Patisserie : Resignation of Director

17 January 2019
Patisserie Holdings plc (AIM: CAKE) ("PH" or the "Company") announces today that Lee Ginsberg, Non-Executive Director and Deputy Chairman, has resigned with immediate effect, in order to focus on his other commitments. The Board would like to thank him for his service.
