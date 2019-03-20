Pason : Chint Power Systems Introduces Energy Storage Solution for C&I Customers, Integrates Pason Power's Energy Intelligence Software

Pason
Power, a provider of adaptive intelligent software for energy
assets, and Chint Power Systems (CPS), a market leading manufacturer of
solar and energy storage power conversion equipment, announced today
that CPS has chosen Pason Power’s software to be integrated into its
Energy Storage System as the exclusive platform for commercial and
industrial (C&I) customers. According to Navigant
Research, C&I energy storage annual capacity deployments are
forecasted to grow from 732 MW globally in 2019 to 10,861 MW in 2027.
The integrated energy storage solution fosters a simplified,
single-source procurement process for customers rather than having to
rely on multiple vendors. Additionally, hardware and software arrive
pre-built and pre-configured, making it easy for developers to install
so customers can quickly begin seeing the benefits. By pre-integrating
with CPS’s energy storage solution, Pason Power’s platform can
accurately model anticipated operating parameters, yielding more precise
results.
“We are proud to have won the business of a high caliber company such as Chint
Power Systems,” said Enrico Ladendorf, Managing Director of Pason
Power. “The integration of the Pason Power platform with the CPS systems
gives customers the ability to confidently size, procure, and install
intelligent energy
storage systems, while also providing faster delivery times and cost
certainty. The combined system enabled by our software platform can help
solar installers and project developers grow their businesses by
delivering more accurate estimates on project financial performance such
as IRR, Payback Period, and NPV.”
“As C&I energy and sustainability managers seek greater control over
their energy use, interest in energy storage is skyrocketing,” said
Ricardo Rodriguez, research analyst at Navigant Research. “To unlock the
next level of value in the C&I
storage market, stakeholders are exploiting cumulative advances in
software and analytics to enable the bundling of grid applications to
stack up multiple value streams. Balancing this complexity will require
sophisticated analytical and system control capabilities to ensure an
energy storage system provides maximum value and maintains peak
performance for as long as possible.”
Ladendorf said Pason Power’s intelligent
software platform is designed to unlock value from each phase of the
energy storage project lifecycle. “It delivers predictable and reliable
results that give confidence to developers, financiers, utilities, and
operators when deploying and managing energy storage assets,” he said.
“The platform offers a clear view into every step of the procurement and
deployment process, including visibility into the real-time performance
and aggregated savings of the system. This significantly lowers project
risks by optimizing the energy storage system to a customer’s unique and
specific power needs.”
The CPS Energy Storage Systems are designed for demand charge reduction,
time of use shifting, PV self-consumption, and back-up power
applications. Available in 30kW/65kWh or 60kW/130kWh solutions, these
turnkey UL 9540 certified systems are available and ready to meet
customer demand today.
Casey Miller, Vice President of Products and Strategy at CPS, said
adding Pason Power’s adaptive software completes the turnkey offering
from CPS. “After evaluating a number of software platforms, we chose
Pason Power because of its capable platform, its ability to maximize ROI
in a changing energy environment, and most importantly the backing of a
company with decades of experience in data management for the energy
industry,” said Miller. “With our hardware and Pason Power’s software
solution, we have been able to significantly reduce the complexity and
risk of executing small commercial storage for our customers. We have
what we believe to be the best small commercial solution for solar, and
we now have an energy storage solution that can help project developers
grow their business.”
CPS and Pason Power will present a webinar hosted by Greentech Media
(GTM) titled, “Enabling Energy Storage for Commercial Solar Developers
and Contractors” on Thursday, March 21 at 2 p.m. ET. Pason
Power’s Enrico Ladendorf and CPS’s Casey Miller will discuss how their
integrated solution works and how energy storage can be a key driver of
growing market share for solar developers and contractors. Participants
can register here.
About Pason Power
Pason Power enables customers to build, sell, operate, and support
advanced energy storage systems through its energy intelligence software
platform. Pason Power customers can confidently right-size and model the
financial performance of energy storage projects to significantly lower
project risk. The company is built on a legacy of over 25 years in the
management and security of energy data. The company is backed by its
parent company, Pason Systems Inc. (TSX:PSI), and leverages robust,
industrial technology which has established it as a world leader in
energy data management and controls automation. Pason enjoys one of the
strongest balance sheets in the industry and has a 40-year track record
of adding value through energy data.
Pason Power solutions are compatible with leading component suppliers
and enable energy storage systems that reduce costs for end users, serve
as reliable grid assets for utilities, and let developers deploy storage
systems of all sizes with confidence. For more information, please visit https://pasonpower.com
and follow us on Twitter @PasonPower
and LinkedIn pason-power.
About CPS America
CPS, Chint Power Systems America, is a subsidiary of the Chint Group (http://en.chint.com),
a publicly traded smart energy company founded in Asia in 1984. CPS
America was founded in Texas in 2009. It has invested heavily in a local
team and operates a service operations center in Dallas, warehousing and
distribution in Los Angeles, and a Sales and Marketing office in the San
Francisco Bay Area. CPS is the USA market leader for 3-phase string
inverters with well over 2.5GW shipped in America and has recently made
a strategic entry as a vertically integrated energy storage systems
provider. The company strives to deliver value to its customers through
product innovation, cost leadership, and first-class service backed by a
bankable company. www.chintpowersystems.com
