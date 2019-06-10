Patagonia Gold : Form 8 (OPD) - Patagonia Gold plc

FORM 8 (OPD)

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser: Patagonia Gold plc (b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a): The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named. N/A (c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates: Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree Patagonia Gold plc (d) Is the discloser the offeror or the offeree? OFFEREE (e) Date position held: The latest practicable date prior to the disclosure 7 June 2019 (f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer? If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A' NO

2. POSITIONS OF THE PARTY TO THE OFFER MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates

Class of relevant security: Interests Short positions Number % Number % (1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled: Nil Nil (2) Cash-settled derivatives: Nil Nil (3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell: Nil Nil TOTAL: Nil Nil

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: Nil Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages: Nil

3. POSITIONS OF PERSONS ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THE PARTY TO THE OFFER MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Details of any interests, short positions and rights to subscribe (including directors' and other employee options) of any person acting in concert with the party to the offer making the disclosure: 1. Directors' Interests a) Directors' holdings in ordinary shares of 1 pence each in Patagonia Gold plc Director Shareholding Percentage holding Carlos J Miguens* 12,741,212 53.91% Christopher van Tienhoven 23,290 0.10% Gonzalo Tanoira** 174,028 0.74% Manuel de Prado 40,357 0.17% Total: 12,978,887 54.91% * Includes 12,570,437 shares held by Cantomi Uruguay S.A. (a company owned and controlled by Mr Miguens). ** Includes 67,112 shares held by Capifox S.A. (a company owned and controlled by Mr Tanoira). b) Directors' share options Director Date of grant Exercise price No. of Options Date from which exercisable Expiry date C J Miguens 23 June 2009 1,225p 45,000 23 June 2009 22 June 2019 C J Miguens 17 June 2010 1,500p 11,000 17 June 2010 16 June 2020 C J Miguens 10 February 2011 1,100p 20,000 10 February 2011 9 February 2021 C J Miguens 13 May 2011 1,100p 9,000 13 May 2011 12 May 2021 C J Miguens 31 January 2012 1,100p 20,000 31 January 2012 30 January 2022 C J Miguens 9 January 2013 2,275p 90,000 9 January 2013 8 January 2023 C J Miguens 19 September 2013 1,175p 50,000 19 September 2013 18 September 2023 C J Miguens 18 December 2017 100p 50,000 17 December 2018 17 December 2027 G Tanoira 23 June 2009 1,225p 17,190 23 June 2009 22 June 2019 G Tanoira 17 June 2010 1,500p 5,000 17 June 2010 16 June 2020 G Tanoira 13 May 2011 1,100p 5,000 13 May 2011 12 May 2021 G Tanoira 9 January 2013 2,275p 10,000 9 January 2013 8 January 2023 G Tanoira 18 December 2017 100p 50,000 17 December 2018 17 December 2027 C van Tienhoven 31 March 2015 250p 100,000 31 March 2015 30 March 2025 C van Tienhoven 18 December 2017 100p 150,000 17 December 2018 17 December 2027 M de Prado 12 September 2013 1,100p 7,500 12 September 2013 11 September 2023 M de Prado 18 December 2017 100p 50,000 17 December 2018 17 December 2027 2. Connected Advisers' Interests a) Connected Advisers' holdings in ordinary shares of 1 pence each in Patagonia Gold plc Connected Adviser Shareholding Percentage holding Strand Hanson Limited 17,777 0.08%

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the party to the offer making the disclosure or any person acting in concert with it: Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the party to the offer making the disclosure, or any person acting in concert with it, and any other person relating to: (i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or (ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None

(c) Attachments

Are any Supplemental Forms attached?

Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) NO Supplemental Form 8 (SBL) NO

Date of disclosure: 10 June 2019 Contact name: Christopher van Tienhoven Telephone number: +54 11 5278 6950

