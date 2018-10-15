Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Patisserie Holdings PLC    CAKE   GB00BM4NV504

PATISSERIE HOLDINGS PLC (CAKE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Patisserie : Accounting firm Grant Thornton's UK chief to step down

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/15/2018 | 08:22pm CEST

(Reuters) - Accounting firm Grant Thornton said its UK chief Sacha Romanovitch will step down by the end of this year once a successor is identified.

"Following discussions with Sacha, the board has agreed that a new CEO is the logical next step to create long term sustainable profits for the firm," Chair of the Partnership Oversight Board at Grant Thornton UK Ed Warner said.

"We have agreed that the time is right for a new CEO to take the firm forward", Romanovitch said in the statement.

Romanovitch and Grant Thornton did not immediately respond to a Reuters request to comment on the reason for her departure.

Grant Thornton handles the accounts of Patisserie Holdings, the cafe chain owner, which has been rocked by an accounting scandal and came close to collapse before getting a 20 million pound lifeline from its chairman Luke Johnson.

The Financial Reporting Council, which oversees accounting in Britain, said on Friday it was looking into the Patisserie Holdings case. Britain's anti-fraud agency had also said separately it had opened an investigation into an unidentified individual in connection with the scandal.

In August, Grant Thornton was fined 4 million pounds by the Financial Reporting Council after four of its senior staffers admitted misconduct in handling the financial audits of Nichols Plc and the University of Salford.

(Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru. Editing by Jane Merriman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NICHOLS PLC -1.82% 1347.5 Delayed Quote.-10.99%
PATISSERIE HOLDINGS PLC -0.58% 429.5 Delayed Quote.21.59%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PATISSERIE HOLDINGS PLC
08:22pPATISSERIE : Accounting firm Grant Thornton's UK chief to step down
RE
11:10aPATISSERIE : Valerie finance boss arrested on suspicion of fraud
AQ
10/12GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
10/12PATISSERIE : UK's scandal-hit Patisserie Valerie saved by 20 million pound loan ..
RE
10/12PATISSERIE : Result of placing
PU
10/12PATISSERIE : Valerie seeks 20 million pounds to stay afloat
RE
10/12PATISSERIE : Trading update and proposed placing
PU
10/12PATISSERIE : UK anti-fraud agency investigates individual over Patisserie Valeri..
RE
10/12PATISSERIE : UK accounting watchdog says looking at Patisserie Valerie
RE
10/12PATISSERIE : Finance Director
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2015ZACKS' BEAR OF THE DAY : Cheesecake Factory 
2015TODAY'S MARKET : Solid Earnings And M&A Activity Boost These Stocks 
2015Restaurant rally leaves Golden Arches behind 
2015CENTURY ALUMINUM COMPANY : Promise Amidst Market Noise 
2015The Best Stocks To Buy This Week 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 124 M
EBIT 2018 23,1 M
Net income 2018 18,8 M
Finance 2018 32,8 M
Yield 2018 0,97%
P/E ratio 2018 23,13
P/E ratio 2019 20,92
EV / Sales 2018 3,33x
EV / Sales 2019 2,96x
Capitalization 446 M
Chart PATISSERIE HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Patisserie Holdings PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PATISSERIE HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 4,94  GBP
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Edward May Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Luke Oliver Johnson Executive Chairman
Christopher David Marsh Secretary & Executive Director
Lee Dale Ginsberg Deputy Chairman
James Michael Alexander Horler Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PATISSERIE HOLDINGS PLC21.59%587
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION-4.82%126 432
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-1.71%74 012
COMPASS GROUP PLC-3.34%32 216
YUM BRANDS7.89%27 632
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC-2.68%26 287
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.