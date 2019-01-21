Patisserie : Company update

Company update
21 January 2019
Patisserie Holdings plc
Company Update
Patisserie Holdings plc (AIM: CAKE) ("PH" or the "Company") announces today that, further to the announcement on 16th January, the Company is still in discussions with its bankers to extend the standstill of its bank facilities beyond 18 January and will issue an update when those discussions have concluded
