PATRIMOINE ET COMMERCE (PAT)
Patrimoine et Commerce : Gross rent of 32 M, +3.8% progress

10/18/2018 | 09:33am CEST

Q3 2018 RESULTS

GROSS RENT OF €32.0M, +3.8 % PROGRESS

In the first nine month of 2018, total gross rent of Patrimoine & Commerce's property portfolio amounted to €32.0m, up +3.8% compared to the same period last year.

in € m - year to date Q3 2018 Q3 2017 Variation %
Like-for-like 25.3 25.2 +0.1 +0.2%
Recent acquisitions 2.8 0.3 +2.5 N/A
Sold assets 0.3 1.1 (0.8) N/A
Restructuring 3.7 4.2 (0.5) -12.8%
Total gross rental income 32.0 30.9 +1.2 +3.8%

This increase is mainly due to the full-year effect of acquisitions, partially offset by the disposal and restructuring of assets.

Third quarter acquisitions

Patrimoine & Commerce continue its development in Bourg-en-Bresse (Ain) with the acquisition of a 2,100 m² commercial property. This acquisition is located in the same commercial area as two commercial units acquired in 2017 and during the first-half of 2018. In addition, Patrimoine & Commerce owns a 5,900 m² retail-park composed of 4 units and located in the nearby 'Carrefour de l'Europe' area.

Patrimoine & Commerce also acquired during the first half of 2018 a commercial property in Lannion (Côte-d'Amor) leased to Conforama and a commercial unit mentioned above in Bourg-en-Bresse (Ain).

Third quarter asset disposal

Patrimoine & Commerce continues its non-strategic asset sales with the disposal of a commercial property in Quetigny (Côte-d'Or), two units in Salon-de-Provence (Bouches- du-Rhône), and a unit in Plérin (Côte-d'Amor). Those sales totaled €3.8m in line with appraisal value.

Outlook

« Patrimoine & Commerce continues its strategy of non-core asset disposal to focus on low cost retail parks in France » declared Eric Duval, founder and managing director of Patrimoine & Commerce. « During the first nine months of fiscal year 2018, we acquired 3 commercial units representing 8,160 m² reinforcing our territorial coverage and asset portfolio ».

Disclaimer

Patrimoine et Commerce SCA published this content on 18 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2018 07:32:02 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 44,0 M
EBIT 2018 28,1 M
Net income 2018 20,8 M
Debt 2018 367 M
Yield 2018 6,86%
P/E ratio 2018 10,95
P/E ratio 2019 7,87
EV / Sales 2018 13,5x
EV / Sales 2019 12,7x
Capitalization 225 M
Managers
NameTitle
Éric Duval General Manager
Christian Louis-Victor Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lydia Le Clair Member-Supervisory Board
Jean-Hubert Moitry Member-Supervisory Board
Éric Ranjard Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PATRIMOINE ET COMMERCE-20.87%258
EMAAR MALLS PJSC-14.55%6 414
AEON MALL CO., LTD.-9.35%3 980
MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIARIOS-12.44%3 120
VINCOM RETAIL JSC--.--%3 007
PARQUE ARAUCO S.A.--.--%2 219
