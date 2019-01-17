Patient Access Solutions, Inc. COO, Dr. Donald Chiappetta Exclusive Interview on StockTradersTalk.com

COMMACK, NY, Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Patient Access Solutions, Inc. (OTC PINK: PASO), Chief Operating Officer Dr. Donald Chiappetta was interviewed as a featured guest in an exclusive interview. The interview was held on January 16 at 8:00 pm EDT. An archived recorded version can be found on the homepage of Stock Traders Talk at www.stocktraderstalk.com , following the interview. In the interview, Dr. Chiappetta addressed the Company’s history, financials, short term, and long term strategic corporate vision.



About StockTradersTalk:

StockTradersTalk specializes in radio interviews, and believes that when management has the ability to demonstrate their passion, and personally cover talking points for their company it serves as the ultimate delivery platform. Press Releases have value, however, they lack the effectiveness of a webcast in helping management connect with both current and potential shareholders on a personal level. Stock Traders Talk Radio is an uncensored, comprehensive approach to disseminating vital facts about public companies trading on the OTC Markets.

About Patient Access Solutions Inc.(www.pashealth.com)

Patient Access Solutions Inc. (PASHealth) is a Healthcare Solutions company which has created a formidable array of technology, management resources and allies to enable it to become an agent of radical change in what has traditionally been a slowly evolving healthcare environment. For more information about the services and products of Patient Access Solutions, please visit our website at www.pashealth.com.

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the companies, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, among other things, the following: general economic and business conditions; competition; unexpected changes in technologies and technological advances; ability to commercialize and manufacture products; results of experimental studies; research and development activities; changes in, or failure to comply with, governmental regulations; and the ability to obtain adequate financing in the future. This information is qualified in its entirety by cautionary statements and risk factors disclosure contained in certain of Patient Access Solutions Inc. Securities and Exchange Commission filings available at http://www.sec.gov.

Contact:

Investor Information

PASO Investor Relations: Michael Hall

Email: michaelhall@alphastreetmedia.com



Stock Traders Talk

Peter J. Nicosia

Tel#: 585-703-6565

www.stocktraderstalk.com

Bullinadvantage@aol.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.