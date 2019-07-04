Pathfinder Minerals : Grant of Share Options - Replacement

Correction: the following announcement replaces the announcement issued earlier today with RNS Number: 4760E. It amends the mining licence code which was incorrectly stated as 6323C. All other details remain the same.
4 July 2019
Pathfinder Minerals plc
('Pathfinder' or the 'Company')
Grant of Share Options
Pathfinder announces that the Company has granted a total of 7,500,000 options over the Company's ordinary shares of 0.1p each ('Ordinary Shares') to the Chief Executive Officer, John Taylor (the 'Director Options'). The Director Options will vest, at the discretion of an independent Committee of the Board, and subject to resolution of the current dispute between the Company and other parties and the successful restoration to the Company of an interest in Mining Concession 4623C ('the Licence'). Further details of the Director Options are set out below:
|
Director
|
No. of options Granted
|
Exercise Price
|
Expiry
|
Total No. of Options Held
|
|
|
|
|
|
John Taylor
|
7,500,000
|
2.75p
|
3/07/2021
|
7,500,000
The issue of the Director Options results in a holding by the Board of the Company of, in aggregate, 19,500,000 share options in the Company, representing approximately 6 per cent. of the Company's currently issued share capital.
Related Party Transaction
The grant of the Director Options is considered to be a related party transaction pursuant to Rule 13 of the AIM Rules for Companies. The directors of the Company, other than John Taylor, consider, having consulted with the Company's Nominated Adviser, Strand Hanson Limited, that the terms of the grant of the Director Options are fair and reasonable in so far as the Company's shareholders are concerned.
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014.
PDMR Notification
|
1.
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
John Taylor
|
2.
|
Reason for the Notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Chief Executive Officer
|
b)
|
Initial notification/amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3.
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Pathfinder Minerals PLC
|
b)
|
LEI
|
2138009YG6AG3K86TN77
|
4.
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument
|
Issue of options over ordinary shares of 0.1p each
|
Identification code
|
GB00BYY0JQ23
|
b)
|
Nature of the Transaction
|
Issue of options
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
2.75 pence
|
7,500,000
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume price
|
N/A
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
4 July 2019
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
AIM (LSE)