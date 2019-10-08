Press Release

Pason to Release Third Quarter 2019 Results

on November 6, 2019

CALGARY, Alberta (October 8, 2019) - Pason Systems Inc. (TSX: PSI) intends to release its 2019 third quarter results after the markets close on Wednesday, November 6, 2019.

Pason will be conducting a conference call for interested analysts, brokers, investors, and media representatives to review its 2019 third quarter results at 9:00 am (Calgary time) on Thursday, November 7, 2019. The conference call dial-in number is 1-888-231-8191 or 1-647-427-7450. You can access the seven-day replay by dialing 1-855-859-2056 or 1-416-849-0833, using password 5875214.

An archived audio webcast of the conference call will also be available on Pason's website at www.pason.com.

Pason Systems Inc. is a leading global provider of specialized data management systems for drilling rigs. Our solutions, which include data acquisition, wellsite reporting, remote communications, web-based information management, and analytics, enable collaboration between the rig and the office. Pason's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PSI.

