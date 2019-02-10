Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Patisserie Holdings PLC    CAKE   GB00BM4NV504

PATISSERIE HOLDINGS PLC (CAKE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sports Direct drops Patisserie Valerie offer - FT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/10/2019 | 02:33pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Mike Ashley, founder and majority shareholder of sportwear retailer Sports Direct, arriving at the company's AGM

(Reuters) - Britain's Sports Direct Plc has pulled its offer to buy Patisserie Holdings Plc after just two days, the Financial Times reported.

In a letter on Sunday, Sports Direct wrote to cafe chain Patisserie Valerie's administrators, KPMG, complaining it lacked the information required to continue bidding for the group, the FT said https://on.ft.com/2URk6NA.

Sports Direct and KPMG were not immediately available for comment.

Chris Wootton, deputy chief financial officer for Sports Direct, wrote to David Costley-Wood, the KPMG partner leading the administration process, to say it had made a "serious and substantial offer" in excess of 15 million pounds, only to be told it would need to increase that offer by as much as 2 million pounds, the report said.

In the letter seen by the Financial Times, Wootton said "SD has not been allowed access to a data room, any financial information or meetings with management".

"SD has reluctantly decided to withdraw its offer for the businesses, as it is not able to match an offer of 18 million pounds plus without having access to any due diligence, financial information or management meetings," the letter said.

British retail tycoon Mike Ashley's Sports Direct issued a statement on Friday which gave no details of its offer to buy the owner of cake specialist Patisserie Valerie.

Ashley recently bought stakes in, or assets from, British retail businesses such as Debenhams Plc and House of Fraser, Sofa.com, Evans Cycles and Agent Provocateur, companies that have struggled to cope with challenges including the rise of internet shopping and sluggish consumer spending.

Patisserie Valerie, which floated four years ago, plunged into turmoil last October after discovering accounting irregularities that led to the suspension of its top management.

Patisserie Holdings ran around 200 outlets, employing about 2,500 people, and had a stock market value approaching 500 million pounds before it ran into trouble.

It had hired KPMG to assess options in a last-ditch attempt to save the 93-year-old company.

(Reporting by Gaurika Juneja; Editing by Dale Hudson)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEBENHAMS PLC -4.89% 3.23 Delayed Quote.-37.04%
PATISSERIE HOLDINGS PLC -0.58% 429.5 Delayed Quote.0.00%
SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL -1.06% 270.4 Delayed Quote.13.71%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PATISSERIE HOLDINGS PLC
02:33pSports Direct drops Patisserie Valerie offer - FT
RE
02/08PATISSERIE : Mike Ashley bids to add Patisserie Valerie cakes to UK retail empir..
RE
01/25PATISSERIE : Brighton cake shop closes after 40m fraud
AQ
01/24PATISSERIE : KPMG - Administration of Patisserie Valerie, update
AQ
01/24PATISSERIE : KPMG closes 71 Patisserie Valerie stores after cafe chain's collaps..
AQ
01/23PATISSERIE : Patisserie Holdings
PU
01/22CORRECTION : Company Update
PU
01/22PATISSERIE : Broker and Nomad Resignation
PU
01/22PATISSERIE : Scandal-hit Patisserie Valerie owner calls in administrators
RE
01/22PATISSERIE : Valerie owner appoints KPMG as administrator
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 125 M
EBIT 2018 23,2 M
Net income 2018 19,1 M
Finance 2018 33,3 M
Yield 2018 1,01%
P/E ratio 2018 22,72
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 4,40x
EV / Sales 2019 3,90x
Capitalization 581 M
Chart PATISSERIE HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Patisserie Holdings PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 5,25  GBP
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Ronald William Francis Chief Executive Officer
Luke Oliver Johnson Executive Chairman
Nicholas John Perrin Chief Financial Officer
Jeremy Jensen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PATISSERIE HOLDINGS PLC0.00%752
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION-1.29%134 717
STARBUCKS CORPORATION7.36%86 741
COMPASS GROUP PLC6.00%35 888
YUM BRANDS2.93%29 509
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC16.49%29 355
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.