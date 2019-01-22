Correction: Company Update

Released : 22-01-2019 18:19

RNS Number : 8149N Patisserie Holdings PLC 22 January 2019

For immediate release

22 January 2019

Patisserie Holdings plc

Correction: Company Update

The announcement below now includes the quantum of the loan amount. All other information remains unchanged.

Patisserie Holdings plc

Company Update

Patisserie Holdings plc (AIM: CAKE) ("PH" or the "Company") announces today that, as a direct result of the significant fraud referred to in previous announcements, it has been unable to renew its bank facilities, and therefore regrettably the business does not have sufficient funding to meet its liabilities as they fall due.

As a consequence, the Directors have appointed partners at KPMG as administrators to the Company and its various subsidiaries.

The Chairman Luke Johnson has personally extended an unsecured, interest‐free loan of £3.0 million to help ensure that the January wages are paid to all staff working in the ongoing business ("the Loan"). This Loan will also assist the administrators in trading as many profitable stores as possible while a sale process is undertaken.

As a Director, and due to the size of his holding, the entering into the Loan by Luke Johnson will be deemed to be a transaction with a related party under Rule 13 of the AIM Rules. The independent Directors consider, having consulted with Canaccord Genuity, acting in its capacity as the Company's Nominated Adviser, that the terms of the Loan are fair and reasonable insofar as the Company's shareholders are concerned.

Enquiries:

Patisserie Holdings plc

+44 (0)121 777 7000

Luke Johnson, Executive Chairman Steve Francis, CEO

Nomad and Broker Canaccord Genuity Limited Chris Connors

+44 (0)20 7523 8000

Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor

Financial Public Relations Maitland

+44 (0) 20 7379 5151

Sam Cartwright Jonathan Cook

END

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or

visit www.rns.com.

END

MSCBIGDBXBDBGCD