Patagonia Gold : Cancellation - Patagonia Gold Plc

NOTICE
23/07/2019 07:00am
NOTICE OF CANCELLATION OF ADMISSION TO TRADING ON AIM - XLON
At the request of the Company the following securities have been cancelled from trading on AIM with effect from the time and date of this notice.
PATAGONIA GOLD PLC
213800CUO61FNURZ7N78
ORDINARY SHARES OF 1P EACH, FULLY PAID
(BF5B8R5)(GB00BF5B8R55)
PATA GOLD/PAR VTG FPD 0.01
If you have any queries or require further information, please contact the company's nominated adviser on +44 (0)207 409 3494.
