Patagonia Gold : Form 8 (OPD) - Patagonia Gold plc
0
06/10/2019 | 03:33am EDT
FORM 8 (OPD)
PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER
Rules 8.1 and 8.2 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')
1. KEY INFORMATION
(a) Full name of discloser:
Patagonia Gold plc
(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
N/A
(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
Patagonia Gold plc
(d) Is the discloser the offeror or the offeree?
OFFEREE
(e) Date position held:
7 June 2019
(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?
NO
2. POSITIONS OF THE PARTY TO THE OFFER MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates
Class of relevant security:
Interests
Short positions
Number
%
Number
%
(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:
Nil
Nil
(2) Cash-settled derivatives:
Nil
Nil
(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:
Nil
Nil
TOTAL:
Nil
Nil
(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities
Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:
Nil
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:
Nil
3. POSITIONS OF PERSONS ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THE PARTY TO THE OFFER MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
Details of any interests, short positions and rights to subscribe (including directors' and other employee options) of any person acting in concert with the party to the offer making the disclosure:
1. Directors' Interests
a) Directors' holdings in ordinary shares of 1 pence each in Patagonia Gold plc
Director
Shareholding
Percentage holding
Carlos J Miguens*
12,741,212
53.91%
Christopher van Tienhoven
23,290
0.10%
Gonzalo Tanoira**
174,028
0.74%
Manuel de Prado
40,357
0.17%
Total:
12,978,887
54.91%
*Includes 12,570,437 shares held by Cantomi Uruguay S.A. (a company owned and controlled by Mr Miguens).
** Includes 67,112 shares held by Capifox S.A. (a company owned and controlled by Mr Tanoira).
b) Directors' share options
Director
Date of grant
Exercise price
No. of Options
Date from which exercisable
Expiry date
C J Miguens
23 June 2009
1,225p
45,000
23 June 2009
22 June 2019
C J Miguens
17 June 2010
1,500p
11,000
17 June 2010
16 June 2020
C J Miguens
10 February 2011
1,100p
20,000
10 February 2011
9 February 2021
C J Miguens
13 May 2011
1,100p
9,000
13 May 2011
12 May 2021
C J Miguens
31 January 2012
1,100p
20,000
31 January 2012
30 January 2022
C J Miguens
9 January 2013
2,275p
90,000
9 January 2013
8 January 2023
C J Miguens
19 September 2013
1,175p
50,000
19 September 2013
18 September 2023
C J Miguens
18 December 2017
100p
50,000
17 December 2018
17 December 2027
G Tanoira
23 June 2009
1,225p
17,190
23 June 2009
22 June 2019
G Tanoira
17 June 2010
1,500p
5,000
17 June 2010
16 June 2020
G Tanoira
13 May 2011
1,100p
5,000
13 May 2011
12 May 2021
G Tanoira
9 January 2013
2,275p
10,000
9 January 2013
8 January 2023
G Tanoira
18 December 2017
100p
50,000
17 December 2018
17 December 2027
C van Tienhoven
31 March 2015
250p
100,000
31 March 2015
30 March 2025
C van Tienhoven
18 December 2017
100p
150,000
17 December 2018
17 December 2027
M de Prado
12 September 2013
1,100p
7,500
12 September 2013
11 September 2023
M de Prado
18 December 2017
100p
50,000
17 December 2018
17 December 2027
2. Connected Advisers' Interests
a) Connected Advisers' holdings in ordinary shares of 1 pence each in Patagonia Gold plc
Connected Adviser
Shareholding
Percentage holding
Strand Hanson Limited
17,777
0.08%
4. OTHER INFORMATION
(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements
Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the party to the offer making the disclosure or any person acting in concert with it:
None
(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the party to the offer making the disclosure, or any person acting in concert with it, and any other person relating to:
(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
None
(c) Attachments
Are any Supplemental Forms attached?
Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions)
NO
Supplemental Form 8 (SBL)
NO
Date of disclosure:
10 June 2019
Contact name:
Christopher van Tienhoven
Telephone number:
+54 11 5278 6950
