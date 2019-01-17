Patisserie : Resignation of Director

Resignation of Director

Released : 17-01-2019 10:09

RNS Number : 3905N Patisserie Holdings PLC 17 January 2019

For immediate release

17 January 2019

Patisserie Holdings plcResignation of Director

Patisserie Holdings plc (AIM: CAKE) ("PH" or the "Company") announces today that Lee Ginsberg, Non-Executive Director and Deputy Chairman, has resigned with immediate effect, in order to focus on his other commitments. The Board would like to thank him for his service.

Enquiries:Patisserie Holdings plc

Luke Johnson, Executive Chairman Steve Francis, CEO

Nomad and Broker Canaccord Genuity Limited Chris Connors

Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor

Financial Public Relations Maitland

Sam Cartwright Jonathan Cook

+44 (0)121 777 7000

+44 (0)20 7523 8000

+44 (0) 20 7379 5151

END

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

BOALLFIILDIDLIA