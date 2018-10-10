Patisserie : Valerie owner finds potential accounting fraud, suspends CFO

Log in
10/10/2018 | 03:23am EDT

(Reuters) - British cafe and casual dining company Patisserie Holdings said it had found "significant, and potentially fraudulent accounting irregularities" and suspended its Chief Financial Officer Chris Marsh.

The owner of the Patisserie Valerie chain said this had significantly impacted its cash position and may lead to a material change in its overall financial position.

Its shares would remain suspended as it investigates its finiancial position, it added.

"We are all deeply concerned about this news and the potential impact on the business" Chairman Luke Johnson said.

Marsh has been instrumental in the company's growth since he was appointed to the role in 2006. Under his watch, Patisserie grew from just eight stores 12 years ago to over 200 today.

The company sells cakes, pastries, snacks, meals and drinks under brands including Patisserie Valerie, Philpotts, Baker & Spice and Flour Power City.

Peel Hunt analysts put the company's stock and forecasts 'under review' from a "Buy" rating earlier.

Patisserie Holdings listed on AIM in 2014 and has a market capital of nearly 445 million pounds, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

(Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru, editing by Louise Heavens/Keith Weir)

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 124 M
EBIT 2018 23,0 M
Net income 2018 18,8 M
Finance 2018 32,7 M
Yield 2018 0,97%
P/E ratio 2018 23,20
P/E ratio 2019 20,96
EV / Sales 2018 3,32x
EV / Sales 2019 2,95x
Capitalization 446 M
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 4,89  GBP
Spread / Average Target 14%
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Edward May Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Luke Oliver Johnson Executive Chairman
Christopher David Marsh Secretary, Executive Director & Finance Director
Lee Dale Ginsberg Deputy Chairman
James Michael Alexander Horler Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PATISSERIE HOLDINGS PLC21.59%588
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION-2.53%130 156
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-1.55%76 278
COMPASS GROUP PLC0.19%33 389
YUM BRANDS11.73%28 765
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC-1.06%27 641
