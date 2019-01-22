Patisserie : Broker and Nomad Resignation

Broker and Nomad Resignation

Released : 22-01-2019 18:19

RNS Number : 8150N Patisserie Holdings PLC 22 January 2019

For immediate release

22 January 2019

Patisserie Holdings plc

Broker and Nomad Resignation

Patisserie Holdings plc (AIM: CAKE) ("PH" or the "Company") announces today that, following the Company's administration and with mutual agreement of the Board, Canaccord Genuity Limited has resigned as Nominated Adviser and Broker to the Company with immediate effect.

Pursuant to AIM Rule 1, if a replacement Nominated Adviser is not appointed within one month, the admission of the Company's securities will be cancelled on AIM. The Company has no current intention of appointing a replacement Nominated Adviser.

