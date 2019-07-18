Patrimoine et Commerce : 18 Juil 2019

H1 2019 RESULTS

GROSS RENT OF €22.4MILLION, +4.7 %INCREASE

July 18th, 2019

For the first half of 2019, gross rental income of the operating property portfolio reached €22.4m, up +4.7% compared to the same period last year.

in € m - year to date H1-2019 H1-2018 Variation % Like-for-like 18.5 18.1 +0.3 +1.8% Acquisitions 1.7 0.5 +1.2 N/A Asset disposal 0.0 0.4 (0.4) N/A Restructuring 2.3 2.4 (0.2) -6.7% Total gross rental income 22.4 21.4 +1.0 +4.7%

This increase is due to like-for-like gross rent growth (mostly rent indexation) and end of year 2018 and 2019 acquisitions, partially offset by the disposal and restructuring of assets.

Acquisitions

During the first half of 2019, Patrimoine & Commerce increased its presence in Champagne-au-Mont-d'Or (Rhône) with the delivery of a 4,300 sqm commercial premise scattered over two floors. This building benefits from both an attractive catchment area and a great visibility. It is fully leased to two renowned specialized retail brands: Cultura and Intersport.

Patrimoine & Commerce has acquired a portfolio made of four retail assets in Aisne department representing a surface of 31,000 sqm. The portfolio includes two retail parks, ideally located in major retail areas. The other two assets of this portfolio are considered as non-strategical and intended to be sold.

Those acquisitions accounted for a €54.9m investment, representing an annual yield of 7.0%.

In addition, Patrimoine & Commerce has acquired a commercial building in Salaise-sur- Sanne (Isère) located between Lyon and Valence. The asset is to be restructured in four fully-leased units representing a 3,675 sqm area. Lastly, the Group signed a 12 year-lease with the food chain Courtepaille to build a restaurant on a land in Annemasse - Etrembières (Haute-Savoie).

Those properties under construction, represent an investment of €6.1m and an annual yield of 8.2% and should be delivered by the end of 2019.

THE LOW-COST RETAIL PARK SPECIALIST

1/2