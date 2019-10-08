Log in
PASON SYSTEMS INC.

(PSI)
Pason : to Release Third Quarter 2019 Results on November 6, 2019

10/08/2019

Press Release

Pason to Release Third Quarter 2019 Results

on November 6, 2019

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CALGARY, Alberta (October 8, 2019) - Pason Systems Inc. (TSX: PSI) intends to release its 2019 third quarter results after the markets close on Wednesday, November 6, 2019.

Pason will be conducting a conference call for interested analysts, brokers, investors, and media representatives to review its 2019 third quarter results at 9:00 am (Calgary time) on Thursday, November 7, 2019. The conference call dial-in number is 1-888-231-8191 or 1-647-427-7450. You can access the seven-day replay by dialing 1-855-859-2056 or 1-416-849-0833, using password 5875214.

An archived audio webcast of the conference call will also be available on Pason's website at www.pason.com.

Pason Systems Inc.

Pason Systems Inc. is a leading global provider of specialized data management systems for drilling rigs. Our solutions, which include data acquisition, wellsite reporting, remote communications, web-based information management, and analytics, enable collaboration between the rig and the office. Pason's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PSI.

For more information about Pason Systems Inc., visit the company's website at www.pason.comor contact:

Marcel Kessler

Jon Faber

President and CEO

Chief Financial Officer

403-301-3400

403-301-3400

Pason Systems Inc.

Press Release - October 8, 2019

Page 1 of 2

Press Release

Information on risks and uncertainties and other factors that could affect Pason's operations or financial results are included in Pason's reports on file with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and may be accessed through the SEDAR website (www.sedar.com) or through Pason's website (www.pason.com). Furthermore, any forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and Pason does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as expressly required by securities law.

Pason Systems Inc.

Press Release - October 8, 2019

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

Pason Systems Inc. published this content on 08 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2019 17:40:10 UTC
