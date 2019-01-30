Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Patient Access Solutions, Inc.    PASO

PATIENT ACCESS SOLUTIONS, INC. (PASO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Patient Access Solutions, Inc. and NYIE Pain Management Enter Into Joint Venture

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/30/2019 | 07:01am EST

COMMACK, NY, Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Patient Access Solutions, Inc. (OTC PINK: PASO), a provider of technology and management solutions for the healthcare industry, is proud to announce it will enter into a Joint Venture with the NYIE Physician Group. The Joint Venture will focus on better patient care and service through integrated medicine and efficient treatment at the procedure level. The estimated annual revenue of the Joint Venture is $5M.  NYIE Pain Management & Wellness is a group of owned and affiliated healthcare practices specializing in Workman Compensation treatment in the New York Boroughs of the Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens, and Long Island and has been in operations for over 20 years.

Dr. Donald Chiappetta, COO, stated, “Our focus as an organization is to deliver the highest quality of care, and combine it with a profitable business model. Our strategy for success is to find partners and organizations that complement our integrated medical health and wellness mindset, offering services in areas that we did not already provide. The NYIE Pain Management Joint Venture does exactly that and more. We can leverage the available capacity of our Plainview location, while extending our services outside our facility, to already established offices throughout Greater New York and our Long Island area.”

About Patient Access Solutions Inc.(www.pashealth.com)

Patient Access Solutions Inc.  (PASHealth) is a Healthcare Solutions company which has created a formidable array of technology, management resources and allies to enable it to become an agent of radical change in what has traditionally been a slowly evolving healthcare environment. For more information about the services and products of Patient Access Solutions, please visit our website at www.pashealth.com

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the companies, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, among other things, the following: general economic and business conditions; competition; unexpected changes in technologies and technological advances; ability to commercialize and manufacture products; results of experimental studies; research and development activities; changes in, or failure to comply with, governmental regulations; and the ability to obtain adequate financing in the future. This information is qualified in its entirety by cautionary statements and risk factors disclosure contained in certain of Patient Access Solutions Inc. Securities and Exchange Commission filings available at http://www.sec.gov.

PASO Investor Relations: Michael Hall
Email: michaelhall@alphastreetmedia.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/cloutonthest
Website: https://alphastreetmedia.com

93737_PASHEALTH.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PATIENT ACCESS SOLUTIONS,
07:01aPatient Access Solutions, Inc. and NYIE Pain Management Enter Into Joint Vent..
GL
01/28Patient Access Solutions Inc. Issues Statement Regarding OTC Status and Tradi..
GL
01/23PATIENT ACCESS : Solutions, Inc.s Plainview Facility Introduces New Stem Cell Th..
AQ
01/22Patient Access Solutions, Inc.'s Plainview Facility Introduces New Stem Cell ..
GL
01/18PATIENT ACCESS : COO, Dr. Donald Chiappetta Exclusive Interview on StockTradersT..
AQ
01/17Patient Access Solutions, Inc. COO, Dr. Donald Chiappetta Exclusive Interview..
GL
01/15PATIENT ACCESS : Announces Director of Behavioral Health
AQ
01/14Patient Access Solutions, Inc. Announces Director of Behavioral Health
GL
01/10PATIENT ACCESS SOLUTIONS INC. : to Acquire Healthcare Practice
AQ
01/09PATIENT ACCESS SOLUTIONS INC. : to Acquire Healthcare Practice
AQ
More news
Chart PATIENT ACCESS SOLUTIONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Patient Access Solutions, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Bruce Weitzberg President & Chief Executive Officer
Donald A. Chiappetta Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PATIENT ACCESS SOLUTIONS, INC.68.71%0
BHP GROUP LTD-1.43%116 522
BHP GROUP PLC-1.32%116 522
RIO TINTO9.32%90 497
RIO TINTO LIMITED6.45%90 497
ANGLO AMERICAN5.93%34 235
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.