Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Patient Access Solutions, Inc.    PASO

PATIENT ACCESS SOLUTIONS, INC.

(PASO)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Patient Access Solutions, Inc. Secures Funding to Complete Acquisition of Facility

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/16/2019 | 08:31am EDT

COMMACK, NY, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Patient Access Solutions, Inc. (OTC: PASO), a provider of technology and management solutions for the healthcare industry, is pleased to announce it has secured the necessary funding required to complete the acquisition of the Castro Medical Building located in Smithtown, NY.

Joseph Gonzalez, Board Director, stated, "Finding the right partner to assist in completing our purchase of the facility required skilled coordination and due diligence. We would like to thank our advisors who worked extremely hard to position us with the Grand Rapids, Michigan based lender and made sure that any financing arrangement maintained shareholder value. The Company issued no convertible notes, additional shares, or considerations as part of this agreement.” Mr. Gonzalez added, “The Company has had the facility evaluated by its architect to enhance the building so that it meets the New York State requirements to be Article 28 compliant. Once the building meets this certification it will qualify as a State certified diagnostic and treatment clinic. This designation will provide additional opportunities to increase patient visits and revenue.”

About Patient Access Solutions, Inc. 

Patient Access Solutions, Inc. (PASHealth) is a Healthcare Solutions company which has created a formidable array of technology, management resources, and strategic partners to enable it to become an agent of radical change in what has traditionally been a slowly evolving healthcare environment

("Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release contains or may contain forward-looking statements such as statements regarding the Company's growth and profitability, growth strategy, liquidity and access to public markets, operating expense reduction, and trends in the industry in which the Company operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in the Company's filings. The Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in risks, uncertainties or assumptions underlying or affecting such statements, or for prospective events that may have a retroactive effect.)

Contact:

info@pashealth.com

 

Contact:
info@pashealth.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PATIENT ACCESS SOLUTIONS,
08:31aPatient Access Solutions, Inc. Secures Funding to Complete Acquisition of Fac..
GL
08/22PATIENT ACCESS : Announces Return to Treasury of 25,000,000 Common Shares
AQ
08/21Patient Access Solutions, Inc. to Acquire Medical Facility
GL
08/20Hestia Investments Inc. Initiates Consulting and Capital Market Services for ..
GL
08/16Patient Access Solutions Inc. Increases Quarterly Net Revenue by 62%
GL
06/25Update on Patient Access Solutions, Inc. and NYIE Pain Management Joint Ventu..
GL
06/11Patient Access Solutions Inc. Adding Location on Long Island, NY
GL
01/30Patient Access Solutions, Inc. and NYIE Pain Management Enter Into Joint Vent..
GL
01/28Patient Access Solutions Inc. Issues Statement Regarding OTC Status and Tradi..
GL
01/23PATIENT ACCESS : Solutions, Inc.s Plainview Facility Introduces New Stem Cell Th..
AQ
More news
Chart PATIENT ACCESS SOLUTIONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Patient Access Solutions, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Bruce Weitzberg President & Chief Executive Officer
Donald A. Chiappetta Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PATIENT ACCESS SOLUTIONS, INC.-9.82%5
BHP GROUP LTD8.47%123 628
BHP GROUP PLC11.19%123 628
RIO TINTO PLC18.65%92 842
RIO TINTO LIMITED18.89%92 842
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC13.61%34 131
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group