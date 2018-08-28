Path Investments : Result of AGM

Log in
08/28/2018 | 12:42pm CEST

Path Investments plc

('Path' or 'the Company')

Result of AGM

Path Investments plc (TIDM: PATH) announces that at the Company's Annual General Meeting ('AGM') held earlier today all resolutions were duly passed.

For further information:

Path Investments plc

Christopher Theis, Andy Yeo +44 (0) 20 3934 6632

Cantor Fitzgerald (Joint Financial Adviser, Broker and Bookrunner)

Nick Tulloch, Pete Malovany +44 (0) 131 257 4634

Shard Capital (Joint Financial Adviser and Broker)

Simon Leathers, Damon Heath +44 (0) 20 7186 9900

IFC Advisory (Financial PR & IR)

Tim Metcalfe, Heather Armstrong, Miles Nolan +44 (0) 20 3934 6630

Disclaimer

Path Investments plc published this content on 28 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2018 10:41:03 UTC
