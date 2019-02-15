Log in
PATISSERIE HOLDINGS PLC    CAKE   GB00BM4NV504

PATISSERIE HOLDINGS PLC

(CAKE)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 10/09 11:35:27 am
429.5 GBp   -0.58%
News 
News

Patisserie : CAKE Disposal

02/15/2019 | 02:13am EST

Patisserie Holdings PLC ‑ CAKE Disposal

Released : 15-02-2019 07:00

RNS Number : 1566Q Patisserie Holdings PLC 15 February 2019

Patisserie Holdings PLC - CAKE Disposal

For immediate release

15 February 2019

Patisserie Holdings plc

Disposal

Patisserie Holdings plc (AIM: CAKE) (PH or the Company) announces that yesterday evening it completed the sale of Baker & Spice to the Department of Coffee & Social Affairs for a total consideration of £2.5m. This follows the announcement of the Patisserie Valerie and Philpotts disposals, which were sold in separate transactions for a combined consideration of £13m. The remaining assets, which were not included in the three separate transactions, will be realised during the administrations. As previously announced, following the loss of its nominated adviser and the appointment of administrators, the Company is provisionally scheduled for cancellation with effect from 7:00am on 25 February 2019. In the circumstances no objection will be made to such cancellation and it is expected that this will proceed at the appointed time.

Note, the three separate disposals involved the sale of assets held across a number of entities within the Patisserie Valerie group, as detailed below:

  • - Patisserie Valerie sale - assets held in: Patisserie Holdings plc; Patisserie Valerie Holdings Limited; Patisserie Acquisition Limited; Stonebeach Limited; and, Flour Power City Limited;

  • - Philpotts sale - assets held in Philpotts Limited;

  • - Baker & Spice sale - assets held in Stonebeach Limited and Spice Bakery Limited.

Enquiries:

Patisserie Holdings plc

KPMG contact Katy Broomhead tel: 0161 246 4623

David Costley-Wood, Joint administrator Blair Nimmo, Joint administrator

The information contained in this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon publication of this announcement, this information is now considered to be in the public domain.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or

visit www.rns.com.

END

DISEASASFFSNEEF

Disclaimer

Patisserie Holdings plc published this content on 15 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2019 07:11:02 UTC
