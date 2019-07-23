Patagonia Gold : Cancellation - Patagonia Gold Plc

Log in
PATAGONIA GOLD PLC

(GB0003049409_GB)
07/23/2019

NOTICE

23/07/2019 07:00am

NOTICE OF CANCELLATION OF ADMISSION TO TRADING ON AIM - XLON

At the request of the Company the following securities have been cancelled from trading on AIM with effect from the time and date of this notice.

PATAGONIA GOLD PLC

213800CUO61FNURZ7N78

ORDINARY SHARES OF 1P EACH, FULLY PAID

(BF5B8R5)(GB00BF5B8R55)

PATA GOLD/PAR VTG FPD 0.01

If you have any queries or require further information, please contact the company's nominated adviser on +44 (0)207 409 3494.

Disclaimer

Patagonia Gold plc published this content on 23 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2019 06:34:01 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher Van Tienhoven Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carlos Jose Miguens Non-Executive Chairman
Cristián López Saubidet Chief Financial Officer
Gonzalo Tanoira Non-Executive Director
Manuel de Prado Eluate Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PATAGONIA GOLD PLC0.00%9
BHP GROUP LTD19.95%139 333
BHP GROUP PLC22.94%139 333
RIO TINTO29.17%102 501
RIO TINTO LIMITED30.39%102 501
ANGLO AMERICAN28.16%39 299
