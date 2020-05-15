Log in
CSE BULLETIN : Name Change - Pasha Brands Ltd. (CRFT)
NE
PASHA BRANDS : Announces Debt Settlement and Restructuring of Debt
AQ
PASHA BRANDS : Announces Name Change
AQ
CSE Bulletin: Name Change - Pasha Brands Ltd. (CRFT)

05/15/2020 | 04:40pm EDT

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 15 mai/May 2020)

Pasha Brands Ltd. has announced a name change to BC Craft Supply Co. Ltd.

The shares will begin trading under the new name on May 19, 2020.

The symbol will remain “CRFT”.

Disclosure documents are available at www.thecse.com.

Please note that all open orders will be cancelled at the end of business on May 19, 2020. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders.

_________________________________

Pasha Brands Ltd. a annoncé un changement de nom pour BC Craft Supply Co. Ltd.

Les actions commenceront à être négociées sous le nouveau nom le 19 mai 2020.

Le symbole restera «CRFT».

Les documents de divulgation sont disponibles sur www.thecse.com.

Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes en cours seront annulées à la fin des activités le 19 mai 2020. Nous rappelons aux concessionnaires de ressaisir leurs commandes.

Effective Date/Date effective:

Le 19 mai/May 2020

Symbol/symbole :

CRFT

NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP:

07335D102

NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN:

CA07335D1024

Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN:

70259T206/CA70259T2065

 

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Si vous avez des questions ou si vous avez besoin d'informations supplémentaires, veuillez contacter
le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l’adresse: Listings@thecse.com


© Newsfilecorp 2020
