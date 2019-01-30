Patient Access Solutions, Inc. and NYIE Pain Management Enter Into Joint Venture

COMMACK, NY, Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Patient Access Solutions, Inc. (OTC PINK: PASO), a provider of technology and management solutions for the healthcare industry, is proud to announce it will enter into a Joint Venture with the NYIE Physician Group. The Joint Venture will focus on better patient care and service through integrated medicine and efficient treatment at the procedure level. The estimated annual revenue of the Joint Venture is $5M. NYIE Pain Management & Wellness is a group of owned and affiliated healthcare practices specializing in Workman Compensation treatment in the New York Boroughs of the Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens, and Long Island and has been in operations for over 20 years.



Dr. Donald Chiappetta, COO, stated, “Our focus as an organization is to deliver the highest quality of care, and combine it with a profitable business model. Our strategy for success is to find partners and organizations that complement our integrated medical health and wellness mindset, offering services in areas that we did not already provide. The NYIE Pain Management Joint Venture does exactly that and more. We can leverage the available capacity of our Plainview location, while extending our services outside our facility, to already established offices throughout Greater New York and our Long Island area.”

About Patient Access Solutions Inc.(www.pashealth.com)

Patient Access Solutions Inc. (PASHealth) is a Healthcare Solutions company which has created a formidable array of technology, management resources and allies to enable it to become an agent of radical change in what has traditionally been a slowly evolving healthcare environment. For more information about the services and products of Patient Access Solutions, please visit our website at www.pashealth.com.

