Patagonia Gold : Cancellation - Patagonia Gold Plc

NOTICE

23/07/2019 07:00am

NOTICE OF CANCELLATION OF ADMISSION TO TRADING ON AIM - XLON

At the request of the Company the following securities have been cancelled from trading on AIM with effect from the time and date of this notice.

PATAGONIA GOLD PLC 213800CUO61FNURZ7N78 ORDINARY SHARES OF 1P EACH, FULLY PAID (BF5B8R5)(GB00BF5B8R55) PATA GOLD/PAR VTG FPD 0.01

If you have any queries or require further information, please contact the company's nominated adviser on +44 (0)207 409 3494.