Patisserie : Broker and Nomad Resignation

Broker and Nomad Resignation
22-01-2019
22 January 2019
Patisserie Holdings plc
Patisserie Holdings plc (AIM: CAKE) ("PH" or the "Company") announces today that, following the Company's administration and with mutual agreement of the Board, Canaccord Genuity Limited has resigned as Nominated Adviser and Broker to the Company with immediate effect.
Pursuant to AIM Rule 1, if a replacement Nominated Adviser is not appointed within one month, the admission of the Company's securities will be cancelled on AIM. The Company has no current intention of appointing a replacement Nominated Adviser.
