PASOFINO GOLD LIMITED

(VEIN)
Pasofino Gold Limited Announces Investor Relations Agreement

07/02/2020 | 04:30pm EDT

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2020) - Pasofino Gold Limited (TSXV: VEIN) (FSE: N071) ("Pasofino" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged GRA Enterprises LLC (the "Consultant") to provide investor relations services pursuant to a consulting agreement dated July 1, 2020. Services will include the production and publication of investor bulletins, distribution of investor bulletins to the Consultant's e-mail list, and posts via the Consultant's blogs and social media accounts. In consideration of these services, the Company has paid the Consultant a fee of US$30,000 for a 6-month contract. The Consultant is an arm's length party to the Company and does not currently own any securities of the Company as at the date hereof but may purchase securities in the Company from time to time for investment purposes. The consulting agreement with the Consultant is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Pasofino Gold Ltd.

Pasofino Gold Ltd. is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company. For further information, please visit www.pasofinogold.com or contact:

Steve Dunn, President & CEO
T: (416) 361-2827
E: dunnsteve@protonmail.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" that are based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "seek", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "suggest", "indicate" and other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur, and include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's plans with respect to the proposed transaction with ARX, completion of the transactions described herein, the ability to raise the funds to finance its ongoing business activities including the acquisition of mineral projects and the exploration and development of its projects. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to, the results of exploration activities; the ability of the Company to complete further exploration activities; the ability of the Company to complete transactions on terms announced; timing and availability of external financing on acceptable terms and those risk factors outlined in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis as filed on SEDAR. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/59075


© Newsfilecorp 2020
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -1,57 M -1,16 M -1,16 M
Net cash 2019 0,15 M 0,11 M 0,11 M
P/E ratio 2019 -0,55x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 28,0 M 20,6 M 20,6 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 97,3%
Chart PASOFINO GOLD LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Pasofino Gold Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen R. Dunn Chief Executive Officer & Director
Krisztian Toth Chairman
Christian Scovenna Independent Director & SVP-Corporate Development
Edward Milewski Director
Darryl Levitt Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PASOFINO GOLD LIMITED141.18%21
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION41.43%26 535
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED65.41%8 189
EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED58.42%7 093
HARMONY GOLD MINING COMPANY LIMITED47.56%2 664
KOZA ALTIN ISLETMELERI AS--.--%1 863
