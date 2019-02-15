Log in
02/15/2019 | 02:34am EST
429.5 GBp   -0.58%
Patisserie : sells Baker & Spice business

02/15/2019 | 02:34am EST
FILE PHOTO: Women walk past a branch of Patisserie Valerie in London

(Reuters) - Collapsed UK cafe operator Patisserie Holdings said on Friday that it had sold its Baker & Spice business to rival chain Department of Coffee & Social Affairs for 2.5 million pounds, a day after the company sealed deals for its other two main businesses.

Struggling with the fallout of accounting irregularities uncovered last year, the company on Thursday sold its Patisserie Valerie chain to Irish private equity fund Causeway Capital and Philpotts brand to food retailer A.F. Blakemore, in a deal that rescued dozens of cafes and some 2,000 jobs.

"The remaining assets, which were not included in the three separate transactions, will be realised during the administrations," the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 125 M
EBIT 2018 23,2 M
Net income 2018 19,1 M
Finance 2018 33,3 M
Yield 2018 1,01%
P/E ratio 2018 22,72
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 4,40x
EV / Sales 2019 3,90x
Capitalization 581 M
Chart PATISSERIE HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Patisserie Holdings PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 5,25  GBP
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Ronald William Francis Chief Executive Officer
Luke Oliver Johnson Executive Chairman
Nicholas John Perrin Chief Financial Officer
Jeremy Jensen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PATISSERIE HOLDINGS PLC0.00%744
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION-1.93%134 254
STARBUCKS CORPORATION9.49%87 686
COMPASS GROUP PLC6.42%35 885
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC19.80%30 243
YUM BRANDS1.53%29 147
