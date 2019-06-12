Log in
PATHFINDER MINERALS PLC
Pathfinder Minerals : Exercise of Warrants

06/12/2019 | 10:34am EDT

12 June 2019

Pathfinder Minerals Plc

('Pathfinder' or the 'Company')

&

Total Voting Rights

Pathfinder announces that it has received notice of the exercise of warrants to subscribe for a total of 404,057 new ordinary shares of 0.1p each in the capital of the Company ('Ordinary Shares'). These warrants were issued pursuant to the Company's fundraising announced on 9 May 2018 and the exercise price of these warrants was 1.5p per warrant. Accordingly, the Company has received proceeds of £6,060.86 in respect of the warrants.

Application will be made for the new Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM ('Admission') and it is expected that Admission will occur on or around 19 June 2019.

Total Voting Rights

Upon Admission, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 313,025,870 Ordinary Shares with one voting right each. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury. Therefore, the total number of Ordinary Shares and voting rights in the Company will be 313,025,870. This figure supersedes the total voting rights stated in the Company's announcements dated 6 June 2019 and 7 June 2019 respectively, which led to the post-17 June 2019 total voting rights being misstated. With effect from Admission, the above figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

Pathfinder Minerals Plc

John Taylor, Chief Executive Officer

Tel. +44 (0)20 3440 7775

Strand Hanson Limited (Nominated & Financial Adviser and Broker)

James Spinney / Ritchie Balmer / Jack Botros

Tel. +44 (0)20 7409 3494

Vigo Communications (Public Relations)

Ben Simons / Simon Woods

Tel. +44 (0)20 7390 0234

Email. pathfinderminerals@vigocomms.com

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ('MAR').

Disclaimer

Pathfinder Minerals plc published this content on 12 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2019 14:33:05 UTC
