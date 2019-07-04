Pathfinder Minerals : Grant of Share Options - Replacement

Correction: the following announcement replaces the announcement issued earlier today with RNS Number: 4760E. It amends the mining licence code which was incorrectly stated as 6323C. All other details remain the same.

4 July 2019

Pathfinder Minerals plc

('Pathfinder' or the 'Company')

Grant of Share Options

Pathfinder announces that the Company has granted a total of 7,500,000 options over the Company's ordinary shares of 0.1p each ('Ordinary Shares') to the Chief Executive Officer, John Taylor (the 'Director Options'). The Director Options will vest, at the discretion of an independent Committee of the Board, and subject to resolution of the current dispute between the Company and other parties and the successful restoration to the Company of an interest in Mining Concession 4623C ('the Licence'). Further details of the Director Options are set out below:

Director No. of options Granted Exercise Price Expiry Total No. of Options Held John Taylor 7,500,000 2.75p 3/07/2021 7,500,000

The issue of the Director Options results in a holding by the Board of the Company of, in aggregate, 19,500,000 share options in the Company, representing approximately 6 per cent. of the Company's currently issued share capital.

Related Party Transaction

The grant of the Director Options is considered to be a related party transaction pursuant to Rule 13 of the AIM Rules for Companies. The directors of the Company, other than John Taylor, consider, having consulted with the Company's Nominated Adviser, Strand Hanson Limited, that the terms of the grant of the Director Options are fair and reasonable in so far as the Company's shareholders are concerned.

Enquiries:

Pathfinder Minerals Plc

John Taylor, Chief Executive Officer

Tel. +44 (0)20 3440 7775

Strand Hanson Limited (Nominated & Financial Adviser and Broker)

James Spinney / Ritchie Balmer / Jack Botros

Tel. +44 (0)20 7409 3494

Vigo Communications (Public Relations)

Ben Simons or Simon Woods

Tel. +44 (0)20 7390 0234

Email. pathfinderminerals@vigocomms.com

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014.

PDMR Notification