Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Pason Systems Inc.    PSI   CA7029251088

PASON SYSTEMS INC.

(PSI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Pason : Energy Toolbase Integrates Chint Power Systems C&I Energy Storage Solution Onto Their Platform

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2019 | 09:12am EDT

Energy Toolbase, an industry-leading provider of solar and energy storage modeling and proposal software, has integrated Chint Power Systems’ (CPS) energy storage solution, a market leading manufacturer of solar and energy storage power conversion equipment, onto their platform. The integration enables distributed energy developers to quickly and accurately analyze the economic viability of solar + storage and standalone storage projects for commercial and industrial (C&I) customers.

“Integrating our storage solution onto the Energy Toolbase platform is all about giving our developer partners a more streamlined workflow to analyze their projects,” said Daniel Hill, the energy storage sales manager with CPS America. “This gives developers confidence to know they’re running validated storage simulations and economic analysis, which is necessary to get projects to the finish line.”

The CPS energy storage solution comes fully integrated with Pason Power’s intelligent Energy Management System (iEMS) software, which uses machine learning and artificial intelligence to optimize the dispatch of the system. CPS and Pason Power announced the launch of their hardware + software integration earlier this year, which was designed to foster a simplified, pre-configured, single-source procurement process for customers.

There is no additional cost for Energy Toolbase users to utilize the newly launched CPS integration and run storage dispatch simulations and savings analysis that are representative of how the CPS system, controlled by the Pason Power iEMS, would operate in the field.

With over 3GW installed in the U.S. market since 2009, CPS is widely regarded as the market leader for commercial string inverters. For its turnkey energy storage solution, CPS has achieved UL 9540 certification for the 30kW/65kWh, 30kW/130kWh, and 60kW/130kWh sizes. Systems are in stock and available for shipment.

Energy Toolbase recently merged with Pason Power following the Pason Systems Inc. (TSX:PSI) acquisition of a majority interest in Energy Toolbase.

Energy Toolbase, CPS, and Pason Power will co-host a webinar on Wednesday, October 30th at 2:00 PM EST / 1:00 PM CT to overview and demo the newly launched integration. Click here to register.

About Energy Toolbase

Energy Toolbase is an industry leading software platform that specializes in modeling and proposing the economics of solar PV and energy storage projects. Over one thousand leading distributed energy organizations worldwide utilize the SaaS platform to accurately, objectively and transparently analyze their projects and create customer facing proposals. To learn more or request a free trial, visit: www.energytoolbase.com.

About CPS America

CPS, Chint Power Systems America, is a subsidiary of the Chint Group (http://en.chint.com), a publicly traded smart energy company founded in Asia in 1984. CPS America was founded in Texas in 2009. It has invested heavily in a local team and operates a service operations center in Dallas, warehousing and distribution in Los Angeles, and a Sales and Marketing office in the San Francisco Bay Area. CPS is the USA market leader for 3-phase string inverters with well over 2.5GW shipped in America and has recently made a strategic entry as a vertically integrated energy storage systems provider. The company strives to deliver value to its customers through product innovation, cost leadership, and first-class service backed by a bankable company. www.chintpowersystems.com.

About Pason Power Inc.

Pason Power enables customers to build, sell, operate, and support advanced energy storage systems through its energy intelligence software platform. Pason Power customers can right-size and model the financial performance of energy storage projects to significantly lower project risk and confidently move from pencil-out to power-on. The company is built on a legacy of over 25 years in the management and security of energy data. The company is backed by its parent company, Pason Systems Inc. (“Pason”) (TSX:PSI), and leverages robust, industrial technology which has established it as a world leader in energy data management and controls automation. Pason enjoys one of the strongest balance sheets in the industry and has a 40-year track record of adding value through energy data. For more information, visit https://pasonpower.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PASON SYSTEMS INC.
09:12aPASON : Energy Toolbase Integrates Chint Power Systems C&I Energy Storage Soluti..
BU
10/02PASON SYSTEMS INC. : Announces Investment in Well Completions Technology Company
AQ
09/13PASON POWER INC. : and Energy Toolbase LLC Combine to Create End-to-End Energy S..
BU
09/12PASON SYSTEMS INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/11TSX rises 0.45 percent to 16,611.14
RE
09/10PASON SYSTEMS INC. : Announces Investment in the Solar Power and Energy Storage ..
AQ
08/08PASON SYSTEMS INC. : Announces Quarterly Dividend
AQ
08/08PASON : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
AQ
08/08PASON : Appoints Laura Schwinn to Board of Directors
AQ
06/27PASON : to Release Second Quarter 2019 Results on August 8, 2019
AQ
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 308 M
EBIT 2019 99,0 M
Net income 2019 72,0 M
Finance 2019 166 M
Yield 2019 4,84%
P/E ratio 2019 20,5x
P/E ratio 2020 18,2x
EV / Sales2019 3,66x
EV / Sales2020 3,43x
Capitalization 1 294 M
Chart PASON SYSTEMS INC.
Duration : Period :
Pason Systems Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PASON SYSTEMS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 21,70  CAD
Last Close Price 15,16  CAD
Spread / Highest target 58,3%
Spread / Average Target 43,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 31,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marcel Kessler President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
James D. Hill Chairman
Bryce McLean Vice President-Canada Operations
Russell Smith VP-International Operations & Offshore
Timur Kuru President & GM-US, Vice President-USA Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PASON SYSTEMS INC.-18.48%1 041
SCHLUMBERGER NV-11.86%47 257
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-30.21%16 511
BAKER HUGHES4.51%15 060
TECHNIPFMC16.60%10 779
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO-19.49%8 181
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group