Passage Bio to Participate in Guggenheim Healthcare Talks: Genomic Medicines and Rare Disease Day

03/27/2020 | 08:01am EDT

PHILADELPHIA, March 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PASG), a genetic medicines company focused on developing transformative therapies for rare, monogenic central nervous system disorders, today announced that management will participate in the virtual Guggenheim Healthcare Talks: Genomic Medicines and Rare Disease Day on Friday, April 3, 2020.

About Passage Bio
Passage Bio is a genetic medicines company focused on developing transformative therapies for rare, monogenic central nervous system disorders with limited or no approved treatment options. The company is based in Philadelphia, PA and has a research, collaboration and license agreement with the University of Pennsylvania (Penn) and its Gene Therapy Program (GTP). The GTP conducts IND-enabling preclinical work and Passage Bio conducts all clinical development, regulatory strategy and commercialization activities under the agreement. The company has a development portfolio of six product candidates, with the option to license six more, with lead programs in GM1 gangliosidosis, frontotemporal dementia and Krabbe disease.

For further information, please contact:

Investors:
Sarah McCabe
Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
212-362-1200
sarah.mccabe@sternir.com

Media:
Emily Maxwell
HDMZ
312-506-5220
emily.maxwell@hdmz.com




© GlobeNewswire 2020
