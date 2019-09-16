Patient Access Solutions, Inc. Secures Funding to Complete Acquisition of Facility

COMMACK, NY, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Patient Access Solutions, Inc. (OTC: PASO), a provider of technology and management solutions for the healthcare industry, is pleased to announce it has secured the necessary funding required to complete the acquisition of the Castro Medical Building located in Smithtown, NY.

Joseph Gonzalez, Board Director, stated, "Finding the right partner to assist in completing our purchase of the facility required skilled coordination and due diligence. We would like to thank our advisors who worked extremely hard to position us with the Grand Rapids, Michigan based lender and made sure that any financing arrangement maintained shareholder value. The Company issued no convertible notes, additional shares, or considerations as part of this agreement.” Mr. Gonzalez added, “The Company has had the facility evaluated by its architect to enhance the building so that it meets the New York State requirements to be Article 28 compliant. Once the building meets this certification it will qualify as a State certified diagnostic and treatment clinic. This designation will provide additional opportunities to increase patient visits and revenue.”

About Patient Access Solutions, Inc.

Patient Access Solutions, Inc. (PASHealth) is a Healthcare Solutions company which has created a formidable array of technology, management resources, and strategic partners to enable it to become an agent of radical change in what has traditionally been a slowly evolving healthcare environment

("Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release contains or may contain forward-looking statements such as statements regarding the Company's growth and profitability, growth strategy, liquidity and access to public markets, operating expense reduction, and trends in the industry in which the Company operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in the Company's filings. The Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in risks, uncertainties or assumptions underlying or affecting such statements, or for prospective events that may have a retroactive effect.)

Contact:

info@pashealth.com

Contact: info@pashealth.com