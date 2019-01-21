Patisserie : Company update

Log in
PATISSERIE HOLDINGS PLC (CAKE)
01/21/2019 | 04:14am EST

Company update

Released : 21-01-2019 07:00

RNS Number : 5698N Patisserie Holdings PLC 21 January 2019

For immediate release

21 January 2019

Patisserie Holdings plc

Company Update

Patisserie Holdings plc (AIM: CAKE) ("PH" or the "Company") announces today that, further to the announcement on 16th January, the Company is still in discussions with its bankers to extend the standstill of its bank facilities beyond 18 January and will issue an update when those discussions have concluded

Enquiries:

Patisserie Holdings plc

+44 (0)121 777 7000

Luke Johnson, Executive Chairman Steve Francis, CEO

Nomad and Broker Canaccord Genuity Limited Chris Connors

+44 (0)20 7523 8000

Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor

Financial Public Relations Maitland

+44 (0) 20 7379 5151

Sam Cartwright Jonathan Cook

END

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or

visit www.rns.com.

END

UPDLFFSILEIIFIA

Disclaimer

Patisserie Holdings plc published this content on 21 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2019 09:13:05 UTC
