Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Patient Access Solutions, Inc.    PASO

PATIENT ACCESS SOLUTIONS, INC.

(PASO)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hestia Investments Inc. Initiates Consulting and Capital Market Services for Patient Access Solutions, Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2019 | 08:31am EDT

Commack, New York, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Patient Access Solutions, Inc. (OTC: PASO), a provider of technology and management solutions for the healthcare industry, is pleased to announce it has entered into an exclusive strategic advisory and consulting agreement with Hestia Insight, Inc.’s wholly owned subsidiary, Hestia Investments, Inc.

Hestia Investments will assist Patient Access Solutions in reviewing potential mergers, joint ventures, and exploring funding opportunities.

“We are looking forward to assisting this dynamic Company in meeting its corporate goals. The changes they’ve made to their leadership team and streamlining of business process were excellent steps in their growth. We feel they are primed to take the next steps and look forward to building a profitable organization with them,” said Edward C. Lee, Hestia Chairman and CEO.

Patient Access Solutions COO Dr. Donald Chiappetta stated, “The planning and implementation of our strategic roadmap to create an efficient and profitable model to benefit our business and shareholders has taken root and surpassed our expectations as we’ve recognized by our year over year performance.  We feel we have the core personnel in place, both operationally and on our leadership team, to execute our next level phase.  Working with Hestia Investments to identify opportunities to expand our business, meet our potential capital requirements, and revenue goals will allow us to focus on delivery of our services to meet the expectations of our growing patient clientele. Their team of proven industry veterans will provide us the necessary insight to help evolve the organization effectively.”

ABOUT HESTIA INVESTMENTS:  Hestia Investments (www.hestiainsight.com) provides strategic consulting and capital market advisory services for selective micro, small and medium sized companies in the healthcare, biotech and fintech sectors.  Mr. Lee is a veteran investment banker and entrepreneur with more than 30-years’ experience managing public and private companies both in U.S. and Greater China.

About Patient Access Solutions Inc. 
Patient Access Solutions Inc.  (PASHealth) is a Healthcare Solutions company which has created a formidable array of technology, management resources and strategic partners to enable it to become an agent of radical change in what has traditionally been a slowly evolving healthcare environment.

("Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release contains or may contain forward-looking statements such as statements regarding the Company's growth and profitability, growth strategy, liquidity and access to public markets, operating expense reduction, and trends in the industry in which the Company operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in the Company's filings. The Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in risks, uncertainties or assumptions underlying or affecting such statements, or for prospective events that may have a retroactive effect.)

Contact: Paul Knopick, for Hestia Investments, Inc

pknopick@eandecommunications.com

940.262.3584

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PATIENT ACCESS SOLUTIONS,
08:31aHestia Investments Inc. Initiates Consulting and Capital Market Services for ..
GL
08/16Patient Access Solutions Inc. Increases Quarterly Net Revenue by 62%
GL
06/25Update on Patient Access Solutions, Inc. and NYIE Pain Management Joint Ventu..
GL
06/11Patient Access Solutions Inc. Adding Location on Long Island, NY
GL
01/30Patient Access Solutions, Inc. and NYIE Pain Management Enter Into Joint Vent..
GL
01/28Patient Access Solutions Inc. Issues Statement Regarding OTC Status and Tradi..
GL
01/23PATIENT ACCESS : Solutions, Inc.s Plainview Facility Introduces New Stem Cell Th..
AQ
01/22Patient Access Solutions, Inc.'s Plainview Facility Introduces New Stem Cell ..
GL
01/18PATIENT ACCESS : COO, Dr. Donald Chiappetta Exclusive Interview on StockTradersT..
AQ
01/17Patient Access Solutions, Inc. COO, Dr. Donald Chiappetta Exclusive Interview..
GL
More news
Chart PATIENT ACCESS SOLUTIONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Patient Access Solutions, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Bruce Weitzberg President & Chief Executive Officer
Donald A. Chiappetta Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PATIENT ACCESS SOLUTIONS, INC.61.96%9
BHP GROUP LTD5.90%117 993
BHP GROUP PLC7.86%117 993
RIO TINTO PLC8.98%83 169
RIO TINTO LIMITED8.27%83 169
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-0.47%29 170
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group