Market
Announcements
Calculate the entity's remaining
N/A
issue capacity under rule 7.1 and
rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1
and release to ASX Market
Announcements
+Issue dates
1,938,462 performance rights were issued on
Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX
3 October 2019
(refer to the definition of issue date in rule
19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro
rata entitlement issue must comply with the
applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.
Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.
8 Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
Number
+Class
136,690,860
Fully paid ordinary
shares
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
04/03/2013
Appendix 3B Page 3
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
Number and+class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)
Number+Class
See Schedule attached
N/A
Part 2 - Pro rata issue
11 Is security holder approval N/A required?
12
Is the issue renounceable or non-
N/A
renounceable?
13
Ratio in which the +securities will
N/A
be offered
14
+Class of +securities to which the
N/A
offer relates
15
+Record date to determine
N/A
entitlements
16 Will holdings on different N/A registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?
Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions
Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents
Note: Security holders must be told how their entitlements are to be dealt with.
Cross reference: rule 7.7.
N/A
N/A
19 Closing date for receipt of N/A acceptances or renunciations
See chapter 19 for defined terms.
Appendix 3B Page 4
04/03/2013
Appendix 3B New issue announcement
Names of any underwriters
Amount of any underwriting fee or commission
Names of any brokers to the issue
Fee or commission payable to the broker to the issue
Amount of any handling fee payable to brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on behalf of security holders
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
If the issue is contingent onN/A security holders' approval, the
date of the meeting
Date entitlement and acceptanceN/A form and offer documents will be
sent to persons entitled
If the entity has issued options,N/A and the terms entitle option holders to participate on exercise,
the date on which notices will be sent to option holders
Date rights trading will begin (if applicable)
Date rights trading will end (if applicable)
How do security holders sell their entitlementsin full through a broker?
N/A
N/A
N/A
31
How do security holders sell part
N/A
of their entitlements through a
broker and accept for the balance?
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
04/03/2013
Appendix 3B Page 5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
PAS Group Limited published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2019 00:25:03 UTC